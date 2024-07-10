Kick off the 2024 Euros with top offers from JD Sports, Just Eat, Samsung and more

Support truly

Once again, Europe is going head-to-head for the UEFA championship title. Whether you’re watching from home or jetting off to Munich, we share the best ways to enjoy the tournament on a budget.

Get in the beers, stock up on snacks and pick your favourite takeaway with bargains from Just Eat and Marks & Spencer. Create stadium views from the comfort of your home with a high-resolution Samsung TV. Wherever you’re watching the game, we’ve got you covered. This article shares top deals from brands such as JD Sports, PerfectDraft, Adidas and more, saving you up to 25 per cent on your order. It’s good to remember that some offers are time-limited, so if you see one you like, snap it up quickly.

Just Eat

With all the best local cuisine at your fingertips, what better way to fuel friends and family during the Euro 2024 games than with Just Eat? Choose from Italian, Indian, Chinese, or other takeaway classics like kebab and fish and chips. Whether you’re ordering solo, or with a house full of guests, get up to 25 per cent off your order with Just Eat.

Get up to 25 per cent off your next order with this Just Eat discount code

Marks and Spencer

Stock up on the finest party food, cakes, soft drinks and nibbles from this British high street staple. At Marks and Spencer, you can create the perfect spread for your guests at prices that won’t break the bank. Register for an M&S sparks card and save 10 per cent on your next order.

Unlock an extra 10 per cent off with this Marks and Spencer discount code

Samsung

There is no better way to watch the UEFA 2024 Euros than on one of Samsung’s new premium TVs. Catch every moment with an impressive 4K HDR screen that features the brightest and most vibrant OLED tech to date. Get top of the range TV models for less with up to £500 cashback on the entire 2024 premium range.

Claim your £500 cashback with this Samsung discount code today

JD Sports

The self-proclaimed ‘king of trainers’ stocks the latest sports footwear, clothing and equipment at affordable prices. Browse the latest styles from popular names like Nike, Puma, Converse, Crocs and more in the JD Sports sale. Football fans will love the JD Sports 2024 Euros collection, stocked with limited-edition shirts, t-shirts, footballs and much more.

Get 10 per cent off orders with this JD Sports discount code

PerfectDraft

PerfectDraft caters to all your beer and beverage needs at budget-friendly prices. Pour a refreshing pint at any time with a PerfectDraft machine, specially designed to hold 6-litre kegs that stay chilled at 3 degrees. Keg options include classic lager, ale, IPA, stout and cider, giving your guests plenty to choose from. Bestsellers include Stella Artois, BrewDog IPA, Budweiser and Camden Hells. The PerfectDraft machine and keg bundle means you can get started from as little as £189.

Enjoy 35 per cent off with a beer bundle at PerfectDraft

Booking.com

Nothing beats the atmosphere and excitement of seeing a championship match in person. Booking.com takes the stress out of finding somewhere to stay by searching hundreds of viable hotels close to your destination. With locations ranked by distance and price, you can find exactly what you’re looking for on any budget. Find your ideal stay and get 10 per cent off in the Booking.com app.

Save 10 per cent on your accommodation with this offer from Booking.com

Adidas

Adidas has been a leader in the sportswear market since the 1940s. From Predators to Sambas, these icons remain popular on both the pitch and pavement. With popular clothing lines, such as classics and originals, Adidas also has some of the most sought-after designs around. Shop everything you need to get match-ready, including joggers, t-shirts, trainers, shorts, hoodies and more. For a limited time only, you can enjoy 5 per cent off Adidas Originals.