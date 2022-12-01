Top kids’ toy deals for Christmas 2022

The Christmas countdown is officially on. We are just weeks away from the big day, which means it’s time to grab some last-minute bargains. Whether you’re shopping for grandchildren, friends’ children or your own, we’ve got you covered. Check out our top five kids’ toy deals to help you save money this festive season.

This year’s biggest toy trends are heavily retro-themed, from minimalistic wooden designs to 80’s Nintendo-style game consoles. Educational and anxiety-reducing sensory toys have also proved to be a hit with youngsters in 2022. Whatever your child’s age or interest, you’ll be sure to find the perfect gift at an affordable price. Some of our favourite toy deals include 2 for £15 on top brands at Argos , a free children’s amusement park set with LEGO and up to 25 per cent off baby and toddler items at Very . There is a deal for every budget and every age.

In a time when every saving really does count, be sure to take advantage of these toy offers whilst you can. On our dedicated Voucher Codes page, you can also find more amazing Christmas promotions – including fashion, tech, entertainment and more. Even better? All our promo codes are tried and tested by the team beforehand, so you can be sure they’re genuine and working.

5 best kids’ toy deals in December 2022

LEGO

LEGO is a fool-proof gift idea for any child. With so many sets to pick from, there is always a theme they’ll love. From Formula 1™ race cars to Disney’s Frozen Ice Castle, it is perfect for all ages – even adults! Right now, you can receive a free children’s amusement park with orders over £80 using our LEGO discount code .

Claire’s

Claire’s is best known for its kids’ jewellery, makeup and accessories. But they also have a huge selection of toys and games, too. Whether your little one loves slime, dolls or gaming, you’ll find it online at Claire’s. You can also enjoy 3 for 2 on everything site-wide – ideal for stocking fillers.

Argos

Buying for multiple children at Christmas can feel overwhelming. The Argos 2 for £15 promotion is a fantastic way to buy top brands at a bargain price. You can find top children’s brands, including Chad Valley, Hot Wheels, L.O.L Surprise! and more. You can even get same-day Fast-Track delivery on orders placed before 5 pm. What’s not to love?

My 1st Years

My 1st Years is the go-to shop for high-quality personalised items. They have everything you could wish for to treat someone special between the ages of 0-7 years. From baby’s first Christmas keepsakes to matching family clothing sets, why not opt for something sentimental this year? With our My 1st Years promo code, you can get 15 per cent off full-priced items right now.

Very

Younger children can be difficult to buy for, not to mention expensive. Luckily, you can take advantage of a huge 25 per cent off selected baby and toddler items at Very. This includes best-selling toys from Hey Duggee, Fisher Price and VTech, as well as nursery items and outdoor play.