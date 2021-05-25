We’re big fans of trying new cosmetics while bagging a bargain, so we were pretty excited to hear M&S’s beauty bag is making a return for 2021.

Last year’s edit sold out within hours and this time around there’s an even bigger and better offering of skincare, make-up, nail and haircare favourites.

Available to buy from 27 May online and in-store, and costing just £20 when you spend £30 on clothing, homeware or beauty, the 11 products in it are actually worth £140, so it’s an absolute steal.

There’s a mix of full-size products and travel minis that are perfect for post-lockdown staycations, and it’s a great opportunity to try out products that you may be new to.

From Aveda to Origins, L'Occitane to Ren, there are some seriously impressive brands you can get your hands on. We’ve got all the details you need to know about what’s in the 2021 M&S beauty bag, including links to the full-size versions to shop, and why they are worth adding to your shopping basket.

Aveda botanical repair leave-in treatment: £28, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

If you have damaged or lacklustre tresses, there are few haircare brands as well equipped to bring your hair back to life Aveda. This leave-in treatment strengthens, detangles, prevents breakage and is a heat protector for up to 230 degrees, so if you like to style your hair with heat, this is essential for your routine. Simply apply to damp, clean hair and style as usual.

Origins ginzing refreshing eye cream: £22, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This little orange pot works wonders to brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness and improve the appearance of eye bags thanks to a formula rich in coffee beans, panax ginseng and magnolia extract. Suitable for all skin types, if the late nights socialising post-lockdown have you feeling exhausted, this is a pick-me-up that your skin will thank you for. We loved it in our guide to the best eye creams that tackle dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles.

Autograph colour shine lip lacquer: £10, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This lip-plumping, gloss-giving lacquer is the perfect finishing touch to any make-up look, without the stickiness. It’s hypoallergenic and suitable for vegetarians too. Promising to hold up well, it’s clear so you can wear it alone or layered over your favourite lipstick to add texture.

Formula your time to glow rapid morning mask: £12, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

For a speedy morning mask treatment, this vitamin C-rich formula is full of antioxidants for a brighter complexion. The gel texture will feel cooling on the skin and is designed to be applied and left for three minutes before rinsing off with warm water. It’s well-suited for use pre-zoom calls while working from home.

Nails Inc nail varnish in watermelon pink: Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This vibrant pink shade by Nails Inc is perfect for manicures and pedicures throughout sandal season. Nails Inc bottles are always super chic, and have a wide enough brush to coat each nail with one stroke. To prolong your paint job, make sure to apply a base coat and a top coat. You cannot buy this item on its own – it can only be found in the beauty bag – so make sure you’re ready to snap it up on 27 May.

Discover Fragrance rollerball: Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This rollerball fragrance will come in handy for touch-ups on the go, as one side is scented with spiced bergamot and the other with pink pepper. It’s also only available in the 2021 beauty bag, but you can buy the two scents separately for £5 each for a 30ml bottle. Perfumes often change over the course of a few hours, so test driving the two scents will help you decide which one you want in a full-size bottle later on.

Emma Hardie protect and prime SPF30: £46, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

In the beauty bag this year, alongside all the other products, you’ll also receive a 20ml size of the Emma Hardie protect and prime SPF30 – a multi-purpose product to protect skin from environmental and sun exposure. It also doubles up as a primer too, promising to blur pores and blemishes before make-up application.

L’Occitane almond shower oil: £19.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Upgrade your shower with this little tube of luxury – a silky soft oil that lathers into a milk to leave skin supple and smooth in seconds. Ideal for shaving, it’s a travel essential. Part of the French skincare brand’s almond range, it has a subtle but not overpowering scent that’s every bit as lavish as the oil itself. While you can buy the full-size version for £19.50, you can’t buy this mini outside of the beauty bag, so make sure you’re ready on 27 May to avoid disappointment.

Colour Wow raise the root: £19, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This is another product you can only buy full size on its own, so it's well worth snapping up the beauty bag to get the travel-size 50ml styling spray. Designed for fine, flat and colour-treated hair, it gives limp tresses a boost with a thickening agent and contains a UV filter to prolong the colour.

Nuxe Huile prodigieuse oil: £18.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

One of the most popular oils on the market is this version from Nuxe, loved for its versatility as it can be used on your face, body and hair to add a shimmering glow. It smells gorgeous too, scented with botanical oils, but won’t leave you feeling greasy. While you can buy the 50ml bottle on its own, if you’re new to using it, we’d recommend sticking around for the 9ml miniature in the beauty bag so you can see just how well it will slot into your routine. Once it’s used up, then treat yourself to the full-size bottle.

Ren overnight glow dark spot sleeping cream: £49, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

If hyperpigmentation in the form of dark spots is your biggest skin bugbear, then give this overnight moisturiser a try. It targets uneven pigmentation on all skin types and promises noticeable results within seven days. Simply massage into skin as the last step of your skincare routine before bed. The full-size pot will set you back £49, while in the beauty bag, you’ll receive a 10ml mini.

M&S make-up bag

(M&S)

Of course, you need somewhere to store all your new goodies, and what better place than the actual beauty bag. In a fetching pink shade, so you’ll never lose it, with a zip closure, you’ll be able to get plenty of use out of it next time you travel. You can get your hands on it in-store and online from 27 May.

