No one should have to fear chocolate, but for the hundreds of thousands of Britons with a nut allergy, the fear is real because nuts are present in many factories where the sweet stuff is produced.

Worryingly, peanuts and tree nuts are among the most common causes of food-related anaphylaxis, and while deaths are – thankfully – decreasing, hospital admissions rose three-fold between 1998 and 2018.

Increased awareness is leading to some essential changes, such as businesses and schools with no-nut policies, but many food processing plants still use nuts, which renders the products made there off-limits for those with an allergy.

And considering one in every 40 children in the UK will develop a nut allergy, and only one in five of them will outgrow it, it’s important that they don’t miss out come Easter.

Finding nut-free chocolate isn’t always easy though, but don’t worry as this year, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of totally nut-allergy safe eggs. Get your baskets at the ready because the Easter bunny will be visiting to fill them with fun and delicious goodies.

Read more:

How we tested

We found a range of Easter eggs that are made with no nuts and in factories where there are none present to give you peace of mind. We’ve included products for children and more grown-up ones for adults, and there are milk, white and flavoured options to appeal to everyone. Each item has been taste-tested and rated on its flavour and nut-allergy safety to help you make navigating Easter with an allergy a joy.

The best nut-free Easter eggs for 2022 are:

Best overall – Nomo cookie dough crunch Easter egg and bunny, 160g: £7.20, Thevegankind.com

– Nomo cookie dough crunch Easter egg and bunny, 160g: £7.20, Thevegankind.com Best white chocolate egg – Salcombe Dairy white chocolate Easter egg and hot chocolate, 160g egg plus 150g hot chocolate: £20, Salcombedairy.co.uk

– Salcombe Dairy white chocolate Easter egg and hot chocolate, 160g egg plus 150g hot chocolate: £20, Salcombedairy.co.uk Best for Easter morning fun – Kinnerton Crayola decorate your own egg, 180g: £5, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Kinnerton Crayola decorate your own egg, 180g: £5, Sainsburys.co.uk Best value for money – Nomo little monsters easter egg and lolly, 80g: £3, Nomochoc.com

– Nomo little monsters easter egg and lolly, 80g: £3, Nomochoc.com Best Easter basket filler – Nomo vegan cookie dough bunny, 30g: £0.80, Ocado.com

– Nomo vegan cookie dough bunny, 30g: £0.80, Ocado.com Best for something a bit different – Creative Nature bunny droppings, 140g: £5.99, Creativenaturesuperfoods.co.uk

– Creative Nature bunny droppings, 140g: £5.99, Creativenaturesuperfoods.co.uk Best for the Easter egg hunt – Forest of Hope chocolate surprise egg, 17g: £0.85, Waitrose.com

– Forest of Hope chocolate surprise egg, 17g: £0.85, Waitrose.com Best fruity egg – Nomo fruit crunch Easter egg and bar, 207g: £6.99, Amazon.co.uk