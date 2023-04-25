Payday shopping: 8 new customer offers not to be missed in April 

Looking for ways to make your money go further? We’ve got you covered. By shopping around and registering with new online stores, you can save hundreds. Retailers love enticing new customers with exclusive discounts. So, to save you time and money, we’ve rounded up our favourite new customer voucher codes – just in time for payday.

Whether upgrading your wardrobe ahead of summer or treating yourself to some picnic essentials, we’ve got a fantastic variety of deals ready to snap up. Already a customer? Just search your favourite store or brand in the menu and see what other promo codes are available.

Beauty Pie - Exclusive!

Enjoy premium skincare, makeup and fragrance for a fraction of the price. Beauty Pie buys directly from the lab; meaning no extortionate markup or retailer fees. Members can enjoy additional benefits such as even lower prices, insider product launches and free skincare consultations. Sound good? Redeem our exclusive Beauty Pie discount code for £10 off your first membership order .

Boden

At Boden, you’re guaranteed quality, style and comfort for all the family. With a huge range of men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, they’ve got sustainable spring fashion sorted. With basics for under £10, quality doesn’t have to break the bank. Enjoy 20% off your next purchase by registering for the Boden newsletter.

ASOS

ASOS is the number-one marketplace for all things fashion, beauty, skincare and more. Stocked with all your favourite brands, you can kit yourself out with a complete outfit and accessories at shockingly low prices. From Charlotte Tilbury to The North Face, there’s something for everyone. New customer? Save 20% on your first order over £20 with our ASOS discount code.

Size?

If you haven’t already got a Size? customer account, then now is the perfect time to register. Access all the best footwear and activewear brands, plus exclusive lines and sales. Even better? By registering for the Size? newsletter, you can redeem a 10% discount on all brands , including sale items.

National Trust

The National Trust shop is packed with hidden gems for your home and garden. From ornaments and decor to solar lights and gardening tools, you can create your own tranquil haven. And the best part is that new customers can redeem an exclusive 10% off shop orders with our National Trust promotional code.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Your go-to for all things skincare, haircare and makeup, LOOKFANTASTIC offer all the top beauty brands at competitive prices. Stock up on all your essentials from MAC or treat someone to a special gift from Jo Malone. And, if you register a new email address, then you can save 22% on your first order . What’s not to love?

The Hut

One of the UK’s most popular online department stores, The Hut caters to all your fashion, homeware and gift needs. Cook up a storm with a new Le Creuset stoneware set, or freshen up your kicks with Steve Madden Standout chunky trainers. Whatever you’re shopping for this payday, they’ve got you covered. Don’t forget to redeem our The Hut discount code for 15% off first orders .

Audible

Perfect for bookworms and entertainment lovers, Audible brings novels to life in the form of audiobooks and podcasts. Browse through thousands of novels, biographies, children’s stories and so much more. Our Audible promo code gives you 50% off your first three months’ subscription . That’s just £3.99 per month to pick and keep any title with unlimited listening.

Missed these deals?