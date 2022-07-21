That post-summer bronzed glow makes absolutely everyone look healthier and happier. But as we become increasingly aware of the sun’s damaging effects on skin, more of us are choosing to swap a natural tan for sun cream, fake tan and bronzer to get the look.

Cream products are often more popular than powders for their lightness, radiance and easy application, and cream bronzers are a great, beginner-friendly option as they’re blendable and buildable, meaning no harsh lines or oompa-loompa orange.

At a push, they can be applied with your fingers and patted across the skin, though we prefer to apply them with a brush – preferably a big one as too much precision in application can look unnatural. We recommend swirling a kabuki or stippling brush across the product for the best effect.

There are plenty of products to choose from out there, but Chanel’s Soleil Tan de Chanel – now Les Beiges Bronzing Cream – is a cult favourite for a reason. However, Nars’ Laguna is probably one of the most famous bronzers on the market right now, and beauty geeks will be excited to hear it is now available in cream form as part of the brand’s permanent collection.

So, we’ve put the new formula and the classic against one another to see just how they measures up. Keep reading for our verdict.

Read more:

How we tested

We considered packaging, price, shade range, pigmentation, application experience and look and feel on the skin to find out whether the newbie can replace an old-favourite in our make-up bags. Read on to find out which came out on top.