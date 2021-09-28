Nails are no longer an afterthought in our beauty routines – designs are becoming increasingly experimental, with celebrities and influencers frequently matching their nail art to their outfit, and #manimonday trending every week on Instagram.

That said, the perfect at-home manicure can be hard to master. If you don’t have time to get to the salon or are forever saving intricate nail designs on Instagram, but can’t quite master the look at home, false nails may be your saving grace.

Thankfully, falsies have come a long way since the overly faux-looking French tipped nails of our youth. Now, salon-quality brands like Elegant Touch, Kiss and Technic offer products to suit everyone’s taste.

Whether you’re looking for an intricate nail art design or more subtle style for everyday wear, false nails are an easy way to trial a trend without the commitment. From the best short false nails on the market, to longer lengths in of-the-moment stiletto and coffin shapes – you can now cheat your way to a flawless mani in seconds.

We set out to see which products were not only on-trend, but were ultimately ping-proof for long-lasting wear. Not only can the following buys add length to your digits, you won’t have to worry about smudging or chipping.

Read more:

How we tested

Over a number of weeks, we put a range of false nails through their paces, wearing day and night to see how well they fared. To make our winning selection, the nails had to be a doddle to apply, have staying power, look realistic while offering a professional finish, all while leaving our natural nails no less than perfect after use.

The best false nails for 2021 are:

Best overall – Elegant Touch Daydreamin’ False Nails: £5.20, ASOS.com

– Elegant Touch Daydreamin’ False Nails: £5.20, ASOS.com Best nude set – SOSU By Suzanne Jackson False Nails Stiletto Nudist, £8.95, Beautybay.com

– SOSU By Suzanne Jackson False Nails Stiletto Nudist, £8.95, Beautybay.com Best for long nails – Technic Cosmetics Stiletto Tortoise Shell, £6, Techniccosmetics.com

– Technic Cosmetics Stiletto Tortoise Shell, £6, Techniccosmetics.com Best for nail art – Shrine Eyes On You, £7.99, Weareshrine.com

– Shrine Eyes On You, £7.99, Weareshrine.com Best short set – Boots Polished Nails Regal Oxblood, £5, Boots.com

– Boots Polished Nails Regal Oxblood, £5, Boots.com Best range of styles – Claires Solid Matte Lilac Coffin Faux Nails, £4.80, Claires.com

– Claires Solid Matte Lilac Coffin Faux Nails, £4.80, Claires.com Best for easy application – KISS imPRESS Nails Wannabe Star, £5.99, Superdrug.com

– KISS imPRESS Nails Wannabe Star, £5.99, Superdrug.com Best value for money – Primark Gloss Tipping Bare False Nails, £2, Primark (available in-store)

Elegant Touch daydreamin’ false nails Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Part of Elegant Touch’s luxe look range, a pack of the brand’s Daydreamin’ falsies offer 24 nails in a variety of sizes, with 2g of nail glue included. The quality lives up to the luxe name – these chic nails feel robust but crucially, not too plastic. We loved the natural way the nails fit, and the vast range of sizes to suit each finger. A mid to long length style, these feel like a comfortable extension of your own nail, rather than having that rigid, stuck-on feel. The fresh ombre design is both fashion-forward, yet subtle enough for everyday wear. The glue stood up to our robust testing, with the nails looking perfect for an impressive five days. That said, the small glue included was easy to pop in our bag, just in case. Want to look like you’ve just stepped out of the beauty salon, with minimal effort? These are the nails for you. At just over five pounds, this is bargain beauty at its best. Buy now £ 5.20 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SOSU by Suzanne Jackson false nails stiletto nudist Best: Nude set Rating: 8/10 Fond of a classic nude nail? You’ll love this elegant-looking set by Suzanne Jackson. Coming in the perfect nude hue, these strong and sturdy press-ons have a gorgeous shine, yet look natural enough that it’d never be known they weren’t your own. The natural shape of the nudist set is easily matched to the wearers nail, with ten sizes to choose from in a pack of 24. At under £10, you can get multiple wears out of one pack, with a pair staying put for five days. The stiletto style is on the longer side, but didn’t deter us from completing any must-do day-to-day tasks. Not only that, the set comes with a handy nail file, as well as 2g of glue. If you love a simple but polished mani style that goes with everything, but don’t want to fork out for infills at the salon, these are the ideal solution. Buy now £ 8.95 , Beautybay.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Technic Cosmetics stiletto tortoise shell Best: For long nails Rating: 8/10 Technic offer a wide range of colours and designs, but our favourite are their false nails with nail art, offering hard to master styles quite literally at your fingertips. The tortoiseshell trend is a classic – always chic and outlasting seasonal fads. The 24 nails come in a long, natural almond shape with 1.5g of glue included. Technic’s sets offer the option to “try on” in the packet, placing your fingertip under one of the faux nails – helpful if you’re trying to choose which style will best suit your outfit. These were super-speedy to apply, meaning we were good to go in under five minutes, and could wear with confidence thanks to hard-wearing nail glue that lasted five days with no ping-offs. Despite this style having a slightly opaque finish, they were not at all false-looking – this hit the ideal falsie sweet spot, providing expert-looking nail art with ease, while still looking ultra-realistic. Buy now £ 6 , Techniccosmetics.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shrine eyes on you Best: For nail art Rating: 7/10 If you don’t have the steady hand needed for nail art, Shrine’s styles offer a high level of detail at an affordable price. This pack of 20 nails comes paired with 2g of strong glue, offering an easy way to work an eye-catching nail look that’s begging to be Instagrammed. The high gloss finish to the “eyes on you” design felt luxe, and the length was perfect for long-nail lovers. These did feel marginally thinner in width than other faux styles, so didn’t fit our tester’s slightly wide nail bed as perfectly, but this wasn’t noticeable to the naked eye. The five individual designs for each finger more than made up for this, in our opinion. We wore them for five days straight with no problems encountered, only compliments. Buy now £ 7.99 , Weareshrine.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boots polished nails regal oxblood Best: Short set Rating: 7.5/10 Do you prefer a shorter style of nail? Then this sophisticated set in rich red is the one for you. Boots’ own brand of falsies are made with a flexible fit, so you can rest assured they’ll suit your nail size to a tee. There was plenty of choice in 24 short, square styles, and whilst there was no cuticle pusher or file included, there was 2g of nail glue which caused no damage to our natural nail when removed. Boots say this style can last up to 7 days, and though we found five was the limit it was much easier to type in these, in comparison to the longer styles we tried. Once again the oxblood’s have the option to “try on” a nail by placing your own under the packet, which is so helpful if you’re debating between sets in a shop. Buy now £ 5 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Claire’s solid matte lilac coffin faux nails Best: Range of styles Rating: 7/10 If you enjoy amping up the nail ante with a new style weekly, Claire’s has choice galore (we counted 208 styles on their website alone). With that huge range to choose from, we bet you everyone will find something they love. We opted for a mood-boosting lilac style, and with a choice of 24 nails we could easily find a good match for each fingertip. The square tip made a fun change without having to alter the shape of our real nail underneath. But there was a cuticle pusher which is a handy addition to this pack. At just £4, this was a great way to trial a more experimental style, which lasted solidly for four days. Despite offering a vast array of styles, our only critique would be that some designs appear see-through, so look slightly falser than others we tried. Buy now £ 4.80 , Claires.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kiss impress nails wannabe star Best: For easy application Rating: 7/10 For those of you who would usually avoid false nails due to the glue needed to keep them in place, this set could be a game-changer. Kiss impress has developed a new generation manicure, meaning these freshly-updated, next-level nails require no glue. Instead these use the brand’s purefit technology which ensures a slimmer and more comfortable false nail that looks and feels just like your own. Inside the packet there’s an impressive 30 nails to choose from, as well as a file and wooden cuticle stick. This was the only style we tried to come with a prep stage – a small alcohol wipe to clean the nails before application – and as we say there was no glue needed. Rather a small super-hold adhesive pad can be applied easily to each nail, which also helps with hassle-free removal. We tried a short, square style that looked extremely realistic, as if we’d just stepped out of the salon. The matte finish looked and felt expensive, with the combination of navy and glitter wonderfully seasonless, looking stylish year-round. And while these weren’t as long lasting as long as others, they still felt sturdy for four whole days of busy activity. Buy now £ 5.99 , Superdrug.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ps glossy tipping bare false nails Best: Value for money Rating: 6/10 You can’t go wrong with this set of suit-all shades in tonal beiges and browns. Versatile enough to pair with any make up look – the opposing textures of matte and gloss make these nails look way beyond their £2 price point. While the 2g of nail glue included didn’t feel as strong as some others (we had to reapply the thumb as it didn’t stick initially) these ultimately still lasted four days. The 24 nails provided great value for money and complimented a variety of outfits. For lovers of subtle nails who want to venture beyond a full set of nudes, these offer the ideal step-up. Buy now £ 2 , Primark.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.