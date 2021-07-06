Whether you’re new to fitness or are loving being able to get back to regular gym sessions after a disrupted training plan thanks to the pandemic, you’ll know that having the right gear makes all the difference.

No matter if you’re a runner, weightlifter, cardio fan or HIIT aficionado, supportive shoes, comfortable tops and squat-proof leggings can help you reach your goals more easily.

Luckily, Nike is having a mammoth end-of-season sale, with up to 50 per cent off trainers and clothing.

We’ve tried and tested many of the products that are currently on deal, and can recommend them for a range of pursuits.

Keep reading for our top picks from the Nike sale, including the biggest savings to enjoy.

Nike air zoom pegasus 37: Was £104.95, now £73.47, Nike.com

(Nike)

Hailed as the best buy in our guide to the best Nike running shoes, the air zoom pegasus 37 training shoe was ranked top for daily use.

“Versatile, durable, lightweight – and not to mention comfortable, with ‘react’ foam and a custom ‘zoom air’ unit – we’re big fans of this bouncy iteration,” said our reviewer. “From easy to tempo runs and speed sessions to races, it’s designed to handle everything and is a tried and tested favourite among many runners.”

Nike reach infinity flyknit 2: Was £139.95, now £97.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

Another shoe we loved in our guide to the best Nike running shoes is the reach infinity flyknit 2, which we found to be ideal for injury-prone runners.

Our reviewer noticed the wider shape and higher stack height, which is designed to help runners who overpronate or need extra support.

“We found the extra cushioning on this shoe helped to absorb any unwanted impact (especially the padding around the heel), which made even the hardest of runs feel a little easier on our legs, mile after mile after mile. We’d recommend this shoe for any extra support and protection on easy training runs – not for speed sessions,” they said.

Nike sportswear windrunner: Was £189.95, now £113.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

Even though we’re in the middle of summer, you can’t rely on the weather to hold up the next time you want to work out outside, so this neon lime green jacket will keep you warm and dry, even while working up a sweat.

It’s made from recycled materials and a semi-transparent fabric, making it ideal for slightly warmer temperatures when you just want a light layer. It also has zip pockets to hold all your essentials while you’re out of the house. With 40 per cent off, we can’t complain.

Nike air zoom structure 23: Was £104.95, now £68.47, Nike.com

(Nike)

Rated best for stability in our guide to the best Nike running shoes, we loved this pair that our tester recommended for both workouts and everyday plans such as brunch or the weekly shop. With 34 per cent off in the sale, they’re an absolute steal too.

“Our feet felt pretty snug in these – the combination of the plush tongue with the woven heel kept our foot in place, anchoring it and reducing any in-shoe slippage. We found the amount of stability wasn’t overbearing and we also liked the honeycomb pattern on the outsole,” they said.

Nike air dri-fit swoosh sports bra: Was £31.95, now £22.47, Nike.com

(Nike)

Available in sizes small to extra-large, this colourful and cleverly designed sports bra is part of Nike’s quick-wicking dri-fit range.

The fabric is soft, providing medium support, and the opening at the back allows for airflow so you won’t overheat. The pads are also removable, providing further versatility.

Nike women’s mid-rise 7/8 colour-block leggings: Was £44.95, now £35.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

Make it a matching set with these grey and orange leggings that currently have almost 20 per cent off in the sale.

Available in sizes 4 to 26, they’re fully lined and made from a sweat-wicking fabric with 50 per cent recycled polyester fibres to keep you dry throughout your squats and burpees.

Nike air men’s trousers: Was £64.95, now £42.47, Nike.com

(Nike)

You can’t go wrong with a comfy pair of tracksuit bottoms, whether it’s to keep warm after a workout, exercise on colder days or just to chill out in around the house.

Smart without being saggy, this pair has a classic fit and open hem, with deep pockets to store your headphones and phone in.

Nike Jordan flight women’s fleece pullover hoodie: Was £69.95, now £45.47, Nike.com

(Nike)

There’s 34 per cent off this colourful hoodie that’s just as easy to wear on your way to the gym or with jeans and trainers for a casual, everyday outfit.

The bright green shade adds a burst of colour and is sure to keep you feeling cosy when the weather gets cold.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.