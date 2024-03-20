Our favourite Remington hair straighteners are better than half-price

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re hankering for a haircare deal, the Amazon Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days, as it’s officially known) is certainly the place to start, as we’ve spotted that Remington’s proluxe you adaptive hair straightener have been reduced by more than 50 per cent.

We’ve also spotted savings to be had on the ghd max professional hair straightener, Living Proof dry shampoo and so much more. However, if you’re looking to swap out your 10-year-old tongs (no, that burning smell isn’t normal), or fancy trying out a hot new tool for the first time, it seems now could be a great time to take the plunge and pick up Remington’s proluxe for less.

We’ve already reviewed it here at IndyBest, rating the tool an impressive four out of five stars in our guide to the best hair straighteners, so you know you’re in safe hands with this buy. Sound tempting? Keep scrolling to see exactly why our tester loved the proluxe so much.

Remington proluxe you adaptive hair straightener: Was £159.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Landing a spot in our review of the best hair straighteners, you can trust that these are a tool well worth investing in, especially when they are so considerably reduced. “Reliable and reasonably priced, Remington is a favourite brand when it comes to at-home hair styling,” began our beauty buff expert when they reviewed the proluxe. They added: “This latest tool is a little pricier than the brand’s usual purse-friendly irons, but we found the price tag is well justified, as the Remington proluxe you is a little more on the luxe side and much techier than its predecessors.

“Taking a more personalised approach to styling, these plates adapt to your hair type with clever built-in sensors that ‘read’ your hair while you style, to find the optimum temperature for the best results. And they do this very well – we were very impressed with how long-lasting our curls were, as well as how poker-straight our strands stayed.”

With that glowing review, it seems like this hair tool is a great all-rounder for a whole host of hairstyles. Plus, if you “prefer to stay in control, simply switch to one of the nine temperatures available, from 150C to 230C.” It seems we couldn’t ask for much more, especially considering this new bargain price in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

