This mature skin makeup brand has more than 65% off everything — be quick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beauty brand Laura Geller offers the best make-up for mature skin. Whether it’s a hydrating primer for seamless application or a powder product that won’t sink into fine lines, everything the NYC makeup artist creates is a masterclass in enhancing — not masking — mature complexions.

Now, as a treat for Memorial Day, the brand has dropped prices by 65 percent sitewide. It’s your chance to snap up a complexion-perfecting favorite at a price your purse will love. As if that wasn’t enticing enough, you can grab an extra 15 percent off your basket with the code ‘MD15’. For context, that’s more than 70 percent off the total.

That means huge discounts on a color-correcting foundation or a gift-wrapped blush-lipstick duo. Whatever you settle on, you can be sure it’s been crafted with hydration and weightlessness — the core principles of cosmetics for aging skin — at its core.

Perhaps you just want to take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on all things bronzer and eyeliner, and we wouldn’t blame you. Whatever your agenda, we’d recommend you browse the best deals below. However, you’ve got to be fast; who knows how long these deals will last?

Best deals in Laura Geller’s Memorial Day sale

Laura Geller packle skin perfecting primer: Was $38, now $20.90, Laurageller.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Geller )

The perfect base for every skin type, the Laura Geller spackle skin primers come in a whopping seven formulas, from pore-minimizing to hydrating. Working smarter, not harder, each iteration hones in on specific skincare problems, all while helping your makeup to last longer.

Laura Geller baked balance-n-brighten color correcting foundation: Was $38, now $19, Laurageller.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Geller )

While the idea of a powder foundation for mature skin might seem a little surprising, the team at Laura Geller has nailed it. Comprising a unique blend of hydrating-boosting jojoba, soothing centella asiatica, and smoothing silicone, the desired result is a silky and weightless complexion enhancer — and one approved by the National Rosacea Society, too.

Laura Geller it's a pink thing marbleized makeup collection: Was $56, now $29, Laurageller.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Geller )

Laura Geller’s marbleized makeup collection features two limited-edition shades, both neatly wrapped up in a rose-adorned box. With a combination of shimmering mica and iron oxides, the blush aims to give an iridescent finish to even the most weary of complexions, while the amarena lipstick uses vitamin E to help keep your lips as healthy as ever.

Laura Geller the kajal collection 3PC makeup kit: Was $71, now $30, Laurageller.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Geller )

The eyelids are one of the first places we start to notice signs of aging. As this skin begins to lose its elasticity, it’s important to make the switch from powder to cream eye products. Laura Geller’s kajal formulas fit this brief beautifully, with caffeine energising the area and rice extract to soothing any dryness. Meanwhile, the kajal mascara does away with dead skin thanks to the inclusion of salicylic acid, and the kajal lip color makes for ultra-easy application with a tapered tip.

Laura Geller jelly balm hydrating lip color: Was $24, now $13.20, Laurageller.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Geller )

In your choice of 11 shades, the Laura Geller jelly balm can be every mom’s perfect fit. Be it a nude or a bold red, there’s a hue to complement every skin tone. As for the ingredients, she’ll be able to bank on lip comfort thanks to the nourishing power of squalane. Who needs a balm and lip color when Laura Geller products are working across both departments in one sleek gold casing? Sign us up.

After more savings this Memorial Day weekend? Browse the Memorial Day sales 2025 live with the best deals as they drop