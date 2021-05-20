8 best men’s belts that complement any outfit

Observe a well-dressed man. You should notice that his trousers aren’t hanging precariously around his backside, but instead are hoisted to exactly the right spot on his waist and cinched securely. His secret? He knows the importance of a good belt.

For an accessory with such a key duty to fulfil, the humble belt is all too often overlooked. It’s something that stays hidden under T-shirts and jackets, rarely glimpsing the light of day, and can easily become an afterthought.

But style is all in the details and a proper, well-made belt will always be a sound investment. That’s why we tried out lots of different options for every taste and budget in our round-up.

When searching for the perfect belt, the most important factors are style, quality and comfort, so that’s exactly what we were on the lookout for when we tested each one.

We feel that every belt here looks great, feels great and has been built to stand the test of time. If you’re looking for your next belt, we believe these are the best options available to you right now.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Brydon Brothers woven belt This stretchy, woven belt from English brand Brydon Brothers offers an incredible amount of comfort and adjustability. Firstly, it has no holes. Instead, the prong slots through the weave of the belt itself, allowing the wearer to achieve a perfect fit without having to get out a hole punch. It’s also elasticated, which further bolsters comfort while keeping the waistband firmly in place. It’s handmade in Italy too, and the high quality is evident in everything from the stitching to the premium materials used. Overall, the belt feels surprisingly thick and sturdy for something so flexible and comfortable, and we’re confident that it will last for many years, if not decades. Buy now £ 69 , Brydon Brothers {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arc’teryx conveyor belt If you thought Arc’teryx’s trademark precision and quality would stop at simple accessories like belts, think again. This textured webbing belt from the Canadian outdoor brand is super heavy duty in terms of its build quality, but without being stiff or bulky. In fact, the belt is surprisingly thin given how tough it feels. It’s also fairly wide, which is great in terms of distributing pressure over a larger surface area for comfort. However, it also means that not all belt loops will be able to accommodate it – if you’re looking for something to use with dress trousers, this is not the option for you. For everyday use, though, it’s one of our favourites. Buy now £ 30 , Cotswold Outdoor {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anderson’s woven leather belt A classic woven leather belt is the perfect way to inject a dose of Riviera cool into any outfit. This one from Italian label Anderson’s is manufactured in Parma by hand in a lengthy process that involves more than 100 different steps. That care and attention to detail is evident from the moment you pick it up – this is a belt that smacks of luxury, and will no doubt be holding your trousers up proudly for decades to come. The leather is the real deal too – the type you can just tell will age beautifully, getting better with every wear. If you’re after a high-end, smart-casual belt made by one of the best names in the game, this could well be it. Buy now £ 125 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Carhartt WIP clip belt For a simple, casual and streetwear-inspired way to keep your trousers in place, it doesn’t get much better than this classic canvas web belt from Carhartt WIP. This style of belt was a staple of the skate scene in the Nineties and Noughties, and is now experiencing a resurgence 20 years down the line. It’s a minimal design that uses a locking clip with serrated teeth to hold the belt secure, and offers a huge amount of adjustability. This particular one is black for maximum versatility and features embossed Carhartt branding on the front of the buckle. Buy now £ 30 , Working Class Heroes {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arket leather belt Swedish fashion and lifestyle brand Arket is known for its minimalist, high-quality basics and essentials. As you can see here, belts are no exception. In timeless black leather with a silver-tone buckle, this particular belt is about as classic as they come. It’s made in Italy from premium, vegetable-tanned leather and will go great with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to black-tie attire. Belts don’t come more versatile than this, and at just £45 it’s a relatively small investment for something you’ll no doubt find yourself reaching for on a daily basis. Buy now £ 45 , Arket {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunhill reversible classic rounded-buckle belt When it comes to leather goods, few brands have more clout than Dunhill. Since the late 1800s, the English label has been crafting some of the finest leather garments, luggage and accessories on the face of the earth, including classic leather belts. At £250, this particular model represents a significant investment. However, when you consider the fact that it’s reversible and handmade in Italy from the finest materials, it begins to feel justified. After all, this is two belts in one. On one side is Dunhill’s fine-grained cadogan leather, perfect for adding a spot of texture to your outfits, and on the other is a classic smooth finish, ideal for formal settings. Buy now £ 250 , Dunhill {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polo Ralph Lauren leather trim stretch belt This jazzy canvas option from Polo Ralph Lauren is heavy on the preppiness – we love the way it can add a splash of colour to an otherwise pedestrian smart-casual outfit. It feels tough and robust, but a small amount of stretch in the material means it’s extremely comfortable too. We think this sort of belt pairs well with other preppy, collegiate basics like chinos, Oxford shirts, shawl cardigans and deck shoes. Although there’s really not much in the way of casual clothing that it won’t look great with. Buy now £ 69 , Ralph Lauren {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss sanders suede belt If you don’t want a leather or canvas belt, then options are often scarce. That’s why we love this suede example from Reiss so much. It’s still classic and versatile, but offers a tactile element that can be lacking from smooth leather belts. It’s made in Italy from soft, supple suede and features a gold-tone buckle that goes nicely with the tobacco-brown colour. It’ll work well with most casual or smart-casual outfits, but really pops when paired with white or light-coloured denim. Buy now £ 55 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Men’s belts Blending durability, quality and comfort in equal measure, Brydon Brothers’ woven belt was the best we tested. It’s so comfortable you’ll forget you’ve got it on, and you can tell straight away that it has been built to last. Refresh your rotating accessories with one of the best men’s scarves

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.