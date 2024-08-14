Sofia Richie Grainge’s manicurist reveals the key to bridal nails

Support truly

A wedding look is arguably one of the most important style moments in anyone’s life and, from the dress to your bridal nails, there are a lot of elements to contend with. When it comes to bridal nails, Sofia Richie Grainge’s glossy neutrals from the wedding of the century – a lavish affair at France’s five-star Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc – in April 2023 have got to be up there with the best. The magic worker behind these long-lasting, flawless nails? International manicurist Georgia Rae.

If you’re not familiar with the model’s wedding day manicure, Richie Grainge – daughter to singer-songwriter Lionel Richie – sported a sheer pink nude for a your-nails-but-better look, perfect cuticles and enviable nail beds in tow. Rae’s reveal of the coveted mani amassed a whopping 14.2k likes on Instagram. Comments on the post included, “nothing like classic and clean nails” and “timeless elegant sophistication.” So, what is the key to Rae’s effortless, classy signature? We got in touch with her to discover exactly that, here’s what she had to say.

What do you do to ensure a bridal manicure lasts?

For Rae, this is all about the build-up to the wedding. “In the weeks/months leading up to the big day and onwards, I would establish a hand and nail care routine. A manicure will always last the best on healthy nails,” she explains.

“I would use an exfoliating scrub every other day, I would also moisturise your hands and apply cuticle oil regularly throughout the day and especially as the final step in your evening routine to allow the products to work overnight,” Rae advises.

open image in gallery Rae recommends this trio for the ultimate hand and nail prep ( L’occitane/Chanel/Clé De Peau Beauté )

Her holy grails? “The Clé De Peau Beauté hand cream (£60, Lookfantastic.com). This comes in a handy size for popping in your handbag and also contains SPF for use during the day.”

As for “cuticle treatment, I recommend the L’Occitane cuticle oil (£15.50, Lookfantastic.com) for evening use and the Chanel l’huile camélia (£29, Boots.com) for topping up on the go”.

It’s important to maintain “this routine even after your manicure has been done and treating your nails with care will ensure your manicure lasts and looks fresh for longer,” she adds.

What is your must-have essential for a bridal manicure?

open image in gallery Georgia Rae’s bridal manicure must-have: Jo Malone’s vitamin E body treatment scrub ( Jo Malone )

“Jo Malone vitamin E body treatment scrub (£86, Lookfantastic.com). It makes the hands look so youthful and glowy,” praises Rae. She uses it in every bridal manicure, making it a must-have for any bride-to-be.

Should a bride-to-be and nail technician look at the bride’s dress style and make-up plan before picking out a manicure?

For this one, Rae’s opinion isn’t so clear-cut. “I would certainly advise taking this into consideration,” she suggests. “The nails don't have to match the dress or makeup look but if similar tones are used it ties everything together so beautifully.”

Do you use polish or gel on nails?

Rae mostly uses fel, the type, however, is “determined by the client’s nail type”.

For weaker nails, BIAB (builder in a bottle) gel leaves a harder, more long-lasting overlay to support the natural nail. Soft gel – what we typically mean when we speak of gel nails – does, however, often come in a wider shade range, which brides might opt for if looking for a particularly avant-garde tone.

What style is your bridal nail go-to?

“My signature bridal manicure is a sheer shade,” explains Rae, noting that she chooses the colour perfectly to compliment the “client’s skin tone and dress”.

She adds that she layers shades to achieve the right colour. “I’ll always start with a thin layer of a sheer white shade which brightens the nail and gives it a bridal feel. I’ll then layer a transparent shade with a pink, peach, beige or brown undertone to find the perfect match,” explains Rae.

What are the most popular bridal nail styles you’re asked to execute?

“I’m always asked for my signature bridal manicure but also a French manicure. Both are so classic and timeless for a wedding.”

What was the brief for Sofia Richie Grainge’s nails?

open image in gallery The exact colours used on Sofia Richie Grainge ( Biosculpture/Amazon )

For the rehearsal dinner, regular polish was used. Sofia Richie Grainge opted for a “sheer white”, which you can recreate at home. Rae used OPI natural nail base coat (£14.90, Amazon.co.uk), followed by one layer of funny bunny (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk) and an OPI top coat (£12.93, Amazon.co.uk).

As for the wedding ceremony, she opted for “more of a pinky, sheer nude”. The manicures were done at “the wedding venue, Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc surrounded by her loved ones and her incredible glam team. It was truly the most beautiful couple of days”.

Rae used Bio Sculpture’s base gel and gloss gel for the base and top coats, clarifying sadly that “these are only available to purchase if you’re a professional manicurist”. The good news, however, is that the pigmented colour from Richie Grainge’s big day – sweet candy breath (£12, Biosculpture.co.uk) – is available to buy in a regular polish iteration.

While Rae did use the brand’s gel formula for our bride-of-the-moment, we’re over the moon to be able to get even a slice of Richie Grainge’s celebrations at home. Rae’s final tip? “Two coats” for the most even, opaque distribution.

