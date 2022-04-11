The clocks have gone forward, which means spring is very much upon us and there’s now less than a week to go until Easter Sunday, which falls on 17 April this year.

Whether you honour it for its religious sentiments or simply enjoy the long weekend, for many, food is a massive part of the celebration – be that delicious hot cross buns, spiced biscuits or roasted lamb.

But lest we forget Easter eggs – an eggcellent treat that is an integral part of the festive weekend. Whether you opt for something decadent and luxurious or a supermarket delight, there is a huge number to choose from.

Chocolatiers have all really upped their games in recent years. No longer just an egg wrapped in tinfoil, brands have opted for plastic-free packaging, inventive recipes, extra treats and so much more.

With so many on offer, we’ve created a definitive guide to the Easter eggs worth knowing about this year. From the large and outlandish to vegan-friendly options, here’s the lowdown on these cracking delights that you can order online and have delivered directly to your door.

Large Easter eggs

Hotel Chocolat extra thick rocky road to caramel Easter egg: £30, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Weight: 490g

If you’re looking for something seriously sweet, Hotel Chocolat’s extra thick Easter egg is the one for you. Crack into one side of the egg and you’ll be greeted with solid caramel milk chocolate, while if you bite into the other you’ll get a mouthful of rocky road-inspired chocolate with puffed rice and cookie pieces. Encased by the egg is a medley of truffles, including pecan praline, billionaire’s shortbread and caramel.

Cadbury fruit and nut chocolate egg: £10, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Cadbury)

Weight: 532g

Cadbury’s is the OG one to know when it comes to Easter eggs, and it has levelled up its offering this year. The hollow egg is made from fruit and nut chocolate, making it a great change from the classic egg. And it also comes with a large bar of Cadbury’s dairy fruit and nut, so it really is the gift that keeps on giving. If you’d prefer to stick to one flavour, there’s also a plain dairy milk (£8, Sainsburys.co.uk) option available, and it comes with two large bars.

Cadbury mini eggs giant Easter egg: £9.50, Cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

(Cadbury’s)

Weight: 455g

Calling all fans of mini eggs – here you’ll be greeted with two bags of the eggcellent treats, along with a large milk chocolate egg. If you’re looking to send it directly to a friend or loved one, you can add a personal message at the checkout on Cadbury’s website. Should you be after a slightly smaller size Asda is selling a medium version that costs less than £1 and contains an egg (130g) and one bag of eggs (£0.99, Asda.com).

Galaxy indulgence large egg: £6, Ocado.com

(Galaxy)

Weight: 308g

If you’re not a Cadbury person, this Galaxy offering is great value at £6 and contains three different chocolate bars – milk chocolate, cookie crumble and caramel – as well as a large egg.

Maltesers giant easter egg: £12, Waitrose.com

(Maltesers)

Weight: 496g

We’re huge fans of Maltesers and its fairly recent bunny invention. Not only will you get a bag of minis, but you’ll also get two full-size bunnies too. Better still, the egg isn’t your average chocolate, it has honeycomb pieces in the shell. A true Easter treat.

Thorntons marvellous magnificent Easter egg: £20, Thorntons.co.uk

(Thorntons)

Weight: 650g

At 650g, this whopping milk chocolate egg is nearly the largest in this round-up. It’s a great option if you’re looking for an Easter gift for someone as the milk chocolate shell can be personalised with their name.

Lindt gold bunny: £20, Lindt.co.uk

(Lindt)

Weight: 500g

In honour of the gold bunny’s 70 year anniversary, Lindt has released this 500g whopper that comes in a card carrier. Of course, it’s got the same smooth milk chocolate taste we know and love, but it has been supersized for extra indulgence. Should this size not be quite large enough, Lindt has crafted a 1kg (£50, Lindt.co.uk) version too.

Caramac-inspired blonde Easter eggs

Waitrose no1 blonde chocolate with salted caramel truffles Easter egg: £10, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

Weight: 215g

Owing to the fact Caramac Easter eggs are hard to come by, we’ve found this substitute from Waitrose. According to the brand, the egg is made from caramelised white chocolate and you’ll also get four salted caramel truffles.

Rococo blonde Easter egg: £35.95, Rococochocolates.com

(Rococo)

Weight: 360g

Luxury chocolatier Rococo was praised by our writer for doing “perfection when it comes to chocolate”, so it’s certainly one to know. This blonde Easter egg is a brand new addition for 2022 and it is said to have a caramel and biscuit flavour. Plus, hidden within the shell are truffles that are filled with crunchy popcorn and creamy chocolate.

Galaxy fusions blonde chocolate with sea salt Easter egg: £5, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Galaxy)

Weight: 150g

Another great alternative to Caramac comes from Galaxy. Here the hollow egg is made from white chocolate and caramel and has been infused with hints of sea salt for added flavour.

White chocolate Easter eggs

Hershey’s cookies and creme Easter egg: £12.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Hershey’s)

Weight: 232g

Fans of American confectionary brand Hershey’s will love this. Brand-new for this year, the egg is made from the brand’s classic cookies n creme chocolate, and there are also three bars included for additional indulgence.

Lindt gold bunny white chocolate Easter egg: £4, Tesco.com

(Lindt)

Weight: 115g

The Lindt bunny is an Easter tradition. So if you’re a fan of the brand’s white chocolate, you’ll be glad to know you’ll receive an egg along with a white chocolate gold bunny. A great option for a sweet treat and all for under a fiver.

Moser Roth white chocolate lovers duo egg: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Weight: 290g

Aldi’s Easter egg offering is, as you’d expect from the budget-friendly supermarket, eggcellent. This duo egg is made up of one half white chocolate with redcurrants, raspberries and blueberries, and the other half white chocolate and caramel. Tasty and kind to your bank balance.

Lindt lindor white chocolate Easter egg: £8, Amazon.co.uk

(Lindt)

Weight: 260g

If it’s Lindt’s truffles that have your heart, you’ll undoubtedly love this classic. Here you will find the brand’s melt in the mouth Lindor’s, along with a white chocolate egg. What’s not to love?

M&S extremely crunchy cereal milk egg: £8, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Weight: 340g

A new one for this year, M&S brings us a crunchy vanilla and yoghurt white chocolate egg that’s encrusted with marshmallows, cornflakes and cereal pieces. It sounds like a cereal lover’s dream which we’re taking to mean it’s finally acceptable to have chocolate for breakfast!

Twix white chocolate egg: £5, Tesco.com

(Twix)

Weight: 316g

Caramel, biscuit and white chocolate, it’s a yes from us. You’ll get a hollow white chocolate egg, along with three bars of Twix white chocolate, all for just £5.

Hotel Chocolat extra thick white chocolate Easter egg: £30, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Weight: 405g

Perhaps the most decadent out of the white chocolate eggs is this Hotel Chocolat offering. The brand claims the egg is extra creamy, but best of all, hidden inside, is a range of white chocolate treats, including a truffle, raspberry pannacotta and more. Should you’d prefer to opt for something a little smaller, the brand also has a 150g white chocolate egg (£10, Hotelchocolat.com) that looks equally as delicious.

Cadbury white chocolate oreo Easter egg: £3, Tesco.com

(Cadbury)

Weight: 220g

If you’re a fan of Oreo biscuits and white chocolate, you’re in luck because Cadbury’s has amalgamated the two for this Easter egg. You don’t get any extra treats, but for £3, you really can’t go wrong.

Cocoba white chocolate candy coated Easter egg: £11.95, Harveynichols.com

(Cocoba)

Weight: 250g

Having been praised in our review of the best chocolate subscription boxes for being “dangerously moreish”, we’ve got high hopes for this one from Cocoba. The white chocolate shell has been decorated with colourful chocolate beans and looks almost too good to eat. Honestly, Harvey Nichols might have cracked it.

Terry’s Chocolate orange white Easter egg: £3, Asda.com

(Terry’s Chocolate )

Weight: 230g

Terry’s Chocolate orange is known and loved by most. But did you know the brand recently launched a white chocolate version of its popular sweet treat? Well, now you can not only get it in a ball (£4.33, Amazon.co.uk) and a bar (£1, Asda.com) form but also as an Easter egg and mini eggs.

You’ll not only get a large Easter egg, but also a pack of the brand’s mini eggs, which have a hard orange shell and a white chocolate orange centre. Don’t worry purists, it’s also available in its traditional milk chocolate flavour (£3, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Aldi Easter eggs

Moser Roth Belgian milk and dark chocolate almond egg: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Weight: 250g

This decadent looking Easter egg has been designed to resemble an almond owing to its flavourings. You’ll get a milk chocolate and salted almond butter egg, with a dark chocolate bottom that’s been studded with almond.

Moser Roth free from salted caramel egg: £4.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Weight: 200g

Aldi has covered all bases with its range of Easter eggs this year, including those looking for a delicious dairy-free choice that doesn’t scrimp on flavour. This salted caramel egg also comes with gooey salted caramel truffles, too.

Moser Roth Belgian dark chocolate and orange ripple egg: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Weight: 200g

The budget-friendly supermarket has released a range of ripple eggs – milk chocolate and salted caramel (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk), white chocolate and forest fruits (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) and this dark chocolate and orange egg. Made from 56 per cent dark with crunchy cacao nibs and orange pieces, it sounds delicious.

Dairyfine fruit and nut chunky egg: £4.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Weight: 320g

This looks very similar to Cadbury’s fruit and nut egg (£10, Sainsburys.co.uk) but at almost a third of the price. With a thick shell that’s been packed full of fruit and nut pieces, it doesn’t come with any extras but is pocket-friendly.

M&S Easter eggs

M&S extremely chocolatey Easter egg: £8, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Weight: 370g

This isn’t any Easter egg, this is an M&S Easter egg. Inspired by its extremely chocolatey milk chocolate rounds (£2.15, Ocado.com), it’s been designed to look like the brand’s biscuits. The milk chocolate has been studded with crunchy biscuit pieces, and it looks incredibly decadent – yes, please.

M&S mini Easter omballs: £5, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Weight: 95g

M&S launched its Omballs last year, and now it’s turned them into mini Easter creations. The milk and white chocolate spheres are coated chocolate flakes and decorated with bunny ears. A great one for kids.

M&S Colin the Caterpillar milk chocolate egg: £5, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Weight: 227g

Colin’s had a lot of air time of late, and of course, in keeping with tradition, M&S has launched a milk chocolate egg in its honour. Inside the cardboard box, you’ll find a hollow milk chocolate egg and a bag of Colin’s white chocolate faces.

M&S Percy Pig hogs and kisses: £10, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Weight: 290g

You’ll get two pink chocolate Percy Pigs seen hogging and kissing for just £10. While these launched in time for Valentine’s Day, surely there’s no better way to say “I love you” this Easter?

Luxury Easter eggs

Harrods salted caramel truffle Easter egg: £25, Harrods.com

(Harrods)

Weight: 400g

If a dark chocolate shell studded with caramel pieces sounds like something you need this Easter, this Harrods egg is an ideal choice for you. There’ll be a hidden surprise waiting for you inside (spoiler alter: it’s milk chocolate salted caramel truffles).

Waitrose Heston the golden apple: £12, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

Weight: 260g

Having featured in our review of the best luxury Easter eggs, you can trust this one is a worthy treat. Our writer noted that it’s made up of one layer of chocolate “which is actually white and flavoured with caramelised sugar,” while the inside layer is dark. Both “work in tandem to create a deliciously pleasing creamy treat”, according to them. It also comes with “six little ‘apples’, which are actually little semicircle praline truffles that are shimmering red”. Delicious.

Fortnum & Mason Easter praline scotch egg: £13.50, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

Weight: 130g

Putting a praline chocolate twist on the classic scotch egg, this chocolate egg outer is encrusted with roasted hazelnut and cocoa nib. But that’s not all as the inside is filled with praline milk chocolate with an orange ganache centre. Can you say decadent?

Prestat London gin chocolate truffle Easter egg: £31.95, Harveynichols.com

(Prestat)

Weight: 170g

One of London’s oldest chocolate shops, Prestat, knows a thing or two about confectionery and has thankfully launched a range of delicious offerings. The brand has paid homage to the fact that a humble G&T is synonymous with spring and has brought the tipple’s flavours to its Easter egg. The milk chocolate shell is infused with a pop of lemon and inside you’ll find gin truffles that have a white chocolate and popping candy outer.

Should you rather your egg not be gin-inspired, Prestat also has a milk chocolate easter egg with gianduja truffles (£31.95, Harveynichols.com), a dark chocolate egg with dark chocolate truffles (£31.95, Harveynichols.com) and a pink popping prosecco Easter egg (£31.95, Harveynichols.com).

Hotel Chocolat the ostrich egg classic: £85, Ocado.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Weight: 1.04kg

Hotel Chocolat is not messing around with this Easter egg, the brand’s biggest one yet. The extra thick shell is made up of two flavours: one half is cookies and puffed rice, while the other is a crispy wafer. But that’s not all, it also comes with a box of 20 chocolates in all flavours. A real treat.

Love Cocoa giant Easter egg with salted caramel truffles: £36, Lovecocoa.com

(Love Cocoa)

Weight: 500g

If you’re yet to be acquainted with Love Cocoa, get to know. Using sustainably sourced palm oil-free cocoa, the brand is dedicated to being good to the planet and its people. What’s more, for every purchase, Love Cocoa plants a tree in east Kenya. This giant milk chocolate egg comes with the brand’s rich, gooey salted caramel truffles (£13.50, Lovecocoa.com) and is packaged in a cardboard tube.

Charbonnel et Walker pink champagne truffle eggs: £19.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Charbonnel et Walker)

Weight: 200g

Should a chocolate egg not be for you, you’ll be glad to learn that Charbonnel et Walker has opted for an art nouveau-inspired Easter box to hold its pink champagne truffles. With a hard milk chocolate shell and Marc de Champagne centre, these would make a lovely gift.

Booja Booja organic chocolate champagne truffles Easter egg: £24.99, Selfridges.com

(Booja Booja)

Weight: 150g

Booja Booja specialises in vegan and gluten-free truffles and of course, its Easter offering is decadent. Rather than a chocolate shell, Booja Booja has instead opted for a hand-painted decorative egg to encase its champagne chocolate truffles. It also has salted caramel truffles (£24.99, Selfridges.com) if you prefer something a little sweeter.

Rococo honeycomb crunch milk chocolate Easter egg: £35.95, Rococochocolates.com

(Rococo)

Weight: 340g

The thick milk chocolate shell here has been studded with crisp honeycomb pieces, and once you crack it open you’ll find milk chocolate covered honeycomb chunks. It also has a range of other flavours that sound equally as delicious, including chocolate orange (£35.95, Rococochocolates.com) and, as we mentioned earlier, blonde chocolate (£35.95, Rococochocolates.com).

Coco Chocolatier golden duck eggs in milk chocolate: £14.95, Cocochocolatier.com

(Coco Chocolatier)

Weight: 120g

Small batch, premium chocolate brand, Coco Chocolatier, has gone against the grain and ditched the traditional Easter egg in favour of six milk chocolate eggs wrapped in gold foil – even Willy Wonka’s geese would be impressed. The brand not only prioritises cocoa farmers, but it also has artist-designed packaging, which makes it a little bit different – here you’ll find artwork by Marco Oggian around the egg box.

Melt acorn Easter egg: £34.99, Meltchocolates.com

(Melt London)

Weight: 300g

Not only does this look insanely indulgent, but we are also pretty sure it will taste divine too. Half of the egg is a shiny 70 per cent dark chocolate, while the other half is milk chocolate and almond. But the pièce de résistance here is the fact the stem is made from candied orange.

Kids’ Easter eggs

Kinder surprise giant egg: £10, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Kinder)

Weight: 220g

What child doesn’t love a Kinder surprise? And this one’s a supersized version of the milk chocolate shell. The lucky little one will find not only have chocolate galore but there’s also a soft toy hidden inside.

Kinnerton Crayola decorate your own egg: £5, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Crayola)

Weight: 180g

For something that’s bound to spark some creativity during the Easter holidays, this is sure to do the trick. With two tubes of icing, it’s time to bring the standard chocolate egg to life.

Cadbury dairy milk Peter Rabbit toy and Easter egg: £6, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Cadbury)

Weight: 72g

If you know a Peter Rabbit fan, this treat is the perfect gift for them. Within the box, they’ll find a small chocolate egg and a soft toy for them to enjoy way beyond Easter weekend.

M&S Walta the sausage dog: £5, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Weight: 135g

Dog lovers will enjoy Walta, M&S’s hollow chocolate sausage dog, and Wilma (£5, Ocado.com), a hollow marbled milk and white chocolate pup with a two-tone effect.

Thorntons white chocolate bunny Easter egg: £3, Thorntons.co.uk

(Thorntons)

Weight: 151g

If you want to stick with the traditions of the Easter bunny, why not opt for this Thorntons egg? Decorated with a rabbit, this white chocolate egg is bound to put a smile on a little one’s face. The same design is also available in milk chocolate (£3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Moo Free choccy eggsplosion Easter egg: £3.50, Thevegankind.com

(Moo Free)

Weight: 80g

Thankfully, little ones with dairy intolerances needn’t miss out this Easter because Moo Free has come to the rescue. This chocolate eggsplosion is a mix of milk and white chocolate and is dairy- and soya-free. Plus, the brand doesn’t use palm oil, making it that much better for the planet.

Kinnerton ‘Peppa Pig’ Easter egg gift set: £4, Asda.com

(Kinnerton)

Weight: 45g

Whatever their favourite character is, children are bound to get excited about this Peppa Pig gift set. Inside the box, they’ll find a spoon, bowl and beaker as well as a small chocolate egg.

Cheap Easter eggs

Cadbury dairy milk Freddo faces medium Easter egg: £1, Tesco.com

(Cadbury)

Weight: 122g

Fans of Cadbury’s Freddo bars will love this budget-friendly Easter egg. Freddo faces are encased within a milk chocolate shell and at just £1 you’ll want to hop straight on this offer.

Cadbury mini eggs chocolate Easter egg: £1.50, Ocado.com

(Cadbury)

Weight: 130g

Synonymous with Easter, the first sighting of mini eggs post-Christmas is always exciting. And this Easter egg comes with one pack of sweet treats as well as a medium-sized hollow chocolate egg.

Cadbury Twirl orange large Easter egg carton: £3.49, Morrisons.com

(Cadbury)

Weight: 241g

Another affordable option, but this time for those who love chocolate orange Twirls (who doesn’t?). The hollow egg is orange flavoured milk chocolate, and it comes with two bars.

Aero bubbles milk chocolate medium Easter egg: £0.99, Asda.com

(Aero)

Weight: 121g

If the mint flavoured Aero bubbles aren’t to your preference, you’ll be glad to discover this milk chocolate alternative. The medium-sized Easter egg is filled with Aero’s melt-in-the-mouth bubbles, making it the gift that keeps on giving.

Yorkie large egg: £3.49, Morrisons.com

(Nestlé)

Weight: 242g

Nestlé’s Yorkie is known for its solid, chunky nature, and if you enjoy these bars, you’ll be glad to know this contains a large egg along with two full-size treats.

Thorntons Easter eggs

Thorntons continental milk chocolate Easter egg: £8, Tesco.com

(Thorntons)

Weight: 275g

If you love Thorntons’s continental chocolate range – which has been inspired by travels around Europe – you’ll love this Easter egg. The milk chocolate egg is decorated with white and dark chocolate swirls, and you’ll also get a selection box of eight truffles, including praline and Sicilian mousse.

Thorntons Easter family chocolate collection: £40, Thorntons.co.uk

(Thorntons)

Weight: 1.59kg

This whopping collection contains everything you’ll need for your family’s Easter weekend celebrations. In the bundle, you’ll receive a box of the brand’s classic chocolates (£8.50, Thorntons.co.uk), a classic collection Easter egg (£8, Thorntons.co.uk), a continental Easter egg (£12, Thorntons.co.uk), two milk chocolate bunny eggs (£7, Thorntons.co.uk) and a toffee, fudge and caramel Easter egg (£7, Thorntons.co.uk). Phew!

Should you need this many eggs, you’ll be benefiting from an £11.50 saving too.

Thorntons large dark chocolate Easter egg: £10, Thorntons.co.uk

(Thorntons)

Weight: 265g

The personalisation of an Easter egg not only makes a delicious gift but it also makes it a slightly more special treat. Thorntons offers a range of personalisable options, be that milk, white or dark chocolate. While the lucky recipient won’t receive any extras, the egg itself is a fairly large size.

Hotel Chocolat Easter eggs

Hotel Chocolat extra thick champagne Easter egg: £30, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Weight: 395g

Decadent and delicious-sounding, this Hotel Chocolat extra thick Easter egg is made up of two halves: one side is milk chocolate, and the other is strawberry and white chocolate and is served up in a reusable tin. As for the extra treats, you’ll get a mixture of pink champagne and champagne truffles.

Hotel Chocolat mint dark chocolate Easter egg: £15, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Weight: 220g

Vegan-friendly, this shell has a sleek finish. The brand notes that the design has been inspired by a trip to the Tate Modern, making it a little different to Hotel Chocolat’s other more traditional options. But with a rich and minty flavour you really can’t go wrong.

Hotel Chocolat milk chocolate Easter egg: £10, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Weight: 150g

A cracking design, this one from Hotel Chocolat has been designed to look like a splatted soft-boiled egg made from 40 per cent milk chocolate. The shell is also extra thick and is said to be velvety smooth. Should you prefer, it’s also available in white (£10, Hotelchocolat.com) and dark chocolate (£10, Hotelchocolat.com).

Hotel Chocolat extra thick you crack me up Easter egg: £30, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Weight: 395g

This is bound to put a smile on your face thanks to the quirky truffle characters and expressive eggs, which can be found in the extra thick chocolate shell. Much like some of Hotel Chocolat’s other eggs, half of it is milk chocolate, and the other side is a caramel-white chocolate.

Vegan Easter eggs

Love Cocoa Maldon sea salt dark chocolate Easter egg: £13.50, Lovecocoa.com

(Love Cocoa)

Weight: 150g

Garnished with crunchy sea salt flakes, Love Cocoa has seriously delivered when it comes to a luxurious vegan chocolate egg. Entirely plastic-free, the brand has strong eco credentials, so it’s a great one to bookmark.

H!p salted caramel oat milk chocolate Easter egg: £7.95, Ocado.com

(H!p)

Weight: 150g

H!p has created this vegan oat milk salted caramel chocolate egg that we think will be as good as the real deal. If you’re concerned about the waste around Easter, this one is thankfully entirely plastic-free. The brand featured in our review of the best vegan chocolate too, with our writer noting that its a great milk chocolate alternative.

Moo Free bunny combe Easter egg: £2.99, Thevegankind.com

(Moo Free)

Weight: 95g

This dairy-free milk chocolate egg is sprinkled with vegan honeycomb, and it comes with one of the brand’s choccy chum surprises (box of 10, £5.50, Moofreechocolates.com).

Nomo vegan and free from creamy chocolate egg and bar: £6, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Nomo)

Weight: 148g

Nomo (which stands for no missing out) is all about creating allergy-friendly delicious treats. This creamy milk chocolate egg option offers you an egg and bar, and it’s also available in caramel (£6, Sainsburys.co.uk) should you prefer.

Dairyfine free from orange choco egg with buttons: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Weight: 115g

This dairy-free chocolate orange egg is hollow and comes with a pack of buttons. But the best thing of all is the fact Aldi has made the move to go entirely plastic-free with its range of Easter eggs, so can indulge completely guilt-free.

