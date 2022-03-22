The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
8 best nut-free Easter eggs to enjoy with total peace of mind
From milk to white chocolate treats, allergy sufferers can say goodbye to FOMO
No one should have to fear chocolate, but for the hundreds of thousands of Britons with a nut allergy, the fear is real because nuts are present in many factories where the sweet stuff is produced.
Worryingly, peanuts and tree nuts are among the most common causes of food-related anaphylaxis, and while deaths are – thankfully – decreasing, hospital admissions rose three-fold between 1998 and 2018.
Increased awareness is leading to some essential changes, such as businesses and schools with no-nut policies, but many food processing plants still use nuts, which renders the products made there off-limits for those with an allergy.
And considering one in every 40 children in the UK will develop a nut allergy, and only one in five of them will outgrow it, it’s important that they don’t miss out come Easter.
Finding nut-free chocolate isn’t always easy though, but don’t worry as this year, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of totally nut-allergy safe eggs. Get your baskets at the ready because the Easter bunny will be visiting to fill them with fun and delicious goodies.
Read more:
How we tested
We found a range of Easter eggs that are made with no nuts and in factories where there are none present to give you peace of mind. We’ve included products for children and more grown-up ones for adults, and there are milk, white and flavoured options to appeal to everyone. Each item has been taste-tested and rated on its flavour and nut-allergy safety to help you make navigating Easter with an allergy a joy.
The best nut-free Easter eggs for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Nomo cookie dough crunch Easter egg and bunny, 160g: £7.20, Thevegankind.com
- Best white chocolate egg – Salcombe Dairy white chocolate Easter egg and hot chocolate, 160g egg plus 150g hot chocolate: £20, Salcombedairy.co.uk
- Best for Easter morning fun – Kinnerton Crayola decorate your own egg, 180g: £5, Sainsburys.co.uk
- Best value for money – Nomo little monsters easter egg and lolly, 80g: £3, Nomochoc.com
- Best Easter basket filler – Nomo vegan cookie dough bunny, 30g: £0.80, Ocado.com
- Best for something a bit different – Creative Nature bunny droppings, 140g: £5.99, Creativenaturesuperfoods.co.uk
- Best for the Easter egg hunt – Forest of Hope chocolate surprise egg, 17g: £0.85, Waitrose.com
- Best fruity egg – Nomo fruit crunch Easter egg and bar, 207g: £6.99, Amazon.co.uk
Nomo cookie dough crunch Easter egg and bunny
Best: Overall
Rating: 9.5/10
- Weight: 160g
Nomo means “no missing out”, and no one needs to with this brilliant Easter egg and bar set which is made for everyone, including those with a whole host of allergies. The milk-style chocolate is silky and creamy, and the thick egg has a palate-exciting texture, thanks to the crunchy rice cereal and sugar pieces dotted throughout. The bunny bar, meanwhile, has a rich cookie dough flavour centre that has bite from rice cereal and cocoa pieces.
This Easter egg is made in a tree nut- and peanut-free environment, and even the ingredients are sourced from nut-safe suppliers. The Nomo factory also follows strict allergen management procedures to ensure its products are free from nuts, dairy, gluten and eggs. The absence of dairy means it is vegan, but we think that is inconsequential because it’s a chocolate that anyone will enjoy.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Salcombe Dairy white chocolate Easter egg and hot chocolate
Best: White chocolate egg
Rating: 8.5/10
- Weight: 160g egg, 150g hot chocolate
Creamy, mellow white chocolate makes this handspun Easter egg extra special. The chocolate is satisfyingly thick and nut-allergy safe because the Salcombe Dairy is entirely nut-free. As well as the gorgeous egg, there is a tub of indulgent hot chocolate made with fair trade cacao nibs from Peru. Both the egg and the hot chocolate contain only natural ingredients and are also free from soya and palm oil. The gift is presented in a charming gift box that is made with recyclable and compostable materials.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Kinnerton Crayola decorate your own egg
Best: For Easter morning fun
Rating: 8/10
- Weight: 180g
Little ones can get creative on Easter morning with this fun egg. The gift comes in a cute crayon shaped box and includes a milk chocolate egg and two tubes of icing – one red, one white. Our young tester loved that they could draw a face, or any pattern they fancy for that matter, on their egg. Plus, it has a flat base, so it stands up to make it easier for them to create their design. The chocolate itself is deliciously mild and creamy for young palates and is perfect for people with nut allergies because it is produced in a tree nut- and peanut-safe environment.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Nomo little monsters easter egg and lolly
Best: Value for money
Rating: 8.5/10
- Weight: 80g
You could say this Easter egg is for kids, but we know a few adults who’d be pretty pleased with themselves if they spent £3 and got a gorgeous chocolate egg and lolly. Both are made from Nomo’s smooth milk-style chocolate, which appeals to all and is suitable for people with peanut, tree nut, dairy, egg and gluten allergies.
The inside of the box is definitely for young minds with six activities, including jokes, characters to colour in and a draw your own monster panel. We love that this egg comes with no plastic packaging and instead is wrapped in recyclable foil and boxed in cardboard.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Nomo vegan cookie dough bunny
Best: Easter basket filler
Rating: 8/10
- Weight: 30g
Easter isn’t all about the big eggs; little nibbles are a seasonal favourite too. This chocolate bar is the same as the one that comes with our best overall buy egg but is available on its own for a snack when a craving for something sugary hits. It is the perfect treat for all ages and combines smooth milk-style chocolate and a creamy cookie dough flavour centre with a crunch to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Creative Nature bunny droppings
Best: For something a bit different
Rating: 8.5/10
- Weight: 140g
Trust us when we say they are not at all as gross as they sound. These are actually Malteser-style sweets, so scrummy chocolate-covered crispy cereal balls, except these have a hazelnut flavour and contain almost 40 per cent less sugar, despite tasting as sweet. They are also nut-free and even safe for people who can’t eat the 14 top allergens, including dairy, gluten and soya. These goodies are produced in a tree nut- and peanut-safe factory, meaning everyone can enjoy them without worry.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Forest of Hope chocolate surprise egg
Best: For the Easter egg hunt
Rating: 8.5/10
- Weight: 17g
Easter time calls for a fun egg hunt, but you will need to have plenty of titbits to plant around the place, and they will need to be nut-free for people with allergies. This cute egg is small enough to conceal around the garden or house and tastes incredibly smooth. Plus, there are more surprises because the two halves of this ultra-creamy, fair-trade milk chocolate egg come apart to reveal an animal shape embossed in the centre. There is also a challenge card included, which asks you to complete a fun task, and the inside of the box is printed with a picture in which several forest animals are hiding for you and your little ones to discover.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Nomo fruit crunch Easter egg and bar
Best: Fruity egg
Rating: 8/10
- Weight: 207g
If you’ve ever wondered what Cadbury Dairy Milk fruit and nut tastes like but are allergic to nuts, this is the next best thing and is safe to eat with an allergy. The egg is made with Nomo’s creamy milk-style chocolate dotted with juicy raisins and crispy rice pieces for crunch – the combination of flavours and textures is sublime. The bar is made from the same ingredients, just the chocolate is thicker.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The verdict: Nut-free Easter eggs
You may think it odd that we’ve chosen a vegan Easter egg as our best overall buy, but it is the best chocolate we taste-tested that is completely nut-allergy safe. The Nomo cookie dough crunch Easter egg and bunny is a delight of an egg for everyone, whether they have an allergy or not, and the cookie dough bunny is a real treat with an outstanding flavour and texture.
The Salcombe Dairy white chocolate Easter egg makes a perfect gift for a loved one, and the Kinnerton Crayola decorate your own egg will keep the children entertained and in chocolate heaven over the season.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on Easter eggs and other chocolate treats, try the links below:
For the little ones, check out the best kids’ Easter eggs that you’ll want to keep for yourself
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.