Wear It Pink 2021: Shop the brands that are giving back to breast cancer charities
From printed cushions to beauty subscription boxes, support the important cause with these buys
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising funds for key charities and in turn, spreading the word about early detection and offering support after treatment too.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, and while mostly found in women, men can also develop it. Research and care charity Breast Cancer Now reports that 2.2 million women globally are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, while also finding that two out of three women aged 18-24 don’t self-check regularly.
With early detection crucial for prognosis and improved survival rates, talking about breast cancer signs and symptoms is of course vital all year round. The Pink Ribbon foundation outlines that a lump or thickening in the breast or armpit is the first symptom in 80-90 per cent of breast cancers. Other symptoms include nipple discharge, a breast rash, and a change in the appearance of your nipple. It’s worth knowing that only roughly one in nine lumps seen by a doctor will be cancerous.
During the calendar marked awareness month, Breast Cancer Now’s “wear it pink day” 2021 lands on 22 October. Communities are encouraged to embrace the colour pink and become part of the widespread fundraising event.
To mark the important occasion, we’ve found the brands giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021, across beauty, home, and fashion.
Jo Malone London limited edition peony and blush suede cologne, 100ml
Once again, Jo Malone London is releasing its limited edition design peony and blush suede cologne bottle, in support of The Estee Lauder Companies’s breast cancer campaign. This year’s version features pretty pink and white hearts.
A delicate fragrance (and one of our all-time favourites), this cologne is a soft blend encompassing red apple, jasmine, rose and gillyflower, alongside the sensual blush suede itself. Priced at £102, £20 will be donated from each 100ml limited edition bottle to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) from Friday 1 October 2021 to Sunday 31 October 2021. The BCRF focuses on advancing global research towards eradicating breast cancer.
Sofology Paloma home lady muck oriental bird cushion
Sofology is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a collection of pieces, of which our standout favourite is this vibrant cushion from the Paloma Faith range. Its eye-catching design will add a hint of opulence to your sofa, with its bird print and pink fringing. Priced at £35, £5 will be donated to Breast Cancer Now, throughout October.
The selection also includes a brand new Lady Muck accent chair (£999, Sofology.co.uk), upholstered in the Paloma home bird fabric, with a £50 donation being made from sales. Meanwhile the Paloma Home at Sofology ruffles cushion (£26, Sofology.co.uk) and carries a £5 donation.
Elemental Herbology calm and soothe set
Partnering with The Pink Ribbon Foundation, Elemental Herbology has created a limited edition gift collection. The calm and soothe set is priced at £50, £5 of which will be donated to fund vital research into early detection and treatment. In addition, you will find a breast self-check guide inside, offering information on the changes to look out for when checking your breasts.
The full-size relaxing kit encompasses an antioxidant hydration mist (100ml), soothe aromatherapy candle (120ml) and neroli and rose damask body cream (290ml). Our must-have here is the candle for its inviting spa scent and relaxing aroma.
Bobbi Brown crushed oil infused glass duo
The annual limited edition, proud to be pink product from Bobbi Brown is a pair of crushed oil-infused gloss shades in “love letter” and “new romantic”. Proving that breast cancer awareness needs attention every month, the brand will donate the full RRP for each one sold to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from September 2021 to June 2022. A non-sticky, hydrating, shiny lip gloss offering a bright pop of colour, the botanical oils included are designed to feel comfy on your pout. The limited edition version taps into candy pink tones and matching packaging.
Trinny London lip2cheek in Sherin
On Friday 22 October, Trinny London will be encouraging us to add a pop of pink to our make-up by donating 10 per cent of proceeds from its special pink product collection to Breast Cancer Now. The wide range of multitasking make-up products includes sheer shimmer in “Ellie”, lip love in “Sacha” and lip glow in “Indi”. The brand also donates 10 per cent of proceeds from its lip2cheek shade “Sherin” all year round.
Additionally, throughout the month, it will be offering a 1:1 virtual appointment to those receiving cancer treatment. With the aim of sharing tips if your skin is adapting, covering sparse brows and lashes too, the sessions are run by a Trinny London professional make-up artist who has been specially trained by Breast Cancer Now, and will be free on 22 October.
Clinique limited edition dramatically different moisturiser
Continuing its annual tradition, Clinique has launched s a limited edition version of its “dramatically different” moisturising lotion in pink, complete with a themed key chain. Priced at £40, a £10 donation from every sale will be awarded to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A cult classic, the lightweight moisturiser is hydrating, balancing and worth buying, whether snapping up for the first time or refreshing your skincare stocks.
Sezane Conrad T-shirt in pink
Earlier this year, the team at Sezane decided that raising awareness for breast cancer awareness should be a year-round pledge. “On Wednesdays, we wear pink” became a reality for the Parisian brand, as every first Wednesday of the month, it now launches a new pink item on its website, with all proceeds being split between UK charities via the Pink Ribbon Foundation and the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in the US. It also donates 10 per cent of sales from its eco-friendly denim line, too.
The founder of the brand, Morgane Sezalory, says: “Every day a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer all over the world, so we need to do more to reinforce the importance of early detection and support cancer research.”
For October, it has dropped this stylish Conrad T-shirt in a vibrant hue. The classic organic cotton tee offers a colourful twist to buildable basics, and we love its on-trend, oversized look.
Philip Kingsley no scent no colour shampoo
The no scent, no colour shampoo and conditioner were created by the late Philip Kingsley for his wife Joan in 2006, while she was being treated for breast cancer. Also suited to those with allergies or sensitivities, the fragrance-free products are vegan too. As head trichologist Anabel Kingsley shares: “My mother wanted a fragrance and colour free non-allergenic shampoo and conditioner that kept her feeling good about herself at such a traumatic time, so my father specifically formulated no scent no colour for her.”
Delicate enough for daily use, 50p from every bottle of the shampoo and conditioner is donated to Look Good Feel Better, a cancer support charity that aims to boost the wellbeing and self-confidence of people undergoing cancer treatment.
Scientia pure clarity targeted blemish paste
This simplified skincare brand has unveiled a limited edition pink version of its pure clarity targeted blemish paste, with all profits being donated to the Pink Ribbon Foundation. Targeting sensitivity, breakouts and redness, the product aims to purify and refine skin, thanks to a soothing antibacterial blend of calamine, zinc, and iron oxides. Offering anti-inflammatory, pore-clearing support, the included salicylic acid draws out excess sebum too.
Love Rose at Womanhood haven’t got a stitch to wear bra
Womanhood has teamed up with BBC broadcaster and founder of GIRL vs CANCER, Lauren Mahon, on a breast cancer awareness campaign championing women who are living beyond their cancer diagnosis. The retailer has launched a new collection of mastectomy bras this October, all created by women who have had breast cancer.
The range includes this Love Rose “hasn’t got a stitch to wear” bra. Featuring a chic lacy green finish and pink straps, the seams have been placed strategically in order to avoid scar pain. There’s no underwiring either and the material is stretchy. During October, for each bra sold from the collection, 10 per cent of proceeds will be donated to Lauren’s chosen charity which focuses on secondary cancer, Make Seconds Count. Available from 4 October.
Birchbox subscription box
The UK’s first beauty subscription box brand is donating profits to Look Good Feel Better across different buying options. A £1 donation will be made for each new subscriber signing up to either a three, six, or 12-month subscription. The same amount will be donated from each purchase made on the Birchbox online shop and on behalf of social media users adding the hashtag #BirchboxPink to posts.
Each month, customers receive five beauty treats across hair, skin, and style, direct to their door in a keepsake box, complete with an information guide. We love that the brand gives you the option to shop goodies you really rate as full-size buys in the online shop too, with subscribers entitled to 10 per cent off products.
ghd gold limited edition pink collection straighteners
The ultimate heat styling and straightening hair tool is back in limited edition form for the 17th year running. Following on from its 2020 Take Control campaign, 2021’s ghd launch is called Take Control Now. The message stresses the importance of checking yourself and your loved ones and focuses on personal breast cancer stories.
For every pink limited edition purchase, £10 goes to Breast Cancer Now. The range also includes a pink helios hairdryer and platinum+ styler. The coveted straighteners include heat resistant plate guards, plus a pink travel pouch.
Cath Kidston spot it mug
Available from 16 October, 10 per cent of all sales across the “spot it” range will be donated to Breast Cancer Now until stock runs out. The ultimate in cuppa cosiness, the pink, white and red design is brimming with Cath Kidston charm. We think the microwave and dishwasher safe design will become a kitchen favourite and collectable crockery piece. Other items in the collection include pyjamas, a cosmetic case, a make-up bag and dressing gown.
