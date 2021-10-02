October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising funds for key charities and in turn, spreading the word about early detection and offering support after treatment too.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, and while mostly found in women, men can also develop it. Research and care charity Breast Cancer Now reports that 2.2 million women globally are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, while also finding that two out of three women aged 18-24 don’t self-check regularly.

With early detection crucial for prognosis and improved survival rates, talking about breast cancer signs and symptoms is of course vital all year round. The Pink Ribbon foundation outlines that a lump or thickening in the breast or armpit is the first symptom in 80-90 per cent of breast cancers. Other symptoms include nipple discharge, a breast rash, and a change in the appearance of your nipple. It’s worth knowing that only roughly one in nine lumps seen by a doctor will be cancerous.

During the calendar marked awareness month, Breast Cancer Now’s “wear it pink day” 2021 lands on 22 October. Communities are encouraged to embrace the colour pink and become part of the widespread fundraising event.

To mark the important occasion, we’ve found the brands giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021, across beauty, home, and fashion.

Read more:

