Hijabs can be found in many different colours, shades and sizes, so whether it’s a wedding or other special occasion or event you’re attending, there’ll be one out there to suit.

There’s also a huge choice of materials, including chiffon, jersey, silk, cotton, and viscose, and this is crucial when it comes to choosing the right one for you. Mixing and matching hijab materials depending on the weather looks chic while also adding an extra layer of comfort to your wardrobe – for instance, chiffon and silk hijabs are perfect for the summer, as the breathable fabric will keep your head cooler in the heat. It can be tough wearing a hijab when the temperatures soar, so the focus here should be on keeping it as light and airy as possible.

For winter and cooler seasons, you can look to thicker, slightly heavier materials like cotton, jersey and viscose. Not only will they keep you warm, they’re easier to wrap and adjust when styling; their non-slip nature allows more space for creative hijab styles, such as the “turban” hijab.

Don’t feel you have to go for a block colour for a wedding or event, either – printed hijabs have become a major trend on TikTok and Instagram recently, inspiring many to change up their collection to make a bolder statement. These hijabs have a way of telling a story and sharing your personality, so don’t underestimate them when it comes to special occasions.

Comfort is essential and so is versatility, but with so many options out there, we wanted to highlight the ones we think are really worth it. These sophisticated hijab styles are perfect for any occasion – and we’ve also included step-by-step instructions for three creative ways to style them, too.

Crinkle hijabs

If you want to keep things simple, crinkle hijabs are the perfect choice – they’re one of the most versatile hijab styles you can find. The solid colour choices can work with any outfit, but best of all, they’re non-slip, so you won’t have a problem with keeping your hijab in place, or have the hassle of using too many hijab pins.

The best crinkle hijabs to buy now

Viscose crinkled hijab: £3.70, Arabesque-elegance.co.uk

Arabesque is a family-run business and international clothing brand based in the UK – it offers everything from modest attire to homeware, but we think its hijabs is where it really shines. This affordable hijab comes in a choice of 49 colours, so no matter what outfit you might have chosen, you’ll find a shade to match. The soft-feel fabric is wonderfully comfortable and lightweight, and the crinkle fabric brings a welcome touch of texture to an otherwise simple look. It’s best worn with equally minimal pieces, from turtle necks to cosy oversized cardigans.

Everyday crinkle hijab in burnt ochre: £6, Veiledcollection.com

Veiled Collection was founded in 2016 by a Syrian-American Muslim woman in New Jersey. The small business flourished and now holds a variety of modest clothing, from tops to co-ord sets and hijabs. This charming everyday crinkle is also super affordable and again, comes in many colours, but this rich burnt ochre is our favourite. Made with soft woven viscose material, we find these hijabs stay in place and don’t require the hassle of adding pins. Pair with your favorite dresses and skirts for effortless elegance at your next event.

Printed hijabs

These are a perfect way to make the outfit stand out – whether you’re going on a date or attending a wedding. They’re also ideal if you want to change up your everyday look, and it’s nice to move away from the solid colours once in a while and step out of your comfort zone. Printed hijab styles come in many different materials but if you are looking for a sleek look, silk is the way to go. They can often be difficult to style if the fabric is too slippery, so it’s about finding one that is flattering but also easy to adjust and pin.

The best printed hijabs to buy now

Alanya square satin scarf: £15.96, Culturehijab.com

Culture Hijab brings a modern-day twist to modest attire, with women of all faiths embracing its elegant scarves and accessories. This stunning Alanya scarf is lightweight and has a smooth texture, with a range of different designs to choose from – this particular print is a mix of florals and paisley, giving it a vintage-inspired finish. We like to match ours with a fitted or oversized blazer, nude turtleneck and black high-waisted jeans.

Morning reflections hijab: £14.47, Hautehijab.com

Haute Hijabs launched in 2010 and has fast become a fashion-editor favourite, featured in publications such as Vogue Arabia, Elle and Glamour magazine; meaning that this colourful hijab from the brand is an effortless stylish pick. The colours of the eyecatching print reflects the sunrise – we think this hijab is best worn with solid colours to keep the focus on the scarf itself (think a maxi dress with sandals and a coordinating bag). There’s a choice of two different sizes – regular, which gives maximum coverage, and square, for a more minimal hijab style.

Chiffon hijabs

Chiffon hijabs bring in a classic, elegant look to any attire. The breathable fabric is easy to style, gives you the coverage you need, and is super lightweight, making it comfortable to wear all day and evening. We particularly love neutral chiffon paired with a classic nude dress.

The best chiffon hijabs to shop now

Petal pink crinkle chiffon: £13.70, Velascarves.com

Vela Scarves is based in the US but still ships to the UK, and its hijab styles are worth the wait. This petal pink crinkle chiffon has a soft texture but still offers excellent grip when worn. Plus, you won’t have the hassle of ironing this hijab as the fabric never wrinkles! To make yours stand out, choose a lighter palette for your outfit, such as a white dress, with accessories to match. Keeping a similar colour tone throughout the fit will give an earthy and summery feel to your look.

Hijab Junkie premium chiffon set: £22.99, Hijabjunkie.com

Hijab Junkie is one of the most popular hijab brands in the UK, and its products are ones you can rely on time and time again. This set comes in three different shades of salmon to pair together in complementary tones throughout your outfit – we like picking out the colours of the prints in pattern blouses with these hues. It comes packaged as a gift set, so would also make a lovely present – but be warned, once you receive it, you might be tempted to keep it as a gift to self.

Jersey hijabs

With a smoother texture, these are slightly heavier in weight than other hijabs, which can make them easier to style. For a more laid-back look, keep the hijab down and over the shoulder.

The best jersey hijabs to buy now

Forged iron bamboo jersey hijab: £17,Silqrose.com

Looking for a more eco-friendly hijab? Check out Silqrose. This ironless and easy-to-wear hijab has been created with 98 per cent bamboo, a sustainable material known for its ability to regrow in just a matter of months, as well as feeling lightweight and soft on the skin. However, this style still offers extra grip thanks to its non-slip finish, so you don’t have to worry about any extra adjustments. We think this piece looks best worn with a classic silk dress, layered with a turtleneck – its minimal look will never go out of style.

Nea wear spanish latte in premium jersey: £17, Neawear.co.uk

Nea Wear is anothergood brand to have on your radar – its pieces are made in women-owned factories that ensure ethical living conditions, and it focuses on making garments with materials that are built to last, but can also eventually be recycled. There’s basically no outfit this glamourous latte-coloured hijab won’t look great with, but the obvious choice, in our books at least, is a coordinating tonal trench coat. We find that its sustainably-sourced cotton fabric is breathable and easy to adjust when worn.

How to style a hijab for special occasions

Style 1: Desi

Evenly place the scarf material on your head Bring both ends to the back and tie a knot Bring both ends around, wrapping around the hair bun and tuck in Once the turban is secured, place the dupatta over your head

Style 2: Chic

Place the scarf over your head – the right side should be longer than the left side Bring both sides to the back and pin with a safety pin so that the hijab is secure on your head Bring the right side forward, leaving the left side hanging behind you

Style 3: Elegant

Evenly place the scarf over your head Bring the left side to your right shoulder, and tuck or pin the scarf into your dress Repeat the same process on the right side

