10 best men’s wash bags for packing all your grooming essentials

Chances you are you probably already have a toiletry bag. But here comes the major question, is it the best men’s toiletry bag? No. We thought not.

While the pandemic basically screwed up our 2020 travel plans, you were probably doing what the majority of the world’s blokes were doing – scrolling through your Instagram news feed and scouting the coolest hotels and locations to check your luggage into this (or next) year.

Wash bags aren’t just for globe-trotting though. If, like us, organisation plays a major role in your daily routine, something to store your essential grooming bits in an orderly fashion at home is, without doubt, a real game-changer. Just imagine your sink minus all the clutter – literal heaven come cleaning day.

Another major bonus is that investing in a good one is great for the planet. How so? Those pesky see-through plastic bags and supermarket carriers will be replaced by a chic leather or designer alternative that oozes sustainable longevity.

For those unfamiliar to the world of grooming storage, the best brands out there today kit out their dopp kits with plenty of features designed to suit the mod-con loving millennial.

These include kitsch designs, fun shapes, secret pockets and bonus features like snazzy zippers and waterproof interiors – fashion houses have even latched onto the craze (hello Prada).

Now we’ve blatantly tempted you to buy one, here we feature some of the finest wash bags out there.

We cover quintessentially British brands to chic Italian designers, as well as sporty mega institutions and those adored by the fashion-loving influencer crew. Happy shopping.

Smythson panama double zip washbag Panama leather has become somewhat of a Smythson staple. Why? Its sumptuous texture is borrowed from the British brand’s Panama diary, designed by Mr Frank Smythson himself back in 1908. Like its namesake, this Italian-made wash bag is lightweight, super stylish and durable; and with its two zip compartments and internal slip pockets, it packs in more than your average man’s beauty cupboard. Buy now £ 395 , Smythson.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The North Face base camp wash bag If you are a bit of a lost nomad, The North Face has you covered when it comes to all things grooming on the go. Made to fit nicely to into the brand’s much-loved base camp bag, the satchel’s hook allows easy hanging by your sink side for quick access to all your skincare bits. The nifty built-in-mirror will also keep you looking your best, especially during those more adventurous trips. Buy now £ 30 , Thenorthface.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fjallraven Kanken toiletry bag To put it simply, this should be classed as an essential in everyone’s luggage. Part of the Swedish brand’s series of smart accessories for outdoorsy life, major highlights include water-resistant fabric – derived from recycled polyester and organic cotton – and two very spacious foam-padded pockets, which are big enough to keep even the biggest things in your beauty arsenal secure. Buy now £ 55 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lululemon command the day kit Sometimes the simplest options out there are the best. Gym hunks will love Lululemon’s on-the-move washbag for its mix of polyester and cotton and polyvinyl chloride coating. Though all that jargon sounds bizarre, the mighty mix of fabrics and potions means it’s durable enough to take in the shower with you – plus there’s no need to worry if your shampoo bottles explode, as the carrier is just so darn easy to clean. Buy now £ 38 , Lululemon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Barbour leather wash bag Your next big lavish weekend in the Cotswolds gets an upgrade with this stylish Barbour wash bag. Bound in luxurious leather, it’s a durable number complete with polished fittings and a kitsch heritage tartan lining, all lovingly presented in a branded calico dust bag. The handle also makes it a lot easier to carry. In our books, this is just the sort of country luggage upgrade you needed. Buy now £ 72.95 , Barbour.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Prada brand-plaque zipped shell wash bag The devil’s choice of washbag is of course, Prada. Its signature nylon accessories never fail, and the multiple interior compartments and hand strap of this wash bag make it a functional, as well as a very fashionable choice. Plus, it’s a statement piece that demands attention, a runway standout for when you plonk it on your next luxe hotel’s marble sink basin. Advice: fire up the Instagram. Buy now £ 495 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rains wash bag Uber Scandi minimalist elegance equals an instant winner. Stylishly muted neutral tones make this Rains wash bag worthy of any bathroom sink, and its two-year product warranty means it’s built to last. Features include a pocket sleeve and one main compartment large enough to accommodate one’s bigger toiletries. It’s also finished off with waterproof fabric and a nifty water-repellent zipper (think easy opening when wet). Buy now £ 25 , Rains.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bennett & Winch wash bag/dopp kit, brown Luxury meets supreme functionality thanks to Bennett & Winch’s exceedingly slick leather wash bag. Donning full-grain Italian leather with lovely brass zippers, the Brit-made carry companion is lined with waterproof nylon to avoid possible spillages, while its clip out wet compartment is great for keeping all your grooming gear separate from your cleansers and other wash bag bits. This one gets top marks on packaging too: the chic white presentation box makes it an excellent gifting option come those big days marked in the calendar. Buy now £ 395 , Bennettwinch.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Away the mini Constant travellers will be aware of Insta-famous brand, Away. Celebs love it, influencers love it, and chances are you’ll love it too. The American suitcase brand has a cult social following and is known for working with some of the top celebs out there (hi Serena Williams). There’s plenty of apparel to choose from, but our pick goes to the mini. Made with the same aluminium shell as the brand’s aluminium edition suitcases, it’s perfectly designed to keep all your bits and bobs safe. Standout features include an interior mesh pocket and elastic strap to keep things in place, and an exterior D-ring to attach the kit to a key clip or keychain. Buy now £ 65 , Awaytravel.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Radley clerkenwell medium zip-top wash bag This is one of the most eco-conscious of the bunch. London-based Radley Clerkenwell combines sustainable, recycled nylon with a hint of fabulous leather to its sturdy and supple wash bag. The robust base ensures the dopp retains its shapes while you’re on the move, and the electric orange insides make everything that little bit easier to pick out on those tougher (post party) mornings. Buy now £ 36 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

