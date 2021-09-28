Amy Winehouse was one of the most beloved singers of our generation, so it makes sense that make-up brand Illamasqua is choosing to honour her with its new beauty box.

The brand is partnering with the Amy Winehouse Foundation on a two-part collaboration, which kicks off with the launch of a limited edition beauty box that will go on sale on 30 September.

The box will then be followed by a full make-up collection, launching at a later date in 2022. A percentage of the proceeds from both will go towards the Foundation to help inspire young people to build self-esteem and resilience, making this collab a beauty buy with a conscience.

The beauty box will give fans of the singer a chance to imitate her iconic make-up looks and enjoy some of her favourite Illamasqua products, including two buys that featured in her own kit.

Amy was known for her bold liner, defined brows, and love of a pinky-nude lip; all of which can seemingly be emulated with everything included in this new beauty box.

We’ve revealed everything you need to know about the box below, from the goodies inside it to how and when to buy it.

Illamasqua x Amy Winehouse limited edition beauty box: £50, available from 30 September - join waitlist now

What’s inside the box?

The beauty box contains six of Illamasqua’s most beloved products to help you get the singer’s signature look, including a lipstick inspired by an old Illamasqua shade that Amy used, and a liquid eyeliner for the must-have cat eye we all know and love her for. Some of the products are named after Amy’s songs in a fitting ode to her legacy. The products themselves are wrapped up in tissue paper adorned with a pattern inspired by the artist’s tattoos, and the set also includes a limited edition magazine that collectors will love.

The box centres around getting the perfect eye look, which is essential to the late singer’s aesthetic. No beauty box inspired by Amy would be complete without a jet black liquid eyeliner, and Illamasqua’s liquid eyeliner in Back to Black (£16.80, illamasqua.com) promises to offer pinpoint precision, and also comes with a matte finish for a bold edge.

The set also contains the brand’s mascara in “raven” (£16, illamasqua.com), which has a thick bristle brush that claims to coat every lash from root to tip. And to amp up your look even more, you can pop on the Just Friends corner false lashes, an exclusive style to the set. Falsies are brilliant at giving you even more of a flutter, and these look ideal for beginners, giving more of a natural look as they sit in the outer corners rather than all the way across the lash line.

As mentioned, Amy’s make-up usually featured super defined brows that always looked on point. For this reason, the eye brow cake in Camden (£14.80, illamasqua.com) is a welcome addition to the box. This shade is a limited edition find that’s been named after her own London neighbourhood.

To add a touch of colour to cheeks and lips, the beauty box rounds up its edit with the brand’s cream blusher in pixie (£18.40, illamasqua.com), a known favourite of Amy’s, as well as the sheer veil lipstick in “over” (£13.60, illamasqua.com), a coral pink shade inspired by a discontinued Illamasqua lipstick that the singer wore and loved.

When does it launch and how much does it cost?

Illamasqua’s Amy Winehouse box launches on 30 September 2021, but you can already add your name to a waiting list on the brand’s website. It will be available exclusively at illamasqua.com rather than at any other third party retailers.

The box costs £50, which considering how many goodies are inside, is a pretty impressive price tag.

