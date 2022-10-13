Jump to content

Treat yourself to an autumn/winter getaway for less with these top promo codes

Discover discount codes and deals from EasyJet, Hotels.com, TUI and Village Hotels

Advertisement feature
Thursday 13 October 2022 18:50
(pexels)

The peak summer holiday season has come and gone, and with colder days on the horizon, many of us are looking for a way to escape those winter blues. Whether you’re a sun-worshipper searching for a destination bathed in warmth during the British Winter or you’re hoping to make the most out of ski season in Europe, we’ve got travel discount codes and deals to help you save on your booking.

Package holidays, all inclusive, budget breaks or English staycations, we’ve found deals with a whole range of travel providers, offering great deals on almost every holiday that you can imagine. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to start ticking off those bucket-list destinations for less in 2022/2023.

EasyJet

The airline that we all know and love has now expanded into a holiday booking platform where you can browse hundreds of getaways to amazing destinations across the world. Whether you’re heading off with the girls for a beachside vacation, deciding on your next family getaway or heading on a solo break, EasyJet caters to a range of holidaymakers with up to 50% off selected getaways.

Hotels.com

Hotels.com does exactly what it says on the tin; it provides a huge selection of hotels, resorts, hostels and self-catered apartments for you to choose from. Offering up to 15% off selected stays, find the right accommodation for you and your loved ones, whether it be a budget stay in Barcelona, a luxury trip to Paris or a quick city break in London.

TUI

Boasting over 100 years of experience within the travel industry, TUI has become one of the top choices for Brits booking their next getaway. Covering everything from flights and cruises to hotels and all-inclusive packages, a holiday with TUI is just a few clicks away. Right now, you can save £100 on selected package holidays worth more than £750 with our discount codes.

Village Hotels

Looking for luxury on home turf? Why not take a look at Village Hotels? Finished with every added extra you can imagine, including indoor swimming pools, in-house spas, private gyms and upmarket restaurants, Village Hotels have become a popular choice for luxury staycations around the UK. Choose from 30 different destinations and get 10% off room rates.

Expedia 

A one-stop holiday shop, you can get your flights, hotel, car rental and activities booked in one place when you choose Expedia. Use our Expedia discount code and get 8% off your 2022/2023 holiday, whether you’re heading for the picture-perfect beaches of Thailand or snowy Alpin mountains for a week of winter sports.

Travelodge

With nearly 600 hotels nationwide, ample parking and unlimited breakfast options, Travelodge is a fail-safe choice for your next overnight stay at the airport or weeklong city break. When you book with our exclusive Travelodge discount code, you can enjoy 5% off the booking of your choice. Don’t forget that Travelodge also operates in holiday destinations, including Ireland and Spain.

For more inspiration for your next adventure and for more money-saving deals, check out all of our top travel deals and discount codes here.

