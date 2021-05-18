This Week’s Top Discount Codes

The combo between lifting the lockdown and two bank holidays in one month is something that can cheer up even the gloomiest of spirits. Although our social skills need refreshing in this uncharted territory, it feels good to finally be able to get out of the house and dine at restaurants.

On top of lifting the spirits, the gradual relaxation of the restrictions across the UK brings a change of heart from essentials such as desks, joggers and toys to barbecues, garden furniture and SPF.

Warmer days, a perfectly equipped bar cart and comfy garden furniture is without the shadow of a doubt the optimal recipe to enjoy a late spring or an early summer this year.

Explore some of our best discount codes this month and get all the right essentials with unbeatable prices. All you have to do is add everything to the basket and don’t forget to add our discounts at the checkout. What are you waiting for?

Crocus

Although the Chelsea Flower Show is postponed until September, with the help of Crocus you too can turn your garden into a piece of heaven. Regardless of whether you prefer scented shrubs, garden herbs or colourful displays, here you will find it all. Save a penny by using our Crocus discount for up to 50 per cent on multibuy packs.

Crocs

A comfy pair of clogs, sandals or boots are just what you need for when you’re working in the garden, playing with the kids outside or simply relaxing outdoors with a beverage. And while you’re enjoying, save 30 per cent on orders over £50 with our Crocs discount code valid only this month.

Cotton Traders

Cotton Traders offers the perfect match for your new clogs. If you’re on the lookout for effortless essentials such as polo shirts, cardigans, shorts and more, you’ve come to the right place. Take advantage of our Cotton Traders voucher code and save 10 per cent on all £40 or above orders.

Under Armour

For all those who are working on the perfect summer body, Under Armour supports everyone in their quest. Their cleverly designed equipment is built to make you better. Stay healthy both body and mind while saving a 15 per cent discount at Under Armour for new customers.

FitFlop

With summer just around the corner, it’s time we start looking for those sandals. And for those who’d like to renew their footwear collection, FitFlop has a wide collection of sandals, slides, ballet pumps and much more. Grab our exclusive FitFlop discount code and save £10 on £80 or above orders.

EMP

For those passionate about movies, games, bands and more, EMP offers everything you need to express yourself - clothing, jewellery, homeware and other merch for our favourite characters. Get ready to impress your friends with your latest purchases while savings 15 per cent on £59 or above orders, all thanks to our EMP discount code .

Argos

As one of the UK’s biggest retailers, at Argos you can find absolutely everything - from tech to furniture and from toys to fitness equipment. Prepare your garden, your balcony or your living room for summer with all the right essentials and welcome back your dearest friends and family.

Homebase

Explore the perfect outdoor entertaining spaces available at Homebase while saving a 70 per cent discount on garden furniture thanks to their clearance sale. On top of the classic rattan furniture, they offer a great range of BBQs, garden tools and home inspiration. Be quick and shop their bestsellers for a fraction of the price.

