The best Chelsea Flower Show-inspired home, beauty and fashion deals

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your garden, upgrade your wardrobe or glam up for a special occasion, we’ve got you covered. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place between the 23rd and 27th of May 2023. But this popular event doesn’t just give us the finest floral masterpieces and innovative outdoor designs. It also brings the best summer fashion looks and stunning make-up inspiration. If you’re on a budget this year, we’ve got you covered with these unmissable promo codes and offers.

Fans will already know that the Chelsea Flower Show is all about elegance and style. Combining vibrant colour palettes with premium landscaping ideas. So, if you’re looking for ideas or inspiration on how to style your garden, home or body, this is the event to watch. If you’ve got the gardening bug, stock up on all your supplies, from plants to fire pits, with our 10 per cent off Crocus promo code. For the perfect occasion outfit, we’re loving wide-legged tailoring and flirty florals. Get a 15 per cent River Island discount with our latest code. Charlotte Tilbury’s Summer of Lovegasm Look Face Kit is a must-have for glowing skin this summer. With our Charlotte Tilbury discount code, you can save five per cent on the complete set.

You can rely on us to bring you the best deals on the market. Our dedicated research team searches daily for all the latest discounts and hand-tests every code. Check out our top five Chelsea Flower Show-inspired codes for money off your next purchase. But, remember, these codes won’t last forever, so be quick!

Charlotte Tilbury

Nothing says summer like a radiant complexion. Charlotte’s Summer of Lovegasm Look Face Kit includes everything you need to create the make-up look of dreams. Included in the set are the Glowgasm Face Palette in Lovegasm, Beauty Light Wand in your choice of shade and Jewel Lips Gloss in your choice of shade. Oh, and did we mention that you can save £5.30 on the Summer of Lovegasm Look with our Charlotte Tilbury promo code?

Crocus

When it comes to garden deals, nobody does it like Crocus. You’ll find everything you could possibly need to revamp your outdoor space, including plants, compost, pots, barbecues, sheds, dining sets and so much more. Brighten up your garden just in time for summer and get 10 per cent off your order with our Crocus discount code.

River Island

If you’re looking for the perfect outfit for that summer occasion, River Island will have you looking and feeling your most confident. With styles for men, women and kids, you can shop for the whole family at affordable prices. From high-waisted cargos to neon blazers, you’ll be spoilt for choice with their selection. Redeem our latest River Island voucher code to save 15 per cent on your order today.

Gardenesque - Exclusive

Lets not forget about our beloved wildlife; a crucial part in keeping our gardens blossoming. Bees, birds, hedgehogs, butterflies and insects all need to be cared for. So why not add an exquisitely designed bird bath, bird feeder, insect hotel or hedgehog house? This is also great way to get the kids involved, too. Get an exclusive 7 per cent discount with our Gardenesque code.

Nkuku

For premium homeware and garden decor, Nkuku is the place to go. Their stunning outdoor range of lounge and dining sets includes rattan benches, wooden bistro sets and reclaimed metal chairs. Perfect for styling beautifully landscaped gardens, they also have a wide selection of planters and hanging pots for the pièce de résistance. Take advantage of 10 per cent off orders over £30 right now with our Nkuku promo code.