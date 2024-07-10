The hottest summer deals from TUI, Nespresso, Audible and more. 

Summer is finally here, and it has brought with it a welcomed wave of seasonal sales and offers. This week, we’ve found eight of our favourite retailers offering up to 50 per cent off a range of items, including audiobook subscriptions, kitchen essentials, and electronics. Plus, if you haven’t booked your summer vacation yet, we’ve got discount codes from TUI and First Choice.

Waitrose

Waitrose has got you covered for all of your snacking needs during the Euros this year. Looking for a quick dinner for the family? Get two stonebaked pizzas and two snacks in the Pizza Feast Meal Deal for just £12. Hosting a BBQ for your friends? Pick three barbeque foods, including harissa halloumi kebabs, New York-style beef burgers, and apple and sage sausages, for just £12. Deals are available for a limited time only, so grab them before the final whistle blows.

Nespresso

Elevate your morning with Nespresso’s latest offer on the Vertuo Next Machine. For just £89, you can enjoy this chic coffee maker and receive 30 free capsules to kickstart your coffee journey. Once you’re all set up, why not try a Nespresso Plus subscription and have your favourite pods delivered straight to your door? You’ll also get £150 worth of free gifts with your next five coffee orders, including the Aerocinno3 milk frother.

Vistaprint

New customers can get 15 per cent off their first order with Vistaprint using this week’s discount code. Whether you’re starting a new business or need to refresh your brand, Vistaprint covers all your printing needs. Stay at the forefront of innovative marketing with personalised QR business cards, smart-chip labels and modern web design.

TUI

Set sail on an unforgettable adventure with TUI’s latest offer on Marella Cruises. Save £200 per booking and explore stunning destinations in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Northern Africa. Sit back in your private cabin and enjoy the first-class dining and state-of-the-art facilities on board. Each ship differs slightly, but you can expect everything from indoor climbing walls and HD cinemas to dance classes and nightly entertainment.

Audible

Dive into the world of stories, podcasts and the spoken word for less this week with Audible’s new customer offer. With 50 per cent off your first three months, you’ll be paying just £3.99/month to access a library of over 200,000 audiobooks. As a subscriber, you’ll also get first access to exclusive sales and discounts, along with one free audiobook each month.

The North Face

If your summer is packed full of outdoor adventures this year, you can get geared up for less in The North Face summer sale. Get up to 30 per cent off a wide range of high-performance outdoor apparel and equipment. Whether you need a sturdy tent to withstand a weekend of wild camping or you have a series of hikes planned, The North Face has everything you need to stay comfortable and feel prepared.

First Choice

First Choice covers every taste when it comes to holidays. Fancy an all-inclusive in Tenerife? Sorted. A city break in Barcelona? No problem. A lakeside escape in the mountains? Absolutely. Right now, you can get £100 off your next Lakes and Mountains trip, whether you’ve got your sights set on hiking the Austrian mountains or seeking out the lakes in Slovenia.

Philips

Get 5 per cent off your next order with Philips and enhance your self-care routine. Renowned for its excellence in healthcare technology, Philips offers a wide range of items designed to enhance your well-being. From advanced technology electric toothbrushes and shavers to air purifiers and sleep therapy devices, Philips is all about helping you maintain a healthy lifestyle.