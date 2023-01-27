Save money with this week’s top cost of living discounts

As we approach February, you won’t be alone in feeling the cost of living pinch. Whilst most of us are cutting back on spending, some items are essential. Luckily, our dedicated voucher team have sourced the best discount codes on the market to save you money when you most need it.

We’re in the midst of winter with some of the coldest temperatures recorded to date. With increased utility bills and inevitable price rises, we’re all looking for easy ways to save in 2023. Whether it’s stocking up on groceries, an unexpected car repair or a replacement kitchen appliance, we’ve got you covered. Save £20 on your weekly food shop plus free delivery with our Ocado voucher code. Or save 15 per cent on your winter clothing essentials with our ASOS discount code. Let’s not forget your all-important broadband package – right now, you can save £300 with Community Fibre ’s 24-month fibre broadband plan.

As the UK cost of living crisis continues, every saving helps. You can make your money go further by taking advantage of our Independent voucher codes. But, don’t forget, these are limited-time offers so be sure to snap them up whilst you can. Can’t see a deal to suit your needs? Check out our Voucher homepage or just search the store in the menu.

Ocado

Groceries are one of the many things that are going up in price. But with our Ocado discount code, new customers can get £20 off their food shop – plus free delivery ! That’s an extra couple of days’ worth of food, two bottles of wine or four packs of nappies. Whatever you’ll be spending it on, it’s a deal not to be missed.

Community Fibre

Broadband has become one of our most relied on household utilities. Working from home,

smart devices and endless box sets to get through; it’s a daily essential for many. With the recent announcement of broadband price increases, now is the time to think about switching. So why not snap up Community Fibre’s latest offers to save £78 on 12-month contracts or £300 on 24-month contracts?

Currys

Are your home appliances on their last legs? Or costing you a fortune in energy prices? Then it may be time to upgrade. With newer appliances being far more economical, you can save money on your energy bills by swapping to a more recent model. With our Currys voucher code, you can get 10 per cent off when purchasing two or more appliances.

Car Parts 4 Less

There’s no worse feeling than having an unexpected car breakdown. Car repairs don’t come cheap, and when it happens in winter the costs can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, you can enjoy a huge 20 per cent off your first order with our Car Parts 4 Less discount code. Depending on what car part you need, that could be a saving of hundreds.

ASOS

Like it or loathe it, we still have a while until Spring arrives. But with most retailers putting their autumn/winter stock on sale, now is the perfect time to stock up coats, fleeces and other winter essentials. You can still get weeks of wear out of them, or store them away until the end of the year. Plus, you can save 15% on orders over £80 with our ASOS promo code. That includes top brands, like The North Face, Adidas and Monki.