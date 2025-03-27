As a beauty writer, I need you to see these Color Wow deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The company behind the magic-working dream coat supernatural spray, Color Wow, is one of the best brands in the haircare business. To say I was happy to see them in this year’s Amazon Spring Sale would be a major understatement.

With celebrity stylist Chris Appleton as the brand’s creative director, you know your hair will be in good hands with Color Wow. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t turn my nose up at having hair even slightly comparable to the stylist’s most notable client, Kim Kardashian.

Appleton has been known to use Color Wow’s best-selling dream coat spray on the Skims founder, but it’s not its only product. Our tests have found that the brand has a whole host of potent products that could transform your locks.

The launch of money masque (was £39.50 now £31.60, Amazon.co.uk) last summer caused quite the excitement. Our reviewer Ellis called it a “must-try” - this deep conditioning mask works to help fix damaged keratin. What’s more, the product is now reduced by almost £10 for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, so now’s the time to jump aboard the hype.

There are plenty more reductions to be had on some of the brand’s sell-out products. As The Independent’s beauty writer, these are the only Color Wow discounts to consider.

Best Color Wow deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Color Wow volumizing VIPs: Was £55, now £46.75, Amazon.co.uk

A quad of the brand’s best-sellers, this gift set from Color Wow is not only reduced by more than £10 but also features everything you’ll need to style your hair from start to finish. Hair styling pro Ellis described the color security shampoo as a hero for washing away build-up, “essentially [giving] you a blank slate”. When reviewing all of the best Color Wow products, Ellis found the money mist the best of bunch, praising its detangling, defrizzing and hydrating properties. Together with the two volumising additions in the form of the raise the root and xtra large bombshell sprays, your hair will be set for a total transformation.

Color Wow root cover up: Was £29.50, now £22.95, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re a natural blonde-turned-brunette or you’re not quite ready to embrace the grey, Color Wow’s root cover-up will be your new best friend. With its eight shades and promise not to run or disappear from your hair throughout the day, root cover-up’s a great solution to everything from fine hair to bald spots and, of course, grown-out roots. When Ellis put it to the test, she found “it worked well to cover visible parts of the scalp and areas of thinning” – simply use the included fluffy brush to lightly dust your shade around any sparse areas. Bring on the fuller-looking hair, all day long.

Color Wow color security conditioner, fine to normal hair: Was £21.50, now £13.68, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re a fan of Color Wow’s colour security shampoo, I suggest giving the conditioner a whirl, too. While the shampoo is designed to bring an ultimate clean, the conditioner is all about getting your hair colour to the best it can be. Its translucent conditioning agent does just that while the added heat protection and – the real clincher – a ‘charged’ formula work to neutralise the energy from static. Goodbye, flyaways.

Color Wow color security conditioner, normal to thick hair: Was £21.50, now £13.68, Amazon.co.uk

For those with thicker, coarser or curlier hair, try the pink iteration of Color Wow’s color security conditioner. With the addition of glycerin – a humectant which draws moisture from the air – this nourishing formula gets to work in as quickly as a minute and uses avocado oil to lock-in colour for a brighter, softer finish.

Color Wow money masque: Was £39.50, now £30.02, Amazon.co.uk

At less than a year old, money masque is one of Color Wow’s newer products and uses its lightweight, heavenly-scented formula to help revive damaged keratin. In its short time on the market, this little tub has already racked up a huge fan base, with tester Ellis describing it as a “must-try if you’re looking to achieve shiny, sleek hair.” It’s reduced by almost £10 today.

Color Wow dream filter pre shampoo mineral remover: Was £26, now £14.82, Amazon.co.uk

Depending where you are in the country, hard water means our hair can be subject to extra minerals and build-up. Adding a water softener is costly and a shower filter can be unsightly. So, what’s the solution? Color Wow’s dream filter pre shampoo removes copper, hard water build-up and pollutants in as little as three minutes to leave your hair looking brilliant and feeling weightless. When hair health enthusiast Ellis put it to the test, she “felt an immediate difference after using it just once.” Now that’s impressive, especially with a generous 43 per cent discount.

Color Wow curl wow shook mix + fix bundling spray: Was £32.50, now £21.45, Amazon.co.uk

Color Wow’s curl collection has a big fan club thanks to its silicone-free, shine-boosting formulas. While IndyBest tester Ellis admired the curl coco-motion conditioner’s “lightweight and almost invisible” feel, the shook mix + fix spray harnesses the moisturising and revitalising properties of jojoba and rice bran to leave curls quenched and frizz-free. Currently reduced by a third, so now’s your chance to give your curls some TLC.

