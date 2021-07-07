The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is the new Mac magic extension mascara worthy of its 132,000-person waitlist? We found out
Promising next-level length and volume, we put the highly-anticipated new wand on test
Never has the mascara game been stronger. With innovative formulations and next-level brushes, there have been plenty of new wand launches this year promising dream lashes, but better still actually delivering. So when we heard the new Mac magic extension mascara (£20, Boots.com) was about to compete with these game-changers, we had to get our hands on the wand before it hit the beauty shelves.
And we were lucky too. A record-breaking 132,000 Boots customers have signed up to be one of the first to get their hands on one here in the UK and Ireland, having already launched in the US and Germany to rave reviews.
Yes, it may have something to do with customers having the chance to win a free sample, but a waiting list with such a huge number just shows how much beauty love there is for the brand and their bestselling products.
The new wand is a fibre mascara to add to the already much-loved lash-defining line-up. Fibre mascaras work slightly different than standard wands in that they contain tiny synthetic fibres in the formulation that attach to your natural lashes at the stroke of the brush to create a fuller effect. They act like extensions, hence the name, but unlike the real thing you can wipe them away at the end of the day.
Volume and lengthening fibre mascaras can be transforming for those with short, thin or sparse lashes, as well as provide a next-level bigger and bolder flutter for those that like to put on the glam. So to see what the wand can really do, it had its work cut out for it on our testers short, blonde lashes.
Read more:
Mac magic extension mascara
Buy now £20, Boots.com
The formula
While fibre mascaras are not anything new (there are some great ones already in our round-up of the best mascaras for 2021) what sets this one apart is it contains one of the longest fibres on the market – 5mm-long fibres to be exact.
The extravagant fibres create a false-lash effect, so this isn’t for anyone who likes their make-up to look natural, and is more for those looking for an alternative to their falsies or lash treatments. Looking into a magnifying mirror, we found at just one stroke we could see the fibres stick to the lashes, crosshatching to create not only a fuller look but a lengthening effect too.
The formulation adds to the drama with its curl-power, providing a lash-lifting effect that does as promised – provide instant eye-opening curl. And don’t expect any of the stiff, brittleness that you may have found with other volumising mascaras. The lash-nourishing formulation keeps your natural flutter flexible thanks to the hit of olive oil extract.
The application
While the formulation is everything when it comes to this mascara, the brush also has a role to play. The 5D brush coats and stretches lashes from root to tip, and the tapered shape allows you to get into the inner corner too.
For best results, we found that pressing the brush into the roots and wiggling through was the best technique to get the most out of the mascara. One layer provides natural volume and two will give you a more intense look. Go for three if you want high impact, but don’t layer anymore unless you want to end up with clumpy, spider lashes.
The result
This mascara is a must-have for those that love the look of falsies, extensions and lash treatments and are looking for something to va va voom their flutter in-between appointments. Equally, it makes a brilliant alternative for those that don’t have the time, money or patience.
When it comes to volumising, this mascara had some serious short, blonde lashes to contend with, but it turned out they were the perfect match. The inky black formula added intense pigment highlighting a flutter that normally looks barely-there without colour, and made the lash line look full instantaneously.
From day to night, you can keep it simple and more natural with a quick layer for daywear or intensify with another layer or two for drama. We found the key with this mascara is to never overdo it or you will end up with clumpy lashes.
The full-lash effect coupled with the lash curling formula creates an eye-opening effect that only a great mascara can achieve. Expect it to stay in place throughout the day with no flaking. And as an added bonus, while it doesn’t claim to be waterproof, we didn’t experience any smudging in a sweaty gym session or class.
The verdict: Mac extension mascara
Mac knows how to make high-performing cosmetics, and this is another option to add to its long line of hits that will no doubt be another bestseller for the make-up brand.
If you’re looking for that false-lash effect with thicker, fuller and longer lashes you’ll love its boldness, but it’s important to note this is not a suit-all formula if you look for a more natural effect from your wand.
Is it better than the other game-changing formulas of 2021? In one word, no. But it does pack such a volume-building punch that’s sitting up there firmly amongst them.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Voucher codes
For the latest offers on make-up and other beauty products, try the links below:
We tried out Charlotte Tilbury’s latest brow range – here’s how it went
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.