While we are undoubtedly grateful to Rihanna for bestowing us with her brilliant music, fashion and lingerie designs, it’s her contributions to the beauty world that we really can’t get enough of.

And now, thanks to Boots you can get your hands on the singer’s entire Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin range for a fraction of the price.

In the Boots “brand of the week” offer, whereby each week the retailer slashes the price of one hero premium beauty brand per week, it is treating customers to 20 per cent off Fenty Beauty from 19-25 May.

The brand made waves in the beauty industry when it launched in 2017 with a 40-shade-strong foundation range (which has since expanded to 50 shades) that put existing companies to shame.

Since then, its make-up line has expanded significantly to include everything from lip products and bronzers to blush, highlighter, brushes, mascara and more.

Read more:

And, in 2020, Rihanna went on to add skincare into the mix, giving fans a cleanser, toner serum, two moisturisers and an SPF under the umbrella brand Fenty Skin. Is there anything she can’t do?

Whether you’re looking to stock up on your favourite foundation or you’re finally ready to dip your toe into the inclusive world of Fenty Beauty, now is the time to get shopping. If you’re the indecisive sort, read on for our picks of the best products to add to your online basket.

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Fenty Beauty bright fix eye brightener: Was £18, now £14.40, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty)

This is the latest in the line of Fenty Beauty’s ever-expanding collection and it’s ideal for those that suffer with naturally dark circles. Promising to hydrate, brighten and colour correct the under-eye area, it’s been designed to be used in conjunction with a concealer on top.

Intrigued to see how it fared, we put it to the test. “If you are in the market for a colour corrector that feels lightweight and hydrating on the skin, or find that your concealer tends to crease badly during the day, the Fenty Beauty bright fix eye brightener is a clever product to have in your make-up bag, particularly if you have dry skin,” noted our writer.

“Fenty Beauty has found a gap in the market for an eye brightener that works effortlessly with other products, and that can be worn alone or with a full-coverage look. It’s another well-thought-out launch from Rihanna that we’ll definitely be reaching for in our kit.”

Buy now

Fenty Beauty pro filtr hydrating longwear foundation: Was £27, now £21.60 Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty/Boots)

After the success of Fenty’s original pro filt'r matte foundation, fans called on the beauty guru to launch a hydrating version for those with dry skin and, of course, RiRi listened.

The formula featured in our round-up the best foundations for dark skin thanks to its impressive 50-shade range and ability to deliver great coverage.

“This lightweight liquid foundation delivers medium to full coverage, while the grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate help to keep skin plump and hydrated,” our reviewer said. “The amount of choice was really impressive and we loved the longwearing finish.”

Buy now

Fenty Beauty sun stalk’r instant warmth bronzer: Was £25, now £20, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty/Boots)

If you’re the kind of person that likes to maintain a glow all year round, a bronzer will be a staple in your make-up kit. This Fenty option is one of the best out there.

In our review of the best cream and powder bronzers, the sun stalk’r took the top spot and was praised for its warm hue and long-lasting pigment.

“Aside from its inclusive credentials, this has been our favourite bronzer since it launched for one reason: the creamy formula blends like a dream while being completely buildable – it’s hard to go wrong,” our reviewer said. “It also contains mango and papaya fruit extracts for extra skin-loving benefits. We’d recommend this to anyone, as it’s a versatile staple that accommodates every skin tone.”

Buy now

Fenty Skin start’r set: Was £32, now £25.60, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty/Boots)

Rihanna broke the internet when she launched Fenty Skin last summer, and the range certainly lives up to the hype. This mini set features a trio of the brand’s must-have skincare buys, including a cleanser, a toner and that all-important SPF.

The total cleans’r is one of the creamiest and most luxe-feeling we’ve tried, yet it doesn’t break us out and removes all make-up without feeling drying. Skin looks glowy and bright after use.

Our favourite product from the trio is the “fat water”, a toner/serum hybrid that’s unlike anything we’ve tried before. A lightweight, almost gel-like consistency absorbs quickly into the skin and feels instantly hydrating. Since using it consistently for a month, we’ve noticed a significant improvement in texture and dark spots thanks to the niacinamide in the formula.

We have to praise Fenty Skin for launching an SPF in its first collection, something that isn’t usually prioritised by skincare brands during their initial launches. The SPF is a moisturiser hybrid with a lightweight gel consistency that feels hydrating but not greasy. For oily skin, we'd suggest skipping your moisturiser and just using this. Its ingredients are coral reef-friendly and oil-free too, and we didn’t experience any breakouts while using it.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty full frontal volume, lift & curl mascara: Was £21, now £16.80, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty/Boots)

Last year, Rihanna added her first mascara to the Fenty collection and it didn’t disappoint. In fact, in our review of the product, our writer loved it so much they dubbed it a “gamechanger”.

“The innovative, ‘flat to fat’ brush picks up every lash from root to tip, resulting in full, feathered-out hairs that are defined without any clumping,” they said. “The fat side of the brush distributes the product evenly, lifting and volumising your lashes, while the flat side works to lengthen and curl.

“If you’re looking for a new holy-grail mascara that does it all, we’d definitely recommend this one. Go and tell all of your friends that Fenty Beauty has done it again.”

Buy now

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer: Was £17, now £13.60, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty/Boots)

Whether you’re a long-time lipgloss lover or are a die-hard matte lipstick fan, this is a must-have for your make-up bag.

The Fenty Beauty gloss bomb topped our review of the best lip glosses, with our tester describing it as “a thick yet non-sticky formula that feels deeply nourishing on your lips.”

“It lasts much longer than any of its competitors, and even plumps lips much more than products marketed as lip plumpers,” they added.

Since its launch, the brand has also launched several more shades including clear, pale pink, fuchsia pink, coral and chocolate brown.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on beauty, try the links below:

Looking for more beauty inspiration? Read our guide to the best vegan make-up brushes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.