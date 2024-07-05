This Dyson supersonic hairdryer deal is unmissable (and selling fast)

Support truly

If you’ve been lusting after the Dyson supersonic hair dryer since it launched in 2016, then you’ll know it’s arguably a key to luxe locks and rarely drops in price. Indeed, the hair dryer may promise minimal flyaways, reduced heat damage and a speedy blow-dry but it’s certainly an investment.

Thankfully beauty retailer Boots has graced us with a mid-season sale, and if you’ve been deliberating for quite some time, now’s your chance to snap up the Dyson hair dryer. Boots is offering you a generous £100 off the £329 blow dryer, as well as £50 worth of Boots points for Advantage Card holders. That’s not all, you can also lock in free next-day delivery with the code “DYSONFNDD”, making the total savings a whopping £154.95.

Naturally, Boots isn’t keeping this generous reduction online for long, so don’t hang about. Need to know more before you commit? Here’s why Dyson supersonic is so loved.

The Dyson supersonic hairdryer is a top pick for everything from a big bouncy blow dry to curly hair – with the added diffuser attachment – and sleek straightened finishes. Our IndyBest tester, Chloë James, commented that the hair tool left her locks “shinier, softer and considerably more manageable throughout the day”. She added that the gentle air attachment “creates a gentler airflow that still gets the job done fast”, and left her “scalp irritation-free”.

The product arrives in a leather box that will keep all five attachments – diffuser, gentle air, wide-tooth comb, styling concentrator and flyaway attachment – neat. Each accessory clips on with an easy-to-use magnetic attachment system.

In short, our tester vowed that the supersonic “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”. Plus, with your £154.95 in tow, you’ll be spending closer to the price umbrella under which the “majority of hair dryers” fall. The offer will be live for a limited time only, from Friday 5 July until Monday 8 July, so act fast, and don’t forget to use the code “DYSONFNDD” for free next-day delivery.

