Six discount codes you don’t want to miss: TUI, Gousto, NEOM and more

Finally, the sun has made an appearance. And what better way to kick-start your summer than to snap up the latest deals from top brands? Our voucher team has collated and tested the best discount codes this week, covering everything from holidays and experience days to seasonal recipe boxes.

Whether you are looking to treat yourself to something special – such as a spa day or luxury candle – or you’ve been putting off replacing your car tyres or broken appliances, we’ve got you covered. Our collection of top promo codes covers a variety of categories, so you can save money on a wide range of purchases.

This article shares our top picks, including discount codes from NEOM, National Tyres and Autocare, AO, Gousto and more. Don’t forget, these are limited-time offers, so take advantage whilst you can.

This week’s best discount codes: May 2024

TUI

If you are yet to book a summer getaway, now is the time to do it. As always, TUI has some impressive last-minute holiday deals to popular destinations, including Turkey, Spain and Greece. Choose from family-friendly resorts, couples retreats or solo experiences; there is something for everyone. If you’re open to exploring new places, we recommend the seven-night deal of the week where you can save £300 on your booking. Simply apply this TUI discount code at checkout to take advantage.

NEOM

Summer is the perfect time to switch up your scents. Say goodbye to heavy winter aromas and opt for lighter fragrances with fresh, fruity or floral notes. NEOM’s range of luxury candles and reed diffusers will fill your home with uplifting scents that are long-lasting, but not overpowering. The wellbeing range also extends to pods and oils, skincare, gifts and more. If you are a new customer, save 20 per cent by applying this NEOM discount code to your order.

AO

From kitchen appliances to the latest tech and gadgets, AO has all your electronics needs in one place. Shop a wide range of brands, such as Samsung, Bosch, LG, Apple and Ninja, with a price match promise ensuring you always get the lowest price. With next-day delivery available seven days a week, your new purchase will be up and running in no time. Save 10 per cent on appliance orders with this AO discount code .

Red Letter Days

If you’re looking for gift inspiration or a treat for yourself, look no further than Red Letter Days. The huge selection of experiences, days out and events has something that everyone can enjoy. From driving experiences and skydiving to champagne afternoon tea, there are hundreds of options to choose from. The best part? You don’t need to worry about budget as this Red Letter Days discount code will get you 20 per cent off all experiences.

National Tyres and Autocare

For most of us, car maintenance isn’t at the top of our shopping list. But routine services, tyre checks and MOTs are essential for keeping you safe on the road. National Tyres and Autocare – a Halfords company – offers all your car motoring services for a fraction of the price. Head to your local centre for free vehicle checks, including tyres, exhausts, batteries, brakes and more. You can also save 10 per cent on orders of two or three tyres when applying this National Tyres and Autocare promo code to your booking.

Gousto

Enjoy fresh, flavoursome dishes delivered straight to your doorstep with Gousto. It’s the perfect way to mix up your mid-week meals with pre-portioned ingredients that make cooking a breeze. There is a wide choice of recipes which cater to all dietary needs, including gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free. Browse by healthy options, quick meals, cuisines or occasions to find your perfect selection. Try it out for yourself with 60 per cent off your first box using this Gousto discount code .

