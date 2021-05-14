The best baseball caps to sport this summer, from Patagonia to Stüssy

You don’t have to be a major league baseball star to appreciate the benefits of a good baseball cap.

These brimmed wonders began life on the diamond in the mid-1800s, but when Hollywood heavyweights began to adopt them in the 1970s and 1980s, their transition from field to fashion began to gather pace.

Today, the baseball cap is an intrinsic part of the menswear landscape and a must-have summer accessory.

Not only is it an easy way to add a touch of personality to an outfit, but it’ll keep the sun off your face and eliminate the very real possibility of a sunburnt scalp.

So which one should you buy? There are plenty of options out there to choose from, but in our experience there’s also a handful of brands that do a much better job than others.

Read more:

Below, we share a handpicked selection of our favourite baseball caps available to buy now, from the labels and retailers we know to be the best in the game.

We’ve included a range of styles and prices to cater for every taste and budget, but all are united by some common themes: they look the part, they’re comfortable and they fit like a dream.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Patagonia p-6 label trad cap It’s impossible not to like Patagonia, what with the stylish outdoorsy garb and ruthless commitment to lessening its impact on the environment. The brand makes some pretty nice baseball caps too, like this one, which comes in a selection of colours, including this a lovely shade of house brick, and bears the Californian label’s instantly recognisable Fitzroy logo patch to the front. You can’t go wrong with this one. Buy now £ 35 , Patagonia.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Norse Projects twill sports cap The humble cap has long been a fixture of Norse Projects’ biannual collections. In the early days, it was a five-panel cap bearing a small rectangular label that served as the Danish brand’s hero headwear piece, but in recent years, it’s been superseded by this simple twill sports cap. In true Norse Projects fashion, the design is clean and understated, but with a strong emphasis on quality. Each one is made in the USA and features tonal Norse Projects embroidery on the back, and a small white “N” to the front. Colours vary from season to season and we love this summery pastel-yellow version for SS21. Buy now £ 65 , Peggsandson.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polo Ralph Lauren classic baseball cap There aren’t many bona fide classics when it comes to baseball caps, but Polo Ralph Lauren’s trademark twill cap is one of them. It boasts a clean design with a canvas strap and buckle to the back, and the iconic polo-player logo to the front – simple but effective. It’s also relatively inexpensive, as far as designer baseball caps go, so if you’re in the market for a versatile cap from a brand with clout but don’t want to drain your bank account, this is definitely the way to go. Buy now £ 35 , Endclothing.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Battenwear ikat field cap Californian label Battenwear takes inspiration from vintage outdoor gear and beach culture, while infusing its designs with a distinctly Japanese flavour courtesy of designer and founder Shinya Hasegawa. Caps are one of the brand’s calling cards, and this season there are some seriously eye-catching options. Take this green and blue number for example. It’s cut from traditional Indonesian ikat fabric which is pre-dyed to create interesting patterns, and has the added bonus of being supremely light and breathable for the summer months. It’s made in the USA too, which means peace of mind when it comes to quality. Buy now £ 59.95 , Urbanindustry.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Uniqlo five-panel cap At a shade under £15, it’s hard to fault this basic five-panel cap from Uniqlo. In fact, we’ve seen similar plain hats going for upwards of £50 from so-called premium labels, and the quality is largely indistinguishable. The five-panel design offers a change of pace if you’re used to traditional six-panel baseball caps and the nylon strap and clip system at the back makes it easy to achieve the perfect fit. Buy now £ 14.90 , Uniqlo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nike heritage 86 logo-embroidered cotton-corduroy baseball cap Playing with different textures is a great way to add a bit of depth to your looks, and a baseball cap can be the perfect vehicle for doing so. This navy option from Nike won’t break the bank, but it will give even the most pedestrian of outfits a subtle focal point and looks great when teamed up with other textured fabrics. We love the throwback Nike branding too – a subtle nod to the 1990’s and a nice finishing touch. Buy now £ 23 , Mrporter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ciele athletics go cap SC Ciele makes headwear for style-savvy runners, but you don’t have to have a Strava Premium subscription in order to enjoy the benefits of these lightweight caps. This one is made from a quick-drying, recycled fabric and even offers UPF +40 protection from the sun. All of this makes it ideal for grinding out PBs on hot summer days, but equally well suited to sitting around in a beer garden all afternoon. Take your pick. Buy now £ 35 , Runnersneed.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stüssy low pro cap The baseball cap may have its roots in sport, but it’s since been adopted as a cornerstone of the streetwear world. With that in mind, Stüssy is arguably the original streetwear brand, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to learn that caps are one of its staples. In bright white cotton canvas, with iconic script branding to the front, this one is perfect for deflecting the summer sun and actually wouldn’t look out of place on the golf course if you fancy jotting some cool points down on your score card too. Buy now £ 45 , Stussy.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss suedette baseball cap Suede baseball caps were everywhere back when menswear was still obsessed with understated luxury above all else. That subgenre of men’s style has since died down a bit, but we’re keen to keep this upscale take on the classic cap alive. We say suede, but this one is actually “suedette”, which is another word for faux suede. But don’t let that deter you, it’s every bit as convincing as the real thing, the only difference being that it won’t be completely ruined if the heavens decide to open. Buy now £ 65 , Reiss.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Baseball caps We love the colour and the simplicity of this logo baseball cap from Patagonia. It’s well made and durable, as is to be expected of the brand, and has the sustainability aspect going for it too. Plus, at £35, it may not be the cheapest cap out there, but it’s certainly not the most expensive. Voucher codes For the latest discounts and offers on clothes and accessories, try the links below: Sunglass Hut discount codes

size? discount codes

Oliver Bonas discount codes For more accessories for summer and beyond, check our our review of the best men’s sunglasses to wear all year round

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.