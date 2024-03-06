Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Air fryers are (still) one of the gadgets of the moment, and it’s not hard to see why – from convenience to energy efficiency, there’s a lot to love.

For the uninitiated, they’re a great buy when it comes to keeping energy usage low, as these devices can cost as little as 17p per day to run, offering a more economical alternative to using an oven.

Another perk is they’re typically a healthier way to cook and use little to no oil, but still serve up crispy results and a delectable crunch, by circulating sizzling hot air, rather than grease, around your food.

If you’re not prepared to pay over the odds for your new model, Instant’s 3.8l air fryer is currently reduced by 40 per cent and, claiming to use 80 per cent less energy than a regular oven, it’s an energy efficient pick. We haven’t tested this particular model, but Instant is an IndyBest tried and tested brand, with two of its models featured in our review of the best air fryers – so your frozen chips will be in good hands.

Now priced at less than £30, here’s everything you need to know about the discounted Instant air fryer.

Instant air fryer: Was £49.99, now £29.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This model from Instant could be ideal if you’re looking for a compact, inexpensive air fryer. The temperature and time can be adjusted with two simple dials, while the tray and the frying basket can both be chucked in the dishwasher, so it shouldn’t be much of a hassle to keep clean. It is worth keeping in mind that its 3.8l capacity isn’t massive, but that’s still roomy enough to whip up four portions of chips, according to the brand.

Touted for being speedier and more energy efficient than a conventional oven, it will use 80 per cent less energy than an oven, the brand says, and could also whip up crispy results in up to half the time. Handy, when you’re cooking against the clock.

What’s more, we featured two models from Instant in our review of the best air fryers. The Instant vortex pot plus air fryer was dubbed the best simple air fryer, with our tester hailing it as a “fuss-free” option that “gets the job done”.

If you’re looking for an air fryer for under £30, though, Amazon’s deal on Instant’s 3.8l model is well worth a look.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home appliances, try the links below:

In the market for a new microwave? These are the best deals to have on your radar