This benzoyl peroxide face wash is our favourite formula for acne-prone skin

Acne is one of the most common skincare concerns – and if you’re prone to breakouts, you might want to consider adding products that include benzoyl peroxide to your beauty regime.

Slightly less well known than its acne-tackling partner salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide is widely lauded by dermatologists as a winning ingredient for treating blemishes and clearing up acne, blackheads and whiteheads.

Available in over-the-counter gels, cleansers, spot treatments, lotions, creams, foams and face washes, benzoyl peroxide can effectively rid skin of bacteria and the dead skin cells that clog your pores. It works its magic by being both antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, creating a two-pronged approach to reduce the appearence of angry red spots and prevent further ones from appearing.

Experts recommend starting by using benzoyl peroxide products just once a day before building up the frequency of application, helping to minimise any side effects (these range from dry and flaky skin to even more breakouts). It’s also important to check the concentration of the product, as higher-strength products can irritate skin. Benzoyl peroxide is found in concentrations between 2.5 per cent and 10 per cent (you can increase the concentration as your skin gains tolerance).

Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Self London, told us that benzoyl peroxide is an ingredient she always suggests looking out for, if you suffer from acne.

Luckily, if you’re on the hunt for a do-it-all benzoyl peroxide product, the Acnecide face wash and gel hybrid comes IndyBest-rated. Read on for everything you need to know about Acnecide’s formula.

Acnecide face wash 5% w/w gel: £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

Designed to be the first step in your skincare regime, Acnecide’s face wash is a cleanser for blackheads and whiteheads. Dr Mahto told our reviewer: “Cleansing is paramount for those with acne-prone skin, as we need to ensure the skin is cleansed from sweat, oil, make-up and pollution for a couple of reasons. Firstly, we want to limit the production of bacteria on the skin, but we also want to ensure the skin is clean before we apply any topical treatments, as they’re likely to work better.”

Her cleanser of choice is Acnecide’s, which contains 5 per cent benzoyl peroxide. The gel formula should be applied onto wet skin, massaged in and rinsed off. According to our reviewer: “It lathers slightly, has no fragrance and is an easy first step in any skincare routine.”

Despite the small 50g tube, a little goes a long way – plus, it’s affordable at less than £10. “It doesn’t leave skin feeling dry, and, over the course of five weeks, we saw a noticeable reduction in blackheads, particularly on our nose,” our tester added.

Their only gripe was that the product can stain fabrics, but this is no problem if you wash your hands thoroughly after use.

