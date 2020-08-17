10 best lip glosses that are nourishing and non-sticky

It might be 2020, but noughties beauty trends have crept back into our beauty bags, which can only mean one thing: lip gloss.

Thankfully, they’ve undergone a makeover since the sticky, sweet tube you probably kept in your bag in 2003.

Light, nourishing and packed with pigment, get ready to ditch the matte and go full gloss.

For a long-lasting glow, formulas need to be thick enough to cling onto your lips but not so thick they turn tacky or (worst of all) stick to your hair.

If you’re looking for a pop of colour, thicker formulas will keep the colour for longer without going patchy.

These will also typically last longer. However, if you plan on swiping a layer of gloss on top of your lipstick or lip liner, the thinner the better.

To find our favourite, we tried a range of both affordable and high-end products to see which kept our pouts glossy the longest.

After longevity, what we were really looking for was a nourishing, comfortable formula, that never felt too heavy. Ideally, we wanted a versatile gloss – something that looks good both alone and over lipstick.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer in Fenty glow Tied with the brand's soft matte foundation as the crowning jewel of the Fenty empire, the original shade of the universal lip luminizer is a universally flattering rose nude. Once you’ve recovered from the incredible peach-vanilla scent, you’ll apply it to find a thick yet non-sticky formula that feels deeply nourishing on your lips. While you can wear it over most shades of lipstick, we love how it looks alone. It lasts much longer than any of its competitors, and even plumps lips much more than products marketed as lip plumpers. Another beauty blessing from Rihanna. Buy now £ 17 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lime Crime wet cherry lip gloss in maraschino cherry We’re usually skeptical of coloured lip glosses, as they tend to be so watered down that they only provide a hint of pigment. Then we tried the lime crime wet cherry gloss. Available in a range of different red and pink shades, it’s long-lasting but also feels incredibly light on your lips. The maraschino cherry shade is a deep, bold red that eliminates the need for lipstick or lip liner. Our lips never looked so eye-catching. Buy now £ 17 , Cult Beauty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Uoma Beauty boss gloss liquid marble in class Combining the finish of a gloss with the pigment of a lip stain, this gloss is named after the marble berry, which is known as the shiniest thing on earth. With that in mind, don’t be surprised when your lips look like bright, bold glass after just one swipe. While it may not be as enduring as some of its competitors, it’s easy to reapply and layer up without any tackiness. Ths class colour is a classic red, but if that doesn’t take your fancy, you can choose from seven other berry-inspired shades. Buy now £ 7.75 , Beauty Bay {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charlotte Tilbury lip lustre in pillow talk Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk lipstick is a cult classic, suiting just about everyone. Thankfully it’s just as flattering as a lip gloss. It’s not at all sticky, but is very long-lasting thanks to the use of a film former, which provides a durable topcoat.

Our lips also felt soft and conditioned after use. If the soft nude-pink isn’t for you, it’s available in 11 different shades. Buy now £ 19 , Charlotte Tilbury {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Squish jelly lip gloss Founded by model and body positivity advocate Charli Howard, Squish is all about inclusive, playful beauty – and this gloss is Charli’s favourite product from the whole line. The Nineties-esque packaging supplies much more product than you usually find in a single tube. Clear and hydrating, it’s also antibacterial and hypoallergenic thanks to the use of jojoba oil. For how soothing it feels on your lips, it’s like a lip balm with all the glamour (and none of the stickiness) of a gloss. Buy now £ 19 , Squish {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} NYX Professional Makeup butter lip gloss There are plenty of shades to choose from with this gloss, but tiramisu – a nude-brown – is by far the most neutral. It applies like butter (hence the name) and is more pigmented than we expected. As the formula is quite thick, we recommend using this alone rather than layering it over lipstick.

Buy now £ 5.50 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Clarins lip comfort oil in honey Despite being marketed as a lip oil, this applies like any old lip gloss. The applicator was one of the fluffiest, most massaging we’d ever used. This helps the product sink in just enough to hydrate your lips, but not so much that it disappears after 10 minutes. The longer we used it, the less we noticed our lips drying out between use. It also sits well over most lip sticks and smells incredible. Buy now £ 19 , Clarins {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stila beauty boss lip gloss For intense, iridescent shine, this is packed with hyaluronic filling spheres and luminous oils. These help naturally plump lips (don’t worry, there’s no tingling sensation) and give them a healthy glow. We used this both alone and over a liquid lipstick, and were particularly impressed by how well it clung onto the latter. Again, there’s no stickiness here.

Buy now £ 14 , Stila {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huda Beauty lip strobe in boujee Full disclaimer: we’re usually anti-metallic lip products. Done poorly, they can look patchy or downright odd. However, this gloss keeps the glitter to a minimum and instead uses its chrome pigments to up the ante with your pout’s shine.

Boujee is a warm coral that is less pigmented than we expected, giving you some control over how glowy you want to go. It’s slightly sticky, but not so much that it’s distracting, and lasts a few hours.

Buy now £ 17 , Cult Beauty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Glossier lip gloss You can’t name a brand Glossier and not have a legendary lip gloss. Simple and reliable, this is a transparent formula that gives you quick, long-lasting shine. Jojoba oil and vitamin E also help improve the health of your lips in the long-run.

Although we found it quite sticky, it’s worth it for the unique, glassy finish. For something even more exciting, it also comes in red and a jazzy holographic shade.

Buy now £ 11 , Glossier {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Lip glosses If we had to take one beauty product to a desert island, it would be the Fenty Beauty gloss bomb – flattering, nourishing and long-lasting, it’s everything we want from a gloss. For more pigment, we also love the Uoma Beauty boss gloss.

