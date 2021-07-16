Strong, healthy nails are surprisingly hard to come by. There’s many contributing factors that can leave nails weak, brittle and prone to splitting, ranging from the after effects of gel polish and acrylic extensions, to physical labour jobs that involve regular use of your hands.

The weaker the nail, the less likely they are to grow, or, you may have length but not hardened nails that easily break and you’re left with varying lengths on each finger.

However, there are many nail brands that have formulated treatments alongside their colour ranges and we set about finding an at-home solution to improve the health and length of nails.

Often multi-faceted, they aim to strengthen, protect, harden and encourage growth simultaneously – some even act as a base coat for nail polish too.

From indulgent splurges to budget-friendly buys, we’ve spent weeks testing out nail growth products and have narrowed it down to the top six.

Read more:

The best nail growth products for 2021 are:

Best overall – Sally Hansen nail growth miracle: £9.99, Asos.com

– Sally Hansen nail growth miracle: £9.99, Asos.com Best nail strengthener – OPI nail envy: £20.50, Lookfantastic.com

– OPI nail envy: £20.50, Lookfantastic.com Best base coat – Nails Inc nailkale base coat: £15, Feelunique.com

– Nails Inc nailkale base coat: £15, Feelunique.com Best for quick drying – Nail HQ growth: £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Nail HQ growth: £6.99, Amazon.co.uk Best budget option – W7 rapid growth: £4.95, W7makeup.com

– W7 rapid growth: £4.95, W7makeup.com Best nail growth serum – Leighton Denny bio-build nail treatment regime: £23.50, Leightondenny.com

Sally Hansen nail growth miracle Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 We followed the instructions to slightly shake the gold bottle before applying a thin coat to bare nails, repeating this step every other day and found over the course of two weeks, our nails were stronger, less brittle and flaky and had a high-shine glossy sheen to them. The brush is slim and doesn’t pick up too much of the product, so it’s easy to apply it evenly on the nail and it took less than three minutes to dry so you’re not left stuck with wet nails for too long. Through continuous use, this was the best product we saw for growth, with considerably less breakage or splitting and stronger nails overall. It’s a clear winner. Buy now £ 9.99 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} OPI nail envy Best: Nail strengthener Rating: 9/10 Strong nails mean healthy nails, and are the first step to helping them grow. Nail envy by OPI is a well-loved treatment that’s made with weak, damaged nails in mind. It’s a clear solution that comes in the same size bottle as its nail polishes, with the same trusty wide, flat brush that only needs two strokes to coat the nail entirely. It gives a glossy finish too that remains for days after its been applied. The formula is a blend of hydrolysed wheat protein and calcium, which strengthen and prevent splitting and peeling, making it a brilliant, easy to use treatment if you’re taking a break from gel manicures and want to restore them to full health. As a result, our nails grew faster within weeks without any breakage at all. Buy now £ 20.50 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nails Inc nailkale base coat Best: Base coat Rating: 8/10 Despite its green colour, this actually applies a clear coat to nails that can be used as a standalone treatment or a base coat for polish. As the name would suggest, it’s formulated with kale, zinc and calcium, which encourage keratin production to give harder, healthier nails. If you’ve overdone it with gel nail polish and want to give your nails a break, this is a great treatment to restore them back to full health. We love the chunky packaging and the brush that doesn’t feel overloaded with product and only needs two swipes to evenly coat the entire nail. It’s a brilliant two-in-one product that not only improves the condition of weak nails but prevents chipping with polish, extending a carefully applied manicure for days longer than normal. Buy now £ 12.75 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nail HQ growth Best: For quick-drying Rating: 7/10 This formula is rich in vitamin D, biotin and caffeine and gives a slight pink finish to nails, which we loved. Once we’d taken care of filing, buffing and prepping them for application, it looked like a minimal manicure. Designed to be worn on its own or under colour, it’s a fuss-free, easy option to add to your bedtime routine as it dries in less than two minutes. We applied it every other day and saw an increase in length within a week. There’s no strong scent and has a thin consistency that once applied looks like you’re not wearing anything. Buy now £ 6.42 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} W7 rapid growth Best: Budget option Rating: 8/10 We’d describe this as a dupe for the Sally Hansen growth miracle, with similarities in performance claims and packaging. The brush is very wide, picking up a lot of product, so to avoid a mess, make sure you don’t apply a huge dollop of the clear solution onto nails, as only a thin layer is required. Like the others we tried, it leaves a glossy finish. But we found it coated our nails nicely without leaving a film that chipped after a few days. Nails looked neat constantly and it was easy enough to re-apply new coats every couple of days. Almost immediately, nails feel hardened and protected, which feels like a good environment for them to grow in and if you’re looking for a treatment that won’t cost much, this is a great budget option. Buy now £ 4.95 , W7makeup.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Leighton Denny bio-build nail treatment regime Best: Nail growth serum Rating: 7/10 This is a three-step system which requires more time than any of the others we tried, but we were left impressed with the results if you have the patience. As a long term care regimen, it contains a bio-build shield polish-like product, a serum to be massaged into nails and a polish remover for weak, brittle nails. We applied the serum first and massaged it into the nail and cuticles – it’s packaged in a spray bottle which makes for a fuss-free application. Then, we applied the bio-build shield which helps bond the nail surface, and repeated the process every four days. It is a time-consuming process which is off-putting at first, but in the space of three weeks, we saw strengthened, hardened nails that didn’t break, flake or split and meant our nails grew much faster than usual. Buy now £ 23.50 , Leightondenny.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Nail growth products We loved the glossy finish that the Sally Hansen nail growth miracle gave, with noticeable improvement to weak, brittle nails in a fortnight, repairing months of damage from excessive gel polish. The brush applies the product neatly and easily and the formula is quick drying too. While not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either, it’s worth investing in for long-term results. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on beauty and make-up buys, try the links below: Charlotte Tilbury discount codes

Lookfantastic discount codes

Asos discount codes Polish if your manicure with the best nail varnishes, from Dior to Barry M

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.