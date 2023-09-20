This Dyson airwrap alternative from BaByliss is nearly half price at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap revolutionised the hair world. Lauded by beauty buffs for its ability to blow-dry and style locks simultaneously, the coveted tool is the worst kept secret for achieving salon-quality looks at home.

But owing to the airwrap’s hefty price tag of almost £500, myriad brands have populated the market with more-pocket-friendly hot brushes to help nail TikTok’s favourite bouncy blow dry.

Case in point: BaByliss. From its cordless brush (our reviewer said it “gives that salon blow-dried look”) to a wave secret airer that achieves a “chic low-key look for party season” within minutes, the cult brand’s tools offer the Dyson airwrap-effect for (far) less.

Now, you can save nearly 50 per cent on BaByliss’s much-loved hot brush air styler, thanks to Amazon. Usually costing £75, the hair tool’s price has been slashed to just £39.99 – this means it’s even cheaper than that viral Revlon tool (£44, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’re looking for a new do-it-all tool to up your hair game, here’s everything you need to know about Babyliss’s air styler – and how to snap up the deal.

BaByliss air styler hair dryer brush: Was £75, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Drying your hair while simultaneously styling it, for a salon-worthy look, BaByliss’s tool uses ionic technology to control frizz and boost shine. Thanks to the powerful 1,000W design, spend less time on your hair in the morning, with the nozzle attachment turning the styler into a hair dryer.

Complete with smooth blow-dry paddle brush, volumising thermal brush and conical curling attachment (à la Dyson’s cult airwrap), the multi-functional tool will streamline your hair regime.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact BaByliss hot brush, we have tested a similar cordless brush from the brand (£180, Johnlewis.com). Our writer loved the cordless design and the LED light at the base of the wand, which indicates battery life, adding that “heat-up takes less than 10 seconds”. They “glided it through strands while twisting it away” from their face. “It delivers a lovely bounce – especially on the ends – and gives that salon blow-dried look within minutes,” they said.

With the BaByliss hot brush air styler reduced by 47 per cent right now, there’s no better time to invest in the cheaper alternative to the Dyson airwrap.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hair tools and other offers on beauty, try the links below:

Wondering whether to invest in the Dyson airwrap? Here’s our full review