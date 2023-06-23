Top 10 first-order discounts this June

If you’re looking for easy ways to save money, we’ve got you covered. Save up to half-price on a range of products, such as handbags, swimwear, recipe boxes, home appliances and more. With the cost of living crisis in full swing, even the smallest saving counts. We’ve rounded up this month’s 10 best shopping deals so you can save money this payday.

Whether you're looking to beat the heat with a new fan or treat yourself to the best skincare, we'll always have you paying less. Offers include 10 per cent off all floral bouquets at eFlorist, 10 per cent off Speedo swimwear and 45 per cent off vegan recipe boxes at allplants.

10 best discount codes for new customers

Skin+Me

If you haven’t already heard of Skin+Me, then where have you been hiding? Offering a personalised skincare plan by a dermatologist, you can get all your products delivered to your door monthly. And with your first box for just £4,99, there’s nothing to lose. Redeem our Skin+Me discount code to save on your first three months.

Aurelia London

For those looking for luxury skincare, Aurelia London is a great alternative. Their award-winning range of products delivers unrivalled results. Plus, they are clean, sustainable and cruelty-free. Why not experience them for yourself and save 20 per cent with our Aurelia London promo code ?

MyBag

Nothing says ‘pay-day’ like a new handbag or purse. MyBag has a huge range of designer bags, jewellery, accessories and more. Shop Marc Jacobs, Ted Baker, Thomas Sabo and other brands, and get 15 per cent off your first order. Check out our MyBag voucher code and redeem your discount today.

The Hut

The Hut is the perfect one-stop shop for all things fashion, homeware, beauty and more. Shop all the best names, including Kate Spade, Barbour, Baby Bjorn and Elemis, and save 20 per cent on your first order. To take advantage of this offer, simply click on our The Hut discount code to redeem.

Virgin Experience Days

Looking to book something a little different as a gift or special occasion? Virgin Experience Days are perfect for creating memories that will last forever. Browse their wide range of options, including wine tasting, sky diving, supercar driving and more. Get 10 per cent off by signing up for the Virgin Experience Days newsletter.

allplants

Enjoy chef-prepared vegan meals delivered straight to your door. With allplants, you can choose from hundreds of delicious plant-based recipes without breaking the bank. They have over 7000 positive TrustPilot reviews and are even recommended by Forbes. Try it out for yourself with 45 per cent off your first box, and 15 per cent off your 2nd and 3rd using our allplants promo code .

eFlorist

The go-to gift for birthdays, anniversaries, new jobs, thank yous and everything in between. No matter the occasion, a bunch of flowers will always brighten the recipient’s day. eFlorist makes ordering floral bouquets easy from anywhere in the UK. Order from over 1,500 local florists and get 10 per cent off your first order with our eFlorist voucher code .

Swan

Whether you need a kettle, toaster, vacuum, fan, air fryer or carpet cleaner, you’ll be sure to find it at Swan. Known for their premium quality and low prices, you can replace kitchen and home appliances quickly and affordably. Even better? Enjoy 12 per cent off your purchase by subscribing to their newsletter today. Check out our Swan discount code to redeem.

Speedo

Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to some new swimwear. Whether it’s for a summer holiday, sports or leisure, Speedo has an impressive range of styles for women, men and children. They also have a variety of swimming accessories, such as goggles, paddles and snorkels. Take 10 per cent off your order total with our Speedo promo code .

Claire’s

The UK’s leading children’s accessories retailer, Claire’s has jewellery, makeup, toys, stationery and more. Whether you’re shopping for birthday presents or simply treating your little one to a summer treat, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Enjoy 10 per cent off your next order by registering your email. To find out more, check out our Claire’s discount code today.