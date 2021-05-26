The smallest details often make the greatest impact when it comes to menswear, and nowhere is this more evident than in the case of ties and pocket squares.

These simple pieces of fabric offer a quick and easy way to inject a touch of personality into your formal looks and have the power to bring otherwise lacklustre ensembles to life.

Tailoring is great, but sometimes a suit can feel stuffy and the lack of variety can be limiting. A good tie and pocket square solves these problems, offering you a way to put your stamp on an outfit without deviating from the dress code entirely.

So, what should you buy? There are plenty of options out there and we sampled the cream of the crop to bring you a handy edit of the best ties and pocket squares around.

We wanted to cover everything from high-end options from the most trusted names on Savile Row, right through to cheap-and-cheerful ones that won’t put too much of a dent in your bank balance.

But irrespective of price, they all had to do one thing: sign off tailored looks with a dash of flair and a flourish.

Reiss arezzo wool medallion tie Best: Overall It’s not often you can pick up an Italian-made wool tie for £15, but if you act fast you can get your hands on this one from Reiss, which is currently reduced from £50. That’s quite a saving on a truly stunning tie that’ll work a treat with almost any suit colour you could care to think of...except perhaps red. Buy now £ 15 , Reiss.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} T.M.Lewin navy pink stripe slim silk tie Best: For sharp looks on a tight budget Jermyn Street, London: arguably the global capital of shirt-making and home to T.M.Lewin for the last 120 years. With that sort of heritage, you’d probably expect to be paying a premium, but this delightfully preppy navy-and-pink striped tie comes in at a mere tenner. There are plenty of similarly inexpensive pocket squares available too, if you fancied killing two sartorial birds with one proverbial stone. Buy now £ 10 , Tmlewin.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emma Willis stone cashmere tie Best: For textured tailoring Emma Willis is a well-known name on Jermyn Street and has a hard-earned reputation as one of the best bespoke shirt-makers in the world. But it doesn’t stop there. As well as shirts, Emma Willis crafts all the trimmings to go along with them, right here in England. This beautiful, textured, cashmere tie just reeks of quality and would make the perfect accompaniment to a light-coloured linen suit for a tonal look that’s perfect for summer weddings. Buy now £ 140 , Emmawillis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Turnbull & Asser the world is not enough silk tie Best: For Bond-approved style One of the biggest names in shirt-making, Jermyn Street’s Turnbull & Asser has dressed everyone from Winston Churchill to multiple Bonds. Suffice to say its shirts and accessories are some of the finest money can buy and are sure to please even the most picky of menswear connoisseurs. This particular tie was designed for James Bond to wear in the 1999 film The World is Not Enough and is cut from premium silk with a punchy pattern and a textured jacquard weave. Not just a tie, but a piece of cinema history. Buy now £ 165 , Turnbullandasser.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S pure silk tie and pocket square set Best: For bagging both on a budget You can always count on British high-street stalwart M&S to deliver quality goods at a fair price. It’s the first port of call for simple, classic pieces, and ties and pocket squares are no exception. This silver tie is made from pure silk and comes with a matching pocket square for less than £20, which as far as we’re concerned is phenomenal value for money. They’re smooth to the touch, well made and perfect for putting the finishing touch to a grey or navy suit. Buy now £ 19 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gucci logo-print silk tie Best: For making a statement Sometimes you want an understated tie that blends into the background and lets the tailoring do the talking. Other times you don’t. For the latter, allow us to suggest this logo-print tie from Gucci, featuring a bold monogram print that’ll make even the most pedestrian of suits pop. It’s cut from beautifully smooth silk and comes in a navy and red colourway that really stands out against a crisp white dress shirt. Buy now £ 160 , Mrporter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aime Leon Dore printed silk-twill pocket square Best: For scoring some cool points In just seven short years, Aime Leon Dore has become one of the most influential brands in the world of contemporary menswear. Taking inspiration from streetwear, sportswear, tailoring and preppy, East Coast style, the brand serves up colourful, stylish garb that blurs genre boundaries and challenges stereotypes. This printed silk pocket square comes from the brand’s latest collaboration with Drake’s and features the British tailoring brand’s Mughal hunter motif as part of an all-over pattern set against a tasteful teal backdrop. It’s quirky, unique and great for jazzing up your tailored looks. Buy now £ 70 , Mrporter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

