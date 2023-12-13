Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Few beauty brands offer the same level of luxury as Augustinus Bader, causing hardcore skincare lovers to save up before splashing out on its high-priced products. And the rich cream is a long-term fan favourite.

Founded by physician, biomedical scientist and world-leading stem cell biology expert Augustinus Bader, the namesake label uses groundbreaking formulas and some of the world’s best ingredients to create its celebrity-loved range (with Jennifer Aniston, Alexa Chung and Hailey Bieber among its fans).

Most famous for its inclusion of TFC8, a patented trigger factor complex housing a blend of high-grade vitamins, natural amino acids and peptides, the skincare products are touted to leave skin looking healthier, stronger and firmer. And, going above and beyond, the ingredients are adaptive, meaning they will target a wide range of individual concerns, from fine lines and redness to hyperpigmentation and stretch marks.

Now, thanks to the ongoing success of two potent products – the cream and the rich cream – the brand is bringing out supersized versions. So, you can snap up 100ml of the skincare superstars and have much less worry about them running out.

If you’re now tempted to try the famous face cream or are intrigued to find out more information, we’ve included everything you need to know below while we’re busy testing it out for ourselves.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the ingredient lists, it is worth taking a look at the celebrities who famously love this product to get an idea of its results in action. Supermodel Karen Elson recently sang the rich cream’s praises, Jennifer Aniston is known to have used it regularly when filming Apple TV series The Morning Show, and Hailey Bieber has also been confirmed as a big fan of the rich cream.

Inside the new 100ml bottle is the brand’s original formula, housing a potent blend of evening primrose oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, argan oil, avocado oil and the patented TFC8 complex. All of these combined have been proven to reduce wrinkles, spots, redness, pore size and UV damage while hydrating and nourishing the face.

The newer, lighter version, named the cream, has also received this supersized upgrade, which we’ve already reviewed in detail. “Despite such technical ingredients, unlike other potent formulas, this is extremely gentle on the skin with no tingling or irritation. On the face of it, it feels like any other moisturiser, but it’s the results that speak for themselves,” shared our original tester.

Although, we’re particularly excited to give the OG a go and are busy testing it as we speak so be sure to check back in soon to see the results.

