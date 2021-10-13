Buy now £80, Holisticsilk.com

Momme: 22

22 Size: 75cm x 50cm

75cm x 50cm Rating: 8/10

The silk pillowcase arrived in a sheer grey ribbon tie pouch with gold branding and two lavender scented sachets. We used these gentle fragrance additions both while the case was on our pillow and during storage.

There are seven colours to choose between, including cream, navy, rose, and white. Because some of our bedding is blue and green, we selected the jade version. An opulent jewel-toned shade, it has contrasting champagne-coloured piping around the edges. The momme level, aka its silk thread thickness, is 22. You can also buy a pair of pillowcases for £150, saving a tenner from their single price of £80 each.

Coming in at a 75cm x 50cm size, this fits our tester’s standard pillow with room for the material to flow and not feel too tight. The corners are slightly rounded too.

One of the first features we noticed is how luxuriously dense this silk pillowcase is. As a result, we relished sinking our head into it at the end of our day. The feel of the sumptuous fabric helped soothe away the day’s stresses and calm us while unwinding before falling asleep, which meant the comforting material added extra relaxation to our bedtime routine.

Due to the colour, we did see some excess skincare and makeup marks on the pillow, but they were much less obvious than on a white case. Speaking of products, our skin routine includes creams and serums, which we noticed soaked in well overnight – the glossy silk material helped this hydration sink in as it’s not very absorbent.

Our hair didn’t look as ruffled up as usual the next morning either, despite the nights being quite restless. The static and friction free case improved our flyaway frizz, which also meant our wavy hair held its shape better overnight too. We also saw a smoother finish when waking vs sleeping on a cotton pillowcase. We’re not sure whether its anti-ageing title refers to the beauty or wellbeing benefits, but our tester noticed both.

We washed our pillowcase on a 30C cycle, before hanging out to dry. The silk dried fast, meaning we could pop it back on our bed a few hours later. We tried ironing the case on a cool heat, using a tea towel as a protective barrier. But equally, the silk didn’t look too crumpled after washing and air drying anyway, so most times we didn’t even bother.

The verdict: Holistic Silk pure mulberry silk anti-ageing pillowcase

There’s no denying that at £80, this is an investment. However, the brand’s promise of ethical principles during the silk’s production is a big win for us. Plus, the lavishly thick silk pillowcase helped us feel peaceful at night and while we fell asleep. Our skin and hair were protected by the gentle finish, and we particularly liked the jade green shade.