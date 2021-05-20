9 best men’s suits for every budget and occasion

Some men relish any opportunity to get dressed up. Others would wear a dressing gown and bear claw slippers on their wedding day if given the choice. Whichever camp you fall into, society dictates that you’re probably going to find yourself reaching for a suit sooner or later. And when that time comes, it pays to have a good one at your disposal.

“Although we’ve seen streetwear and athleisure take centre stage in recent seasons, weddings, job interviews, important presentations and other life-changing events still require a man to be in a suit,” says Alex Field, menswear director at luxury high-street fashion retailer Reiss. “That’s why a good suit is the most important wardrobe investment a man can make. It always pays off.”

But picking the right suit isn’t always easy. There’s a lot to sift through and not all of it is worthy of your hard-earned cash. That’s why we’ve done the hard bit for you and rounded up some of the best options out there right now to suit every taste and budget.

During our testing, we took a close look at each and every suit to assess details, fit, fabric and quality of construction. Only the very best made the cut.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

The verdict: Men’s suits You could spend double the money and still not end up with anything that looks as good as Reiss’s Dunn suit. It’s a subtle twist on a menswear classic with simple styling that will keep it relevant for decades to come. Couple that with Reiss’s reputation for quality off-the-peg tailoring and you’ve got a clear winner, head and padded shoulders above the rest. Prepare for the wet weather with a pair of the best men’s waterproof boots that are stylish enough for everyday wear

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.