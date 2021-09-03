7 best facial steamers for the spa experience at home

Steamers are often regarded as pointless gadgets that don’t serve much purpose other than to give you a little pamper. Well, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Steam opens up your pores and helps loosen any build-up of dirt for a deeper cleanse. When your pores are open, blackheads are easier to remove and therefore your skin will look clearer and more youthful. In addition, your skincare will benefit ten-fold from using a steamer, as your products will work more effectively on a clean, clear surface.

However, if you suffer from rosacea or eczema, the heat and steam may trigger facial flushing, so anyone prone to redness or sensitivity should avoid using a steamer altogether. For the rest of us however, steam will quickly become your skin’s new best friend.

But why not just put your head over a bowl of steam? The nano-sized steam particles emitted from facial steamers are rich in negative ions that penetrate skin more effectively than regular steam, so it’s not a superfluous investment after all.

Always ensure your skin is thoroughly cleansed before a steam and then follow with another cleanse to remove any debris that may be sitting on your skin as a result of the steam’s hard work. Follow with your usual serum and moisturiser to lock in hydration, but do it fast. You have approximately a 60-second window before moisture begins to evaporate from your skin.

Never has it been easier to treat yourself to at-home self-care. These facial steamers will clear your skin and your psyche. Here are the ones to have on your radar…

Sarah Chapman pro hydro mist steamer Best: Overall With a celebrity client list that puts most other facialists to shame, Sarah Chapman knows a thing or two about skin. When Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram that she was “impressed with this machine,” this was enough for us to sit up and take notice. If you’re religious about your facial appointments, then this is a great alternative at-home treatment. It has high-tech features like ionic and ultra-sound tech which aim to mimic the same in-salon signature Skinesis facial treatment that Sarah Chapman is renowned for. The machine claims to clear pores, brighten the skin and slough away dead skin cells, leaving you fresh faced. The steamer is simple to use. Just plug in and hit start for a pre-programmed five-minute steam that has a built-in timer. The fine mist will soon adjust speed, but it will still feel comfortable throughout the short time. You’ll be amazed how bright, dewy and plump your skin looks with every use. Initially, this is a pricey purchase, but your skin will thank you for it and we guarantee you’ll soon become obsessed with this new addition to your skincare regime. Buy now £ 138 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panasonic EHXS01 the facial steamer Best: For high tech steaming This high-tech steamer uses nano-ionic technology to deliver steam particles that are 18,000 times finer than your regular ones, which means they can easily penetrate your pores, making excess dirt and other impurities easier to remove. We like the fact that you can you select either a three-, six- or twelve-minute steam according to how much time you have or how deep you want your cleanse to be. Whichever setting you choose you’ll emerge with noticeably brighter and plumper skin. It’s pretty pricey though, so be sure to commit to including it in your skincare routine to get your money’s worth. Buy now £ 129.99 , Currentbody.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} HoMedics illumi hot cold beauty treatment device Best: Small and compact device Don’t be fooled by the dinky size of this face steamer, it more than makes up for it in performance. It delivers an almost bare veil of mist over your face, applying hot and cold thermal therapy to help tone and brighten your skin. The machine has three different temperature programmes, cooling, heating and alternating, which allows you to customise your treatment depending on your mood or how your skin feels. (Our favourite is the alternating setting). It comes with a 100ml measuring cup which is enough water for approximately 15 minutes, which is ample time. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery and a temperature control feature to ensure the steam never gets uncomfortably hot. If you’re short on space and want post-facial skin at a fair price, this is a sensible choice. Buy now £ 49.99 , HoMedics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Livivo facial face spa steamer Best: Value This one-knob-does-all facial steamer may not look the part, but at this price and with all the added extras thrown in (aromatherapy diffuser, blackhead removal kit) this is brilliant value for money. We love the fact that it has a large funnel to comfortably fit your face without feeling claustrophobic. It also has a nasal attachment, which you can fill with aromatherapy oils (not included) to scent the water and create a spa-like experience while also helping to clear your airwaves and any mucus. If you’d rather not faff with all the extras, then you’re just left with a reasonably priced steamer. The best bit by far though is the blackhead removal kit, which contains a range of instruments to pluck, dig, press and squeeze out your pimples, which we have to admit, is rather satisfying to do, especially post steam when blackheads, whiteheads and spots are loosened. It’s currently out of stock, but you can sign up to be notified upon its return. Buy now £ 16.99 , Livivo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rio facial sauna spa Best: For relieving sinus congestion An upgrade from the brand’s original popular design, this facial steamer is a 2-in-1 device that can be used primarily for your skin concerns or as a steam inhaler (with the attachment) to relieve sinus congestion and help improve allergy symptoms. It’s a full-face treatment. It has simple adjustable steam level settings, a timer and heats up rather quickly. It comes with a small measuring cup, so you know exactly how much water you need and it’s easily adjustable to change from steam inhaler to facial sauna. This facial steamer can be enjoyed by the whole family, whether it’s skin or sinuses that is the main concern. However, it’s rather bulky, so if you lack storage space, you’re better off buying the original Rio steamer which is more compact. Buy now £ 34.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Magnitone steam ahead hydrating facial micro steamer Best: Large steamer This sturdy large steamer is a good choice if the idea of sticking your head into a funnel brings on heart palpitations. Its roomy design means your whole face can reap the benefits of the steam. The mist felt hotter than the other steamers on this list, but our tester’s skin was beautifully dewy, and her nasals felt cleaner and clearer too. Win, win! It’s also worth noting that the packaging gives a 15-minute time guide as to how long to use the device according to your skin and its concerns, but we think this is too long at one time and more than twice a week is unnecessary in order to see results. This is a solid middle of the range design, with just one button controlling all. Buy now £ 30 , Magnitone.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Foreo UFO 2 Best: For space age beauty Although not technically a steamer, this smart device from Foreo has the same thermal benefits and also gives you a facial massage too. The thermo-therapy function opens the pores just like a steamer would. It emits a whopping 10,000 sonic waves per minute, and this combined with LED and heat helps skincare products penetrate the skin. This colourful “spaceship” (hence the name) gives professional-level results in just two minutes. Expect dewy, smoother and fresher-looking skin in record time. All our testers gave it a big thumbs up, however, our only criticism is you need to buy specific masks to go with the device (you attach them to the tool rather than your face), which amounts to a small fortune once you’ve considered the tool itself. Buy now £ 249 , Foreo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Facial steamers FAQs What does a facial steamer do? Facial steamers are great for opening your pores; they help relieve congestion in the skin and improve texture. They also allow products to penetrate deeper, and brighten the skin generally. If you suffer from allergies, facial steamers can help cleanse your nasal passages. How to use a facial steamer? Simply fill the water tank, wait for it to heat up and start steaming. You can use it help with your skincare regime all the way to helping relieve your sinuses. Are facial steamers good for acne? Steam cleansing is very good for acne; it can help release built-up sebum in your skin, and clean out acne-causing bacteria that can cause you to breakout. The verdict: Facial steamers It is no coincidence that the steamer that received the most positive feedback and the best skincare results was the one that was designed by a top facialist. Sarah Chapman has considered every single detail from the speed, the temperature of the mist and weight of her pro hydro-mist steamer. Your skin truly has that after-facial glow with every application.

