We love a beauty bargain, so when we saw that No7 had unveiled its 2021 vault of beauty products, we couldn’t wait to share the news.

The collection of skincare and make-up treats, ranging from waterproof mascaras to clay cleansers, has proved so popular in the run-up to launch that it amassed a waiting list of 47,000 shoppers.

Not only that, it’s an absolute steal too, costing just £32 for products worth £119 – and they’re mostly full size.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the brand or want to try some new cosmetics in your everyday routine, it’s full of must-have items and is the perfect opportunity to try something new.

We’ve got all the details on what’s inside the vault and why it’s worth indulging in. Whether you keep it to yourself or gift it to a loved one is up to you, but we’d recommend snapping it up ASAP as we suspect this limited-edition box will be a sell-out.

No7 limited-edition beauty vault: £32, Boots.com

(Boots)

Containing everything you need for your skincare and make-up routine, this vault is full to the brim with 11 brilliant products.

In it you’ll find a lash impact waterproof mascara, a radiance+ exfoliating cleanser, a lift and luminate primer, a clay cleanser, a glow activating serum, a pack of 30 biodegradable wipes, an eye pencil in black, two matte liquid lipsticks, a hydraluminous day cream SPF15 and a powder blusher. There are 10 full-size products to enjoy and an overall saving of £87.

The lash impact waterproof mascara (£14, Boots.com) will keep your lashes lengthened and voluminous but, most importantly, free from smudging when temperatures rise this summer and we all get a bit sweaty. And we can’t wait to get our hands on the radiance+ daily energising exfoliating cleanser (£11.95, Boots.com) which is said to provide gentle exfoliation to slough away dead skin cells, improve skin texture and add luminosity to a dull complexion.

If you love a statement lip, you’ll also want to try the matte liquid lips (£11, Boots.com) in “conquer” – a vibrant red that won’t budge beneath a face covering or at a boozy brunch, thanks to its long-wearing, non-drying formula.

