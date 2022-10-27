Popular clothing sales and vouchers for 2022

It’s a common misconception that you’ll always find the best fashion bargains during the end-of-season sales. We’re here to let you in on a secret; that simply isn’t true. In fact, some of the best clothing sales and discount codes can be found at random times throughout the year, which means there’s always a way to save money on your next clothing purchase.

This week, our team has done the digging and found a selection of fashion retailers that are still promoting fantastic sales or, better still, offering discount codes to save on a range of items. From the huge marketplace of ASOS and designer outlet Atterley to the inclusive Jacamo brand, we’ve found the best deals available right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get shopping.

Atterley

Discover designer clothing for men and women, and get it all for less when you shop during a sale or use our exclusive discount code for 10% off footwear . Working with a range of boutique retailers from across the globe, you’ll find unique pieces here that you won’t anywhere else.

Phase Eight

The home of stunning occasionwear, shoes and accessories, as well as high-quality everyday wear, Phase Eight could be the addition to your wardrobe that you’ve been missing. With our discount code, you can enjoy 20% off full-price items today, whether you’re getting Christmas party-ready or have a wedding to attend.

Jacamo

Specialising in men’s clothing only, this inclusive brand prides itself on catering to every man, no matter what his shape or size. Offering up a variety of clothing, from formalwear to activewear, browse through the newest collections and save 30% on all orders over £30 .

Timberland

With our exclusive discount code, offering 12% off all orders over £130 , you can get your hands on signature Timberland footwear and clothing for less this month. Made from high-quality materials, Timberland apparel is made to last, whether you’re after something more casual or an outfit to brave the great outdoors.

ASOS

One of the largest online marketplaces for on-trend clothing and classic favourites, ASOS is the perfect place to update your wardrobe. Catering to both men and women, you’ll find clothing of every kind from top brands, including, Monki, Nike and Bershka. Right now, you can save 30% off when you order via the ASOS app .

Coggles

Browse through more than 200 designers at Coggles, with a huge range of clothing, footwear, accessories and even homeware on offer. Discover discounted pieces from brands including Canada Goose, Ganni, and Ralph Lauren and save 10% off your first order with this voucher code.

Coast

Save an extra 10% on your order if you’re shopping with Coast for the first time, or explore the 50% sale that’s currently live to get a great deal on your next purchase. Designed with quality in mind, you can expect long-lasting garments, chic jewellery and enviable footwear from this popular brand.

For more inspiration for your next shopping spree and more money-saving deals, check out all of our top clothing deals and discount codes here .

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.