Despite many brands promising to transform your dry strands into luscious locks, Olaplex is one of the best out there. Famous for its patented bond-building technology, the science behind the brand’s salon-quality products is what really sets it apart.

Originally launching with two in-salon products (no.1 and no.2) and one at-home product (no.3), it’s since released a whole range of hair-strengthening products you can use from the comfort of your own home. And if you want to style your hair, Olaplex has you covered for that too.

Two of its most popular products are the bond maintenance shampoo (no.4) and the bond maintenance conditioner (no.5), and right now, the duo is currently available with 20 per cent off. Promising to nourish, cleanse and repair damage, these products can transform tresses from lifeless to flourishing.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the shampoo and conditioner, plus why our reviewer rates these products so highly.

Olaplex shampoo and conditioner set: was £56, now £44.80, Lookfantastic.com

When The Independent’s eCommerce editor reviewed Olaplex’s products, she was impressed by the longevity of the shampoo, writing: “Owing to its thick consistency, you only need a very small amount because a little goes a long way.” So long in fact that this shampoo lasted her four months. The same can be said for the conditioner, too, which she said she’d recommend using just a “pea-sized amount”.

“From frequent use, you’ll notice less frizzy tresses and an increased shininess,” she said of the conditioner. Both products feature the brand’s patented bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which in layman’s terms is the technology that helps to smooth damaged-looking hair. This, our tester said, resulted in hair getting “less tangled” and looking “visibly improved”. So make the most of this 20 per cent off discount and be prepared for healthy-looking locks.

