We’ve found Microsoft’s Xbox series X at its cheapest ever price

Ever since it arrived back in November 2020, the Xbox series X game console has carried a price tag of £449.99 – unless you pay over the odds to get one from a scalper, of course.

For well over a year, the console has been tricky to buy due to a global semiconductor shortage caused by the pandemic. And whenever stock has arrived, it is usually snapped up in a matter of minutes, and so any kind of discount or deal for the Xbox series X, even around Black Friday, simply hasn’t happened.

Now though, Microsoft itself is selling the in-demand game console for less than its recommended retail price. Certified refurbished examples of the series X can now be snapped up from the Microsoft online store for £419.99.

That’s a decent saving of £30 – money which could be put towards a game or accessory like the official Xbox stereo headset (£54.99, Game.co.uk). Although the Microsoft website suggests buyers create a bundle with the cut-price Xbox series X, you can still buy the console on its own if you like.

Certified refurbished consoles are available exclusively through the online Microsoft Store, and the company says how each Xbox “undergoes a complete refurbishment process before being offered for re-sale.” Adding that, “this console has been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality.”

Read more:

So, what are you waiting for? We doubt this price will be around forever and you don’t want to miss out on what is certainly a good thing. Here’s everything you need to know about the console and this stellar deal.

Xbox series X: Was £449.99, now £419.99, Microsoft.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Internal storage: 1TB

1TB Expandable storage: Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB Memory: 16GB

16GB Resolution: Ultra HD (8K ready)

Ultra HD (8K ready) Frames per second: Up to 120fps

Up to 120fps Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

4K UHD Blu-ray Power: 12 teraflops

12 teraflops Dimensions: 301 x 151 x 151mm

Microsoft claims the Xbox series X is the most powerful video game console available today. It launched towards the end of 2020 alongside the Xbox series S. And while both can play the same games and run the same software, the extra power of the series X means improved graphics, a higher frame rate, a greater resolution and speedier performance. And also benefits from an optical disc drive, which the cheaper and smaller model misses out on.

The series X console can play games made for previous-generation Xbox consoles, but it’s when you load up a brand new game that the console performs at its best. Top titles for the Xbox series X include Halo Infinite (£49.72, Amazon.co.uk) Gears 5 (£17.99, Amazon.com), Forza Horizon 5 (£39.95, Amazon.co.uk) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Game.co.uk).

It’s currently on offer for £419.99, and purchases are limited to one console per customer. You can buy the Xbox series X solely on its own, but Microsoft is also giving you the chance to add some extras. Choose from a second controller – prices start at £54.99 – or opt for charging stations, headsets and even accidental damage cover. The cost may build, but the good news is that delivery is free no matter if you add accessories or not.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hair tools and other beauty products, try the links below:

Now you’ve got the console sorted, it’s time to invest in some games. We’ve rounded up the biggest confirmed releases coming to Xbox in 2022