This National Trust discount code could save you 35% on your next staycation

Whether you’re a nature lover, a history and architecture enthusiast, or a dog walker looking for a new stomping ground to explore, you’ll almost certainly be able to find what you’re after, thanks to The National Trust.

There are currently more than 500 places being cared for by the charity, whether that’s a historic site or building or a place of natural beauty, from hundreds of miles of coastline and countryside to medieval fortresses, Victorian lighthouses, and everything in between.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly day out then you may want to head to one of the upcoming National Trust exhibitions or take in the great outdoors while exploring one of many National Trust trails, walks and parks. Alternatively, escape to an idyllic holiday home for a coastal getaway – indeed, there’s plenty for everyone to get excited about.

To help you save some cash on your upcoming staycation, or if you’re wondering about setting up a membership, here is where you’ll find deals and discounts with The National Trust. Keep reading for all you need to know about The National Trust promotional codes and gift cards, hand-picked by The Independent.

National Trust discount code

Should a holiday set in a charming thatched cottage be on your agenda, The National Trust is offering a discount of 35 per cent on selected cottages in Cornwall, Devon, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To benefit from this discount, you will need to use the National Trust discount code “10NAF”. The saving applies to bookings of 10 nights or more in (or starting in) October and November 2024 and January and February 2025.

National Trust membership offers

If you’re looking to become a National Trust member, we’ve found a deal that gets you a £15 National Trust gift card when you set up your membership account. This can then be spent in National Trust shops, the website, and cafes, and could save you some cash on essentials for your garden, calendars and diaries and, if you’re on a day out, a spot of lunch and a slice of cake. The gift card applies to new joint accounts, family, individual or young person membership.

The National Trust is also offering a 25 per cent discount on senior memberships. If you’re unsure whether a membership is for you, think of them as your ticket to over 500 sites, plus, other benefits include free parking and The National Trust’s magazine.

There are of course several other membership options available. These include a joint membership for two people (£151.20 a year), for families (from £99.00 a year), individuals (£91.20 a year for adults), and lifetime memberships.

Voucher codes

For saving on your next day out, try the link below: