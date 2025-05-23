Memorial Day sales 2025 – live: Best deals as they drop
With its Everlane’s sale or Amazon’s, I’m here to provide rolling deals coverage
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, signaling the arrival of summer (don’t let the weather fool you) and a series of savings across the board.
Whether you’re looking for a new mattress (Saatva’s sale is not to be missed), need to refresh your make-up bag (Charlotte Tilbury is offering 20 percent off everything), or want to invest in new luggage, the Memorial Day sales are one of the best time to shop.
As ever, not every discounted price is a genuine deal, which is where I come in. Having covered sales events for longer than I care to admit, I’m a dab hand at spotting the deals that are actually worth your money and steering you away from false marketing. I’d also only recommend a saving if the product comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer I trust.
Consider this liveblog your ultimate cheat sheet for the Memorial Day sales.
Everlane Memorial Day sale
One of my favorite fashion brands — Everlane — has dropped its Memorial Day offer, which sees 25 percent off everything. Yes, everything.
It’s one of my favorite places to buy denim, so if you’re in the market for a pair of jeans, I can’t recommend the way-high curve (was $148, now $111, Everlane.com) enough. They’re the best barrel-leg pants I’ve tried.
It’s also a great destination for basics, with its boxy white tee (was $38, now $28, Everlane.com) a closet staple.
Welcome to your Memorial Day sales guide
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of the Memorial Day sales. I’ve been covering sales events for years, and can easily spot a deal from a dud. The team and I are rounding up the best deals as they drop, keeping a close eye on inflated prices and discounts, and sharing our tips for sale shopping success. Follow along for the discounts as they drop.