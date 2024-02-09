Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shark dominates when it comes to top-of-the-range home appliances, and while they’re a big investment, there’s a deal at Amazon right now that means you can clean up and save cash on an IndyBest tried and tested steam mop – so it’s goodbye soggy mop, and hello hassle-free, sparkling clean floors.

Shark’s steam and scrub steam cleaner does exactly what it says on the tin. Using rotating pads to steam and scrub floors simultaneously, it makes light work of removing dirt without having to turn to harsh cleaning chemicals in the home. And, there’s 32 per cent to be saved on the model.

The appliance has also steamed its way into our review of the best steam cleaners, where it was dubbed the best steam mop by our writer, and awarded four stars (out of five). Our reviewer found the steam mop was easy to use, and meant the chore was over much more quickly than usual, so if you’re tempted, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Shark steam and scrub automatic steam mop S6002: Was £159.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the elbow grease out of cleaning mucky floors, the steam and scrub mop is designed with two pads that blast a steady flow of steam. At the same time, they turn at a rate of 150 times a minute, supercharging their cleaning power.

By using steam in this way, the mop can get rid of most nasties without the need to use harsh cleaning chemicals, as the steam sanitizes 99.9 per cent of household bacteria, according to Shark.

The mop can be used at two different cleaning intensities, light and normal, which you can switch between depending on how dirty your floor is. Suitable for cleaning any sealed flooring, including wooden floors, the pads are also machine washable for when they’re due a clean.

In our review, our writer praised the mop for lifting stains from their wooden floors that their regular, non-steam mop couldn’t. They went on to add: “The pads rotate and scrub, and sort of propel the mop along, so it’s not hard work at all and, in fact, led to a very speedy clean.”

Buy now

