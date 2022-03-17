However you celebrate Easter, it has become at least as much about the chocolate as it is about eggs, bunnies and chicks. And a good thing too, because we know vegans would much rather be cracking into a dairy-free chocolate egg than one with a yolk and soldiers on Easter morning.

With each year that passes, the vegan Easter bunny delivers yet more delicious treats, with increasingly intriguing flavours and designs now widely available. This year we have milk, white and dark chocolate alternatives, truffles, small goodies perfect for the Easter egg hunt and even something not-at-all-egg-like, but ever so appropriate for the season.

If you’re one of the third of Britons who say they are interested in becoming vegan, among the more than 620,000 people who took part in Veganuary this year or a lifelong meat-and-diary shunner, these springtime treats are for you.

How we tested

We took ourselves on an early Easter egg hunt and found a range of the most exciting vegan and dairy-free goodies to enjoy this year.

We’ve included chocolate made from nuts, oats and other plant-based ingredients, and there are milk, white and dark options. We’ve judged each on flavour, looks and eco-friendly credentials.

Read more:

The best vegan and dairy-free Easter eggs for 2022 are:

Best overall – HiP salted caramel oat milk chocolate egg, 150g: £8, Hipchocolate.com

