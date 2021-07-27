It’s one thing to long for a pearly white smile, but it’s another to actually get it. Teeth whitening tends to be a long and laborious process – not to mention costly – and the fear of increasing any existing sensitivity can be a major turn-off.

Thankfully, there are alternatives. While no DIY treatment is powerful enough to replicate the results you’d get from a dental professional, the right ingredients can lift surface stains to reveal brighter, healthier-looking teeth. No product does this as easily as a whitening toothpaste. Plenty of toothpastes claim to totally transform your grin, but few manage to fulfil those lofty expectations.

That’s why we were so drawn to Regenerate’s enamel science toothpaste. The loss of enamel can spell bad news for your teeth in several ways, including discolouration, as it exposes yellow dentin. To reverse early erosion, the brand partnered with dentists to come up with its groundbreaking NR-5 technology, which forms the mineral that makes up tooth enamel and in turn reverses early erosion and protects against cavities, acid and decay.

In layman’s terms, this might just be dental magic. Whitening is just one amazing byproduct promised by the brand’s science, all from brushing twice a day. Can it really be that easy to get a dazzling new smile? We put our toothbrush to work to find out.

Read more:

Regenerate advanced toothpaste Buy now £8.25, Amazon.co.uk Rating: 9/10 Steps: Brush twice daily

Brush twice daily Duration: Unlimited

Unlimited Ingredients: NR-5 (a unique blend of tooth enamel minerals) The one thing that unites all of our favourite beauty products is convenience. What makes whitening toothpaste so incredible is that it simply steps in to fill an existing slot in our daily routine. We were worried that in our eagerness to both keep our teeth clean and whiten them ASAP we’d get through the product too quickly, but one 75ml tube lasts just as long as your average toothpaste, if not slightly longer because the consistency is so dense. This consistency is the only thing that stands out as different from the regular brushing experience. It’s more gel-like than we expected and doesn’t foam like most toothpaste. Although that texture might not be to everyone’s taste, we love how refreshing it feels. As it’s so thick, it feels like a thorough clean and has a long-lasting, minty aftertaste. It also feels more abrasive than your typical toothpaste. While this sounds like a bad thing, it leaves your teeth silky smooth. At the same time, however, it does feel like there’s a slight film. This might be part of the NR-5 technology’s process to form that new mineral, but it takes some time to get used to. Moving on to what we’re really here for: teeth whitening. Obviously, this isn’t the main goal of Regenerate’s advanced toothpaste, but it’s a handy consequence of boosting the health of your enamel. While we could feel a difference from day one, it takes a little bit longer to see visible changes. About a week into testing the product, our teeth looked much brighter and discolouration from erosive foods and beverages was far less obvious. This improvement continues with consistent use. After a solid month and a half of brushing teeth twice daily, our teeth looked healthier than ever. We noticed other benefits from strengthening our enamel, such as decreased sensitivity and transparency on our front teeth (which is a telltale sign of weakening enamel). It also feels good to know we’re preventing any future damage to our enamel. A common concern we have about products like this is that they’re more focused on aesthetic goals than serving other more practical purposes. Fortunately, this toothpaste takes its role as an actual cleaning agent seriously and contains enough fluoride to keep your teeth in tip-top condition. Buy now £ 8.25 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Regenerate advanced toothpaste We’ve been let down by so many whitening toothpastes in the past, so it’s unusual that one of the first to not disappoint is actually one that doesn’t just market itself as such. With minimal effort, there was a rapid and marked improvement in the colouring of our tester’s teeth. This would be impressive enough without all the other benefits, but this Regenerate toothpaste really is a multitasking miracle. We feel comfortable putting the general health of our teeth in its hands and appreciate all the good it does for our enamel in the long-run beyond just jazzing up our smile. Voucher codes For the latest offers on electric toothbrushes and other tech products, try our discount code pages below: Boots discount codes

Currys discount codes

Very discount codes From Oral B to Philips, here are all of the best electric toothbrushes for pearly teeth and healthy gums

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.