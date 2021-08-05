The starting point for any skincare routine is a decent cleanser. An important first step to ensuring a healthy, hydrated and clean complexion, a good one can be used both morning and evening, and successfully remove make-up, dirt, grime, sweat and SPF.

However finding the right cleanser can be a minefield, as it’s an ever-growing category in skincare, with many brands making bold claims made about a product’s effectiveness and results.

So to help we’ve done the hard work for you, putting a number of cleansers to the test across a range of price tags. Whether you’re looking to tackle acne on a budget or splash out of a luxurious high-end brand you’ve had your eye on, we’re sharing which ones are worth adding to your skincare collection.

A common approach to this section of your skincare routine is double cleansing, which means using an oil or balm-based product first to take your make-up off, followed by a second cleanse that’s typically gel or cream based. This second cleanser is also designed for use in the morning when there’s no make-up to be removed.

Read more:

How we tested

Here, we tried products that can do both, or work best as just a morning or second cleanse.

Putting them through their paces, we’ve judged each cleanser on how well they clean the skin, how our skin felt afterwards, if we noticed any difference in the long term and whether they’re designed for acne-prone, dehydrated, dry, oily or combination skin.

The best cleansers for 2021 are:

Best overall – Kate Somerville deliKate soothing cleanser: £34, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Kate Somerville deliKate soothing cleanser: £34, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for acne-prone skin – La Roche Posay effaclar purifying cleansing gel: £13.87, Boots.com

– La Roche Posay effaclar purifying cleansing gel: £13.87, Boots.com Best budget cleanser – The Ordinary squalane cleanser: £13.90, Deciem.com

– The Ordinary squalane cleanser: £13.90, Deciem.com Best for dehydrated skin – Lixirskin electrogel cleanser: £25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Lixirskin electrogel cleanser: £25, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for oily skin – Ole Henriksen oil balance cleanser: £20, Boots.com

– Ole Henriksen oil balance cleanser: £20, Boots.com Best cream cleanser – Milk Makeup vegan milk moisturizing cleanser: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Milk Makeup vegan milk moisturizing cleanser: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for dry skin – Vanderohe purifying cleansing oil: £87, Net-a-porter.com

– Vanderohe purifying cleansing oil: £87, Net-a-porter.com Best for removing make-up – Dr Dennis Gross hyaluronic marine meltaway cleanser: £30, Selfridges.com

– Dr Dennis Gross hyaluronic marine meltaway cleanser: £30, Selfridges.com Best cleansing oil – Codex Beauty bia wash off cleansing oil: £50, Codexbeauty.com

– Codex Beauty bia wash off cleansing oil: £50, Codexbeauty.com Best for combination skin – Beauty Pie Japan fusion pure transforming cleanser: £25, Beautypie.com

– Beauty Pie Japan fusion pure transforming cleanser: £25, Beautypie.com Best for all skin types – Neighbourhood Botanicals x My Beauty Brand oil-to-milk cleanser: £25, Mybeautybrand.com

Kate Somerville deliKate soothing cleanser Best: Overall This is a robust cleanser for acne flare-ups and bouts of redness but it doesn’t have that clinical feel that some other products for problem skin often have. Rich and creamy, this is every bit as luxurious as the purple tube suggests and the packaging is very travel-friendly. It’s a joy to apply, with a very subtle scent that’s barely detectable and, after three weeks of use, spotty areas on our chin and forehead were less inflamed. Think of it as real saviour for angry skin that needs a bit of TLC. Apply to a wet face and massage in before rinsing off. Buy now £ 34 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Roche Posay effaclar purifying cleansing gel Best: For acne-prone skin For sensitive, acne-prone and oily skin, this gel cleanser is hard to beat. When added to damp hands and applied to the skin, it lathers into a rich foam that gives a deep clean and left our skin feeling calmer and decongested amid a particularly painful bout of hormonal acne. After consistent use over two weeks, it reduced shininess in our T-zone and we saw less blackheads across the nose and forehead. It’s a hefty 400ml pump bottle too, which will last you months, for a very agreeable price. Simple and effective, it’s a no brainer buy. Buy now £ 13.87 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Ordinary squalane cleanser Best: Budget cleanser Cheap, cheerful and brilliantly effective, this budget-friendly cleansing tube by powerhouse brand The Ordinary is perfect if you find a traditional balm too rich. Once massaged into dry skin, add a splash of water to make a milky consistency and remove with a warm flannel. Silky and functional, it’s a no-frills formula that instantly melts down every trace of make-up. There’s no fragrance or luxury packaging here but, thanks to the squalene-rich formula (a hero ingredient that acts as a very effective moisturiser), it leaves your skin decongested with a non-sticky, non-greasy glow. While we tested the larger size, the 50ml tube is a bargain £5.50. Buy now £ 13.90 , Deciem.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lixirskin electrogel cleanser Best: For dehydrated skin For city dwellers and anyone concerned about pollution’s impact on your skin, this lightweight gel cleanser is made for you. The formula contains negatively charged electro gel, which works to draw out toxins such as pollution and free radicals, leaving your complexion squeaky clean. As well as being a cleanser, it works brilliantly as a quick face mask in the mornings to double down on its hydrating and soothing benefits. We found our skin was baby soft after use and we appreciated the multi-use benefits. Buy now £ 25 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ole Henriksen oil balance cleanser Best: For oily skin This is suited to a second or morning cleanse and the huge tube will last you for months. If you’re constantly dabbing away shine on your T-zone or applying powder on top of your foundation, try this, as we found it made a difference to oiliness within a week and continued to be effective throughout our period, when our hormonal acne typically strikes. Excess oil production can clog pores, which leads to breakout, so this was an easy but welcome addition to our skincare routine. It carries a slight scent of tea tree oil, which works wonders on blemishes too. It’s a multi-tasking cleanser that tackles spots, making it a no-brainer buy. Buy now £ 20 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Milk Makeup vegan milk moisturizing cleanser Best: Cream cleanser If you like oat milk in your latte, look out for it in your cleanser too. This vegan, cream-based formula is a mix of fig, oat, argan and desert milks which, when combined, feel luxurious and creamy on the skin for a very affordable price tag. The brand’s make-up products are on the higher end of the price scale – one of its bronzers costs £24, for example – so this is perfect for someone who wants to try Milk Makeup while sticking to a budget. When massaged into damp skin, it lathers into a frothy texture, a bit like a latte, and while it’s not the most effective at removing mascara, it’s perfect for a second cleanse as it won’t strip the skin or leave it feeling tight. It’s also available in a large 118ml size for £27. Buy now £ 12 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vanderohe purifying cleansing oil Best: For dry skin As the most expensive product on our list, this is a thicker texture than the Codex cleansing oil but a luxurious treat for parched skin. Formulated entirely with organic plant ingredients, it’s vegan and contains skin-soothing lavender, safflower, eucalyptus and peppermint, which are anti-inflammatory, hydrating and help to boost radiance. The mix of essential oils creates a pleasant and calming aroma and felt like a mini spa treatment in our bathroom. Buy now £ 87 , Net-a-porter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr Dennis Gross hyaluronic marine meltaway cleanser Best: For removing make-up As much as we love a cream-based cleanser, their lightweight texture often means you can’t rely on them to remove long-lasting make-up such as waterproof mascara. This new addition by New York brand Dr Dennis Gross, founded by the dermatologist by the same name, impressively does both. It’s creamy but not thick, smooth but not overly rich and a little goes a long way. With one grape-sized amount of product, we found it effectively removed foundation, layers of bold eyeshadow and bright lipstick easily with a lukewarm flannel. Buy now £ 30 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Codex Beauty bia wash off cleansing oil Best: Cleansing oil This organic, vegan cleansing oil is ideal for removing a full face of make-up and SPF, and we loved that it doesn’t have the gloopy texture that oils often do. It felt almost weightless on the skin but effortlessly melted down foundation, red lipstick and mascara when massaged onto a dry face and removed with a lukewarm muslin cloth. It didn’t irritate patches of broken skin or breakouts and the end result was a clean, smooth complexion. The packaging, a weighty glass-like material, is made from renewable sugarcane that can be easily recycled in a household bin once you’ve used every last drop. Buy now £ 50 , Codexbeauty.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beauty Pie Japan fusion pure transforming cleanser Best: For combination skin While the tube may suggest a gel or cream texture, this cleanser is actually a balm. When rubbed into dry skin it melts into a luxurious oil and then to a milky texture to rid your face of sweat, dirt, grime, make-up and sunscreen. It’s ideal for travelling as it works well for both a first and second cleanse. Fragrance-free and buttery soft, we found it left no greasy residue once rinsed off and it did a stellar job at removing our waterproof mascara, the true test of any cleanser. It also feels more hygienic than many balm cleansers that come in a pot. This costs just £7.01 for Beauty Pie members. Buy now £ 25 , Beautypie.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Neighbourhood Botanicals x My Beauty Brand oil-to-milk cleanser Best: For all skin types This hybrid cleanser brings together two textures that are both gentle on the skin but fast-acting when it comes to removing make-up and grime. We loved the pump applicator, which made it easy to control how much we used. Once applied to a dry face and massaged in, it worked quickly to shift our full coverage foundation and shimmery eyeshadows. With one sweep of a warm flannel our make-up came right off, without the need to pull harshly on the eye area. Buy now £ 25 , Mybeautybrand.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.