Often, the bank holidays bring with them flash sales from some of our favourite retailers. This time, it’s Very, which is leading with big discounts on brands including Apple, Shark, ghd and GoPro.

Luckily, Very’s big bank holiday sale isn’t quite done yet, and there are still plenty of deals to shop, even though the three-day weekend has finished.

If you were busy sunbathing or sitting in the pub over the weekend, don’t worry, as we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch that are still available.

Whether you’re looking for a new TV or fridge-freezer, or want to indulge and treat yourself to a new hairstyling tool or pair of headphones, it’s a sale not to be missed.

We’ve handpicked the biggest and best savings to snap up now, so you can stock up on home appliances, tech, beauty tools and more.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Apple Airpods pro: Was £249, now £189.97, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

The latest version of Apple’s wireless headphones left our tech writer impressed in their review, and is one of the most popular earphone designs on the market. “The tips are impressively non-intrusive, yet managed to fit snugly in any ear we threw at them, they’re one of the most comfortable pairs of earphones we’ve ever worn – you can hardly feel them,” said our reviewer, who also rated the audio quality in equal measure.

“They have a lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register. Apple’s adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case: Was £159, now £123.98, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking for the cheaper, slightly less new pair of AirPods for all your music, podcasts and phone call needs, the original pair is also on sale.

According to our reviewer, these are some of the very lightest in-ears you can find. ”The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the Pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” they said.

Buy now

Shark anti hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner: Was £329, now £199, Very.co.uk

(Shark)

Appearing in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners, our reviewer praised this model from Shark, calling it a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs.

“At the flick of a switch, you can select whether you’re cleaning hard floor or carpet with the brushes running faster to cope with the latter,” they added, so if you’ve got a pet that’s constantly moulting, snap this up while it has £130 off.

Buy now

ghd rise professional hot brush: Was £169, now £135, Very.co.uk

(ghd)

If you’re keen to recreate a bouncy, voluminous blow-dry at home, ghd’s rise hot brush is essential for your styling routine. Simply brush it through dry hair to create gentle curls in minutes.

Our reviewer found it worked wonders to keep hair wavy and bouncy late into the evening. “We put this down to the nylon bristles, which are short and flexible enough to lift from the root,” they said, adding, “The styling process is effortless, it’s one of the lightest, least cumbersome hair tools we’ve ever tried.”

Need more convincing? “After taking just 25 seconds to heat up (it will ding to let you know it’s done) it’s quick to transform even the rattiest, tangled bed head into waves, bouncy curls, or salon-worthy root volume.”

Buy now

Hisense RS741N4WB11 American-style fridge freezer: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Very.co.uk

(Hisense)

Arguably not the most exciting purchase, but if you’re in need of a new fridge freezer, why not take advantage of this deal and save £150? With a double door and a water and ice dispenser, it’s as stylish as it is practical.

It boasts a huge 562-litre capacity, with four shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five door balconies on the fridge, while in the freezer there are seven sections so you can keep all your groceries neatly organised at all times.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer max AF160UK: Was £149, now £129, Very.co.uk

(Ninja)

Air fryers are one of the most versatile kitchen appliances out there, and can be used to prepare everything from meat and vegetables to cakes, but with less oil, providing a healthier alternative for your favourite meals.

This one from Ninja, which currently has £20 off, comes with six cooking functions; air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and crisp, so you can use it whip up burgers, steaks, salmon fillets, toasted sandwiches, chips and more. Not only that, it also has non-stick, dishwasher-safe parts and promises to cook up to 50 per cent faster than an oven.

Buy now

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65in, 4K ultra HD TV: Was £579, now £499, Very.co.uk

(Toshiba)

Got invested into a new box set? Enjoy watching it in high-quality resolution and clear audio. You can also use this TV to browse your favourite streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer, and even connect it to your Alexa device to operate it with just your voice.

Buy now

GoPro hero8 black: Was £379.99, now £279.99, Very.co.uk

(GoPro)

If you’re a budding videographer or looking for ways to be creative this summer, get yourself a GoPro. It has four different lenses and built-in mounting and even a night lapse video if you’re shooting without daylight.

You can also stream what you’ve captured via the GoPro app. What’s more, the body is impact resistant and you can take high-res pictures and video in low-light areas.

Buy now

Beats by Dr Dre Beats solo3 wireless headphones, black: Was £179, now £119, Very.co.uk

(Beats)

Ditch cables getting tangled in favour of a slick wireless pair of headphones that will allow you to listen to podcasts, music and phone calls hands free.

With a lengthy 40-hour-long battery life, fast-charging capability, comfortable cushioned ear cups and on-ear controls, they’re a bargain too good to miss.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

For more big savings, read our guide to everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, from dates to how to get the best deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.